A striker should be a major priority, more than a midfielder, in my opinion. It's all well and good expecting for Mane and Firmino to get back to their previous form, but they are both turning 30 this year and next, and we can't deny Bob's diminishing return for two seasons in a row now. A signing in the Jota mold (although more comfortable in the center), who can be relied upon and challenge for a place now, and be a replacement later on, would be a major boost for this squad. A Wijnaldum replacement would be great, but with all the options we have now, I don't find it as urgent as everyone's does.



I think a forward of some description should be the priority too, but it seems to be somewhat dependent on shifting Origi and Shaq. Midfield I'm a bit more relaxed about, but that's mostly because I really want to see more of Jones and I also have some faith that AOC and/or Keira can stop being injured so much, although that may well be a vain hope.It's a tough one. We could well challenge for the title as things stand, but it would require VVD and Gomez coming back to what they were before the injuries, and Sadio and Bobby turning their form around. We have a really good squad, but it's reliant on a fair few ifs and maybes all working out, and personally I'm not too comfortable with our front three all aging together without a clear succession plan.