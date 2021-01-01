« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42920 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm
Its the RAWK version of Godwins law: Every transfer thread eventually turns into a FSG discussion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42921 on: Today at 07:15:11 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:10:59 pm
If we hypothetically don't sign any more players this summer and if you don't count signing Konate and if you don't count signing Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas and if you forget about all of the contract extensions we give out and if you think about how crap we were for parts of last season and forget that it was caused by having no fit centre backs then it becomes very apparent that we should be very worried.

I think we all want a replacement for wijnaldum who was pretty much the only centre mid we could rely on to stay fit last season. Think thats the minimum expected. A forward player on top of that would be a bonus because so often last season both mane and firmino were off form at the same time while jota was out injured and that affected our play big time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42922 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm
It's happening. ;D



"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42923 on: Today at 07:23:15 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:18:10 pm
It's happening. ;D




You think Saul's going to be the next Rangers manager?  ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42924 on: Today at 07:36:53 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:15:11 pm
I think we all want a replacement for wijnaldum who was pretty much the only centre mid we could rely on to stay fit last season. Think thats the minimum expected. A forward player on top of that would be a bonus because so often last season both mane and firmino were off form at the same time while jota was out injured and that affected our play big time.
A striker should be a major priority, more than a midfielder, in my opinion. It's all well and good expecting for Mane and Firmino to get back to their previous form, but they are both turning 30 this year and next, and we can't deny Bob's diminishing return for two seasons in a row now. A signing in the Jota mold (although more comfortable in the center), who can be relied upon and challenge for a place now, and be a replacement later on, would be a major boost for this squad. A Wijnaldum replacement would be great, but with all the options we have now, I don't find it as urgent as everyone's does.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42925 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 06:05:30 pm
Having the fans in does for the rest of the league, only city who are used to no real fans and prefer influencers on line to that noisy stuff will still compete but the first time bobby dazzler scores a no look and the place goes nuts its over for everybody else. OVER!

Also ive stuck a pin in Doku because who else do we want than Baby Sadio , nobody thats who. So that will be fine when it happens and qwitcherbitchin you impatient yutes.

Another factor with last season was the utter buzzkill that was VAR ruling out so many goals for us with very marginal calls, that only further eroded the morale of having no crowd for the players. Plus the refs and officials doubling down on us after we called Coote out after the Derby.

We need a fair wind with the refs next season as well, rather than being lumbered with Atkinson and Wythenshawe Taylor and the rest of the Manc mafia every week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42926 on: Today at 07:41:43 pm
Day 3 of no one but Konate has been a stormer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42927 on: Today at 07:44:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:37:49 pm
Another factor with last season was the utter buzzkill that was VAR ruling out so many goals for us with very marginal calls, that only further eroded the morale of having no crowd for the players. Plus the refs and officials doubling down on us after we called Coote out after the Derby.

We need a fair wind with the refs next season as well, rather than being lumbered with Atkinson and Wythenshawe Taylor and the rest of the Manc mafia every week.

The issue with that is VAR hasn't gone and there's no reason for us to be more fortunate with which refs we are assigned... so where are we making up extra points to win the league compared to say the mancs who get a penalty everytime someone ventures into the box
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42928 on: Today at 08:15:17 pm
It all just sounds like agent tales
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42929 on: Today at 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:44:02 pm
The issue with that is VAR hasn't gone and there's no reason for us to be more fortunate with which refs we are assigned... so where are we making up extra points to win the league compared to say the mancs who get a penalty everytime someone ventures into the box

We always have to be that much better than the Mancs to finish above them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42930 on: Today at 08:29:49 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:44:02 pm
The issue with that is VAR hasn't gone and there's no reason for us to be more fortunate with which refs we are assigned... so where are we making up extra points to win the league compared to say the mancs who get a penalty everytime someone ventures into the box

Actually, I wonder if they will make as many VAR calls with fans back in the ground as they did without the pressure of fans being there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42931 on: Today at 08:36:39 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 08:29:49 pm
Actually, I wonder if they will make as many VAR calls with fans back in the ground as they did without the pressure of fans being there.
VARs aren't in the stadium, so will it make any difference?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42932 on: Today at 08:43:49 pm
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:36:39 pm
VARs aren't in the stadium, so will it make any difference?

It will for the referee I would imagine and think there may be less dubious ones this season. Hopefully they use it like the rest of the world (like at the Euros for the most part) this season, it works better (not perfect, but better would be a start) and this discussion is moot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42933 on: Today at 08:44:59 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:36:53 pm
A striker should be a major priority, more than a midfielder, in my opinion. It's all well and good expecting for Mane and Firmino to get back to their previous form, but they are both turning 30 this year and next, and we can't deny Bob's diminishing return for two seasons in a row now. A signing in the Jota mold (although more comfortable in the center), who can be relied upon and challenge for a place now, and be a replacement later on, would be a major boost for this squad. A Wijnaldum replacement would be great, but with all the options we have now, I don't find it as urgent as everyone's does.
I think a forward of some description should be the priority too, but it seems to be somewhat dependent on shifting Origi and Shaq. Midfield I'm a bit more relaxed about, but that's mostly because I really want to see more of Jones and I also have some faith that AOC and/or Keira can stop being injured so much, although that may well be a vain hope.

It's a tough one. We could well challenge for the title as things stand, but it would require VVD and Gomez coming back to what they were before the injuries, and Sadio and Bobby turning their form around. We have a really good squad, but it's reliant on a fair few ifs and maybes all working out, and personally I'm not too comfortable with our front three all aging together without a clear succession plan.
