Good point about counterparties. Were also talking people not property like houses, so in any deal the selling club wants to maximise their benefits, the buying club wants to minimise their costs, and the player wants to get the best deal for them (and often their family who will have to emigrate with them). Any issue can stall or even end negotiations. Negotiations may also be long. Switching to an alternative player isnt as easy as, say, buying a different house.
Look at United with Sancho, its a shame they seem to have followed our strategy, because in the past they would have just made an alternative marquee signing and made the same mistakes as with the signings of Di Maria, Sanchez etc.