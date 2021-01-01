It was alluded to by shite journalists with no quotes attached to it, so of course it must be true
If we hypothetically don't sign any more players this summer and if you don't count signing Konate and if you don't count signing Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas and if you forget about all of the contract extensions we give out and if you think about how crap we were for parts of last season and forget that it was caused by having no fit centre backs then it becomes very apparent that we should be very worried.
