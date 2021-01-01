« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1070 1071 1072 1073 1074 [1075]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE  (Read 1871591 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42960 on: Today at 11:13:53 pm »
Transfer window shuts 11pm on Tuesday August 31.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,067
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42961 on: Today at 11:14:36 pm »
Will you wear a yellow tie on the night Roy?
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42962 on: Today at 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 08:44:59 pm
I think a forward of some description should be the priority too, but it seems to be somewhat dependent on shifting Origi and Shaq. Midfield I'm a bit more relaxed about, but that's mostly because I really want to see more of Jones and I also have some faith that AOC and/or Keira can stop being injured so much, although that may well be a vain hope.

It's a tough one. We could well challenge for the title as things stand, but it would require VVD and Gomez coming back to what they were before the injuries, and Sadio and Bobby turning their form around. We have a really good squad, but it's reliant on a fair few ifs and maybes all working out, and personally I'm not too comfortable with our front three all aging together without a clear succession plan.

Good post, and I think killer heels is on something in another thread; think the club is making noise about playing AOC or Origi at forward because its the kind of bullshit that helps the club in the transfer great game.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42963 on: Today at 11:15:12 pm »
Tsimikas would have been of more note had he a) not got covid, b) not got injured. And then because the whole central defence got injured, Klopp was totally reliant on Robbo and Trent to to provide the leadership and stability in his utterly crocked defence hence he felt he couldnt leave them out (unless injured).  Never mind the lack of training time generally.

Its a touch unfair to say he was less of a signing than the likes of Van der Beek for Man Utd or Ake for Abu Dhabi for instance.  Circumstances had more effect on him than any player.

And by the way, I got no dog in this fight, as I see both sides (sometimes!). I get the frustrations, but I also dont get the drama at this point in time.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42964 on: Today at 11:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:03 pm
It's how that 18/33 point margin turns into a deficit.

Is that how? Or did it have anything to do with us having 3 centre backs out injured for pretty much the whole season?

And you do realise that it has been our recruitment that gave us that 18/33 point margin in the first place?

Others can have transfer window long sagas involving some media darlings. We will instead just go about our business quietly and likely be better of for it.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,750
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42965 on: Today at 11:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:19:03 pm
Fucking novels about how shit the window is 2 weeks into the window. Gotta love a RAWK transfer thread.
Craig, last year you were one of the people saying no problems. In the winter you also said no problems. The reason posts like mine are appearing is because the issues being flagged have persisted over several transfer windows. Our concerns being dismissed like we are wayward children is patronising, particularly as it has become a theme from window to window. Why not address the question? I find it interesting that the same criticism that people like both you and I have applied to Everton in the past (namely Moyes depending on an aging squad) are suddenly no longer valid when applied to Liverpool.

Last year you said Liverpool couldn't afford to buy players, then at the end of the window they spent a significant sum on just one. In Winter you said Liverpool couldn't afford CBs, then a few months later they suddenly could spend £30m on a CB.

This window is following the same pattern as the last number of windows. And when we express our concern we are laughed at and told we are foolish for expressing our concern. Yet, the ones that are consistently wrong are the ones telling us not to be concerned. So, excuse my lack of faith and excuse my concern about an aging squad, but 'don't worry its only x weeks into the transfer window' is getting a bit repetitive and tiresome now. And I am merely expressing my concern. It would be great if people could at least address the issues rather than dismiss them. I don't agree with Peter the red's appraisal, but at least he engaged rather than condescended.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,464
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42966 on: Today at 11:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:14:36 pm
Will you wear a yellow tie on the night Roy?
Or a purple dildo? It seems far more apt for transfer season somehow
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42967 on: Today at 11:29:07 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:13:53 pm
Transfer window shuts 11pm on Tuesday August 31.  :wave

No it doesn't

It SLAMS shut
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42968 on: Today at 11:31:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:21:18 pm
Is that how? Or did it have anything to do with us having 3 centre backs out injured for pretty much the whole season?

And you do realise that it has been our recruitment that gave us that 18/33 point margin in the first place?
Yes, the recruitment where we signed proven world class players. Maybe you should ask yourself why we went into a season everyone knew would be the most physically exhausting in memory with only three centre backs in the first place, instead of signing a Lovren replacement when we knew Matip and Gomez were both injury prone.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:15:12 pm
Tsimikas would have been of more note had he a) not got covid, b) not got injured. And then because the whole central defence got injured, Klopp was totally reliant on Robbo and Trent to to provide the leadership and stability in his utterly crocked defence hence he felt he couldnt leave them out (unless injured).  Never mind the lack of training time generally.

Its a touch unfair to say he was less of a signing than the likes of Van der Beek for Man Utd or Ake for Abu Dhabi for instance.  Circumstances had more effect on him than any player.
Van De Beek was a Ballon d'or shortlisted player seen as one of the top young players in Europe, and he still played 19 games for the Mancs despite his own injury problems. Ake was signed at the same time as someone in a similar position who hugely stepped up. There really isn't any comparison, and if Klopp distrusted Tsmikas enough not to play him at all in a period where Robbo was clearly knackered, that isn't exactly a tick in his box.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,272
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42969 on: Today at 11:34:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:23:03 pm
Craig, last year you were one of the people saying no problems. In the winter you also said no problems. The reason posts like mine are appearing is because the issues being flagged have persisted over several transfer windows. Our concerns being dismissed like we are wayward children is patronising, particularly as it has become a theme from window to window. Why not address the question? I find it interesting that the same criticism that people like both you and I have applied to Everton in the past (namely Moyes depending on an aging squad) are suddenly no longer valid when applied to Liverpool.

Theyre dismissed because its 18th July and the window has 6 weeks left.


Quote
Last year you said Liverpool couldn't afford to buy players, then at the end of the window they spent a significant sum on just one. In Winter you said Liverpool couldn't afford CBs, then a few months later they suddenly could spend £30m on a CB.

Last summer we played a great game and got Jota for buy now pay later. Wed not have got that early in the window.

We also tried to spend £24m on a defender during the Jan window. No one was crying poverty, just crying for the right player and not some desperate wrong signing to fill a hole for 6 months and then sit on the bench for 4.5 more years. Seems we played it right.


Quote
This window is following the same pattern as the last number of windows. And when we express our concern we are laughed at and told we are foolish for expressing our concern. Yet, the ones that are consistently wrong are the ones telling us not to be concerned. So, excuse my lack of faith and excuse my concern about an aging squad, but 'don't worry its only x weeks into the transfer window' is getting a bit repetitive and tiresome now. And I am merely expressing my concern. It would be great if people could at least address the issues rather than dismiss them. I don't agree with Peter the red's appraisal, but at least he engaged rather than condescended.

The window is following the same pattern that every window follows for pretty much ever club. I mean look how many big deals have been done.

All people are saying it writing a fucking novel about how shite we are and how shite the owners are and how shite the transfer window is, is probably a tad premature and whilst wondering if itll end this way its maybe wise to just see how things unfold. Then moan if needs be.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42970 on: Today at 11:34:52 pm »
Jesus Wept the window has barely been active following the Euro's and Copa America which ended a week ago. We, naturally, are keeping our cards close to our chest as to who we want to buy, and yet people are throwing a temper tantrum because we aren't signing Haaland or some shit.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42971 on: Today at 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:31:25 pm
Yes, the recruitment where we signed proven world class players. Maybe you should ask yourself why we went into a season everyone knew would be the most physically exhausting in memory with only three centre backs in the first place, instead of signing a Lovren replacement when we knew Matip and Gomez were both injury prone.

That's just utter bollocks though isn't it? You could argue that Van Dijk and Alisson were proven world class players, but you absolutely cannot say that about Robertson, Salah, Mane, Firmino and Fabinho. The majority of those had reservations coming from our own fanbase, even Alisson after he shipped 7 against us.

And we went into the season with 3 centre backs because we prioritised signing a world class central midfielder instead. And knowing that Gomez and Matip are injury prone doesn't prepare you for both of them being ruled out for the season together with the non-injury prone player getting the worst injury of the lot.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,272
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42972 on: Today at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:34:52 pm
Jesus Wept the window has barely been active following the Euro's and Copa America which ended a week ago. We, naturally, are keeping our cards close to our chest as to who we want to buy, and yet people are throwing a temper tantrum because we aren't signing Haaland or some shit.

Not only that but its quite clear teams are going to get desperate during this window and there are going to be some major deals to be had. Not wise to blow your load instantly and miss out.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,891
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42973 on: Today at 11:36:55 pm »
I don't think we'll have any protracted sagas. I wouldn't be surprised if most of it is already sorted and incoming players will be announced once players depart

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:36:26 pm
Not only that but its quite clear teams are going to get desperate during this window and there are going to be some major deals to be had. Not wise to blow your load instantly and miss out.

Absolutely
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42974 on: Today at 11:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:03 pm
I'm sorry, but what? You think Tsmikas, a back-up left back from the Greek league who didn't start a single league game last year, was a player of note? You think signing one first-eleven standard player equals strengthening heavily? That we did 'as good or better' business than City, who signed the player of the year?

All of this, of course, ignoring the other three windows over the last two seasons, when everyone else has significantly strengthened their first 11. In that time we've bought a couple of decent prospects, one world class player because he happened to be going cheap, and a bunch of fringe players. It's how that 18/33 point margin turns into a deficit. This summer, our rivals are shooting for the likes of Sancho, Kane, Grealish and Haaland. Right now, the chances of us doing the same are pretty much zero - something I'm sure people on both sides of this argument agree on.

If you want to make the case that all this is a concerted strategy, go for it. I'm not going to agree it's the right strategy, but at least it's a good faith argument. Trying to pretend there's no difference between what we're doing compared to the teams around us is disingenuous and beneath you.

It was literally just a list of signings for the first team. Tsimikas hasnt been a good signing, in the same way I think Ake has been a poor signing for City and Telles was for United. But yeah, Id happily put Thiago and Jota up against Dias and Torres as worthy signings. And lets be honest, Dias was never player of the season. He wasnt even Citys best player!

And I dont disagree that our strategy differs from those around us. Weve shown that we dont shop at the very top end of the market. And yet, despite that, weve the best hit rate when it comes to signings which suggests were doing something right. Now, do I think we should push the boat out a little now were more established again? Absolutely. I was really disappointed not to see us go for Sancho. But equally, I wouldnt be surprised to see us end the window with a player who makes a major impact on the team.
Logged

Online Careca9

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42975 on: Today at 11:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:34:24 pm
Theyre dismissed because its 18th July and the window has 6 weeks left.


Last summer we played a great game and got Jota for buy now pay later. Wed not have got that early in the window.

We also tried to spend £24m on a defender during the Jan window. No one was crying poverty, just crying for the right player and not some desperate wrong signing to fill a hole for 6 months and then sit on the bench for 4.5 more years. Seems we played it right.


The window is following the same pattern that every window follows for pretty much ever club. I mean look how many big deals have been done.

All people are saying it writing a fucking novel about how shite we are and how shite the owners are and how shite the transfer window is, is probably a tad premature and whilst wondering if itll end this way its maybe wise to just see how things unfold. Then moan if needs be.
Craig, Im on your side when it comes to the the window as it is very early and Im confident we will sign more players and even if not we still have a great team fitness permitting but that line about moan, I cant agree with that - dw post was something that was considered and measured, lets say that post turns out to be prudent we dont sign anyone else and next season aint so great (
Reason I love sport, unpredictability!!!!) is any future posts dw makes a moan then even though earlier posts of theirs highlighted a concern they had, a contrary view to our own is not necessarily a moan, constructive feedback maybe as long as its not along the lines of we should sign olly Watkins!!!(apologies md1990!)
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42976 on: Today at 11:43:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:36:16 pm
That's just utter bollocks though isn't it? You could argue that Van Dijk and Alisson were proven world class players, but you absolutely cannot say that about Robertson, Salah, Mane, Firmino and Fabinho. The majority of those had reservations coming from our own fanbase, even Alisson after he shipped 7 against us.

And we went into the season with 3 centre backs because we prioritised signing a world class central midfielder instead. And knowing that Gomez and Matip are injury prone doesn't prepare you for both of them being ruled out for the season together with the non-injury prone player getting the worst injury of the lot.

Nah we are shit though cause we didn't buy Koulibaly. No ambition on us.

Thing is as well, not only did we lose 3 of our main CB's (which we have covered now with Konate) we also lost Fabinho when he was playing CB, and lost Henderson when he was out midfield cover for Fabinho, and Thiago for half a season. Even in a bad season for most, our injury crisis was quite catastrophic and beyond everyone's expectations.

But we showed zero ambition purchasing Thiago. And Jota has turned out into an awful signing too, a midtable clogger. No wonder we finished so far out the top 4......
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,272
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42977 on: Today at 11:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Careca9 on Today at 11:41:17 pm
Craig, Im on your side when it comes to the the window as it is very early and Im confident we will sign more players and even if not we still have a great team fitness permitting but that line about moan, I cant agree with that - dw post was something that was considered and measured, lets say that post turns out to be prudent we dont sign anyone else and next season aint so great (
Reason I love sport, unpredictability!!!!) is any future posts dw makes a moan then even though earlier posts of theirs highlighted a concern they had, a contrary view to our own is not necessarily a moan, constructive feedback maybe as long as its not along the lines of we should sign olly Watkins!!!(apologies md1990!)

I dont really have an issue with the post itself. More that its been made so early in the window, after 2 major international tournaments.

Like give it at least sometime to see how things pan out. There have been very very very few major moves yet to get the market moving.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,550
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42978 on: Today at 11:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:31:25 pm
Yes, the recruitment where we signed proven world class players. Maybe you should ask yourself why we went into a season everyone knew would be the most physically exhausting in memory with only three centre backs in the first place, instead of signing a Lovren replacement when we knew Matip and Gomez were both injury prone.
Van De Beek was a Ballon d'or shortlisted player seen as one of the top young players in Europe, and he still played 19 games for the Mancs despite his own injury problems. Ake was signed at the same time as someone in a similar position who hugely stepped up. There really isn't any comparison, and if Klopp distrusted Tsmikas enough not to play him at all in a period where Robbo was clearly knackered, that isn't exactly a tick in his box.

Tsiminkas was bought to be a backup to Robbo, and for very legitimate reasons listed, that didnt happen often enough, that isnt in dispute.  Thats fine.  Also, a fullback in a Klopp team is the toughtest role to adjust and master, with limited training time, not the biggest surprise he didnt get up to speed. Again - reasons, nothing is linear.

But well see how he goes this season as to how key a purchase he proves to be.  No patience in football though, I get that!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Careca9

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42979 on: Today at 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:44:39 pm
I dont really have an issue with the post itself. More that its been made so early in the window, after 2 major international tournaments.

Like give it at least sometime to see how things pan out. There have been very very very few major moves yet to get the market moving.
Agreed, i prob picked up wrong your response re that so my bad! Great post dw, I did have diff opinion to u if honest and still do to be fair but it did make me think and take on board what u wrote, isnt that what forums are for!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1070 1071 1072 1073 1074 [1075]   Go Up
« previous next »
 