Fucking novels about how shit the window is 2 weeks into the window. Gotta love a RAWK transfer thread.



Craig, last year you were one of the people saying no problems. In the winter you also said no problems. The reason posts like mine are appearing is because the issues being flagged have persisted over several transfer windows. Our concerns being dismissed like we are wayward children is patronising, particularly as it has become a theme from window to window. Why not address the question? I find it interesting that the same criticism that people like both you and I have applied to Everton in the past (namely Moyes depending on an aging squad) are suddenly no longer valid when applied to Liverpool.Last year you said Liverpool couldn't afford to buy players, then at the end of the window they spent a significant sum on just one. In Winter you said Liverpool couldn't afford CBs, then a few months later they suddenly could spend £30m on a CB.This window is following the same pattern as the last number of windows. And when we express our concern we are laughed at and told we are foolish for expressing our concern. Yet, the ones that are consistently wrong are the ones telling us not to be concerned. So, excuse my lack of faith and excuse my concern about an aging squad, but 'don't worry its only x weeks into the transfer window' is getting a bit repetitive and tiresome now. And I am merely expressing my concern. It would be great if people could at least address the issues rather than dismiss them. I don't agree with Peter the red's appraisal, but at least he engaged rather than condescended.