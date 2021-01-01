« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1065 1066 1067 1068 1069 [1070]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE  (Read 1863843 times)

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42760 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
The thing is, hasn't every manager ever been told no?

What club exactly (aside maybe from the oil clubs) have ever had a sky's-the-limit anyone-you-want we-will-never-say-no transfer policy?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42761 on: Today at 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:03:58 am
Oooh exciting, the January CB Jamboree hasnt been discussed for at least a week!

just dont read it - dead simple
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42762 on: Today at 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:15:46 am
just dont read it - dead simple

If theres one thing you notice about these threads and indeed some others, its that some posters dont have much in the way of opinions or contribute to topics, they just moan about what others post or the topics being discussed.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42763 on: Today at 10:27:42 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:24:57 am
If theres one thing you notice about these threads and indeed some others, its that some posters dont have much in the way of opinions or contribute to topics, they just moan about what others post or the topics being discussed.

Yep  its fucking appalling  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:35 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,813
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42764 on: Today at 10:30:42 am »
The delicious irony of those last three posts :D

And this one! Doh
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42765 on: Today at 10:34:05 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 10:13:14 am
The thing is, hasn't every manager ever been told no?

What club exactly (aside maybe from the oil clubs) have ever had a sky's-the-limit anyone-you-want we-will-never-say-no transfer policy?

Whats your point?
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42766 on: Today at 10:41:05 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:13:15 am
Three of the best cb's in the league lost before Christmas and you expected the club to source and deliver two quality defenders just like that? You highlight it as a stick to beat the club with forgetting all the other excellent business they have done and also forgetting the £36 million they forked out at the beginning of the transfer window. When you see the £50 million spunked on Ben White, how good does that business look? I don't frequent the transfer thread much but I'm bored so wanted to engage in some chit chat. You seem like you have little or no knowledge of the way Klopp and Edwards do business. Try and listen occasionally to much wiser posters than your good self. Listen and learn my friend. That's the Liverpool way

I didnt say that we needed two, we signed two and neither of them is going to be here long term, it was blindingly obvious that we need reinforcements, most of the media was stating that we werent going to do anything in January at all, we then ended up in a blind panic and signed two

Get your facts right, it was a poor window, the money men didnt want to strengthen in a key area and without those last minute deals we would not be in the champions league this season

Weve done a great job overall with transfers no doubt, no club is perfect in this regards but there is clearly something not quite right, the bean counters are over-ruling the manager and that has had a detrimental effect on the team on the pitch



Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42767 on: Today at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:04:03 am
there you go mate

"Jürgen Klopp has declared he will not cry like a five-year-old if Liverpool fail to sign the centre-back he would ideally want in the last 10 days of the transfer window."

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/jan/22/jurgen-klopp-wont-cry-if-liverpool-fail-to-sign-centre-back-in-january

Can someone tell Klopp he needs to listen to wiser posters on RAWK? Clearly doesnt understand how our club does business
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,236
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42768 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:41:05 am
Get your facts right, it was a poor window, the money men didnt want to strengthen in a key area and without those last minute deals we would not be in the champions league this season

Didnt we nearly spend £24m on Caleta-Car until his club pulled it last minute as he was waiting to fly over here?

Quote
Weve done a great job overall with transfers no doubt, no club is perfect in this regards but there is clearly something not quite right, the bean counters are over-ruling the manager and that has had a detrimental effect on the team on the pitch

Name me a club where the bean counters arent ultimately in charge of if money gets spent or not? It would be massively risky to give someone with no clue about finances free control to spend at will.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,236
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42769 on: Today at 10:47:32 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:42:58 am
Can someone tell Klopp he needs to listen to wiser posters on RAWK? Clearly doesnt understand how our club does business

Maybe he can have a word with the fitness dept to give you a DM whilst hes there.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42770 on: Today at 10:59:56 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:47:32 am
Maybe he can have a word with the fitness dept to give you a DM whilst hes there.

Sure thing, Ill tell them to keep everyone off the Craig diet of sausage and chip butties  ;)
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,236
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42771 on: Today at 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:59:56 am
Sure thing, Ill tell them to keep everyone off the Craig diet of sausage and chip butties  ;)

Im vegan.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42772 on: Today at 11:07:30 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:46:38 am
Didnt we nearly spend £24m on Caleta-Car until his club pulled it last minute as he was waiting to fly over here?

Name me a club where the bean counters arent ultimately in charge of if money gets spent or not? It would be massively risky to give someone with no clue about finances free control to spend at will.

The first principal is the manager should have the final say on transfers, why was it okay for the money men to over rule Klopp at the beginning of January only for them to cave in at the end after we haemorrhaged points? If you read some posters on here its like the choice is either going fucking silly and spend £200M or spend nothing, wheres the balance in how people are thinking about this? We found a perfectly reasonable solution in the end that worked, why do people think its either go fucking nuts or do nothing?




Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42773 on: Today at 11:08:02 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:02:11 am
Im vegan.

Vegan sausage fired in pork fat then ever better
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42774 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
The idea the manager should have final say over transfers over the owners when it comes to budget is blatantly insane - it obviously has to be a balance between playing staff and ownership / financial concerns

In fact part of the skill of being a top manager is being able to sell the need for spending to ownership.
What should happen and seems to in most clubs most of the time is that the manger / footballing side say whats needed, ownership decides the budget then the sporting side pick the players theres a lot of drama attached to this process but its pretty much some version of that almost everywhere 

Thats not a comment on January which was a shit show and display of hubris all round   we / they were incredibly lucky it didnt cost them hugely with CL football
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:43 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,832
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42775 on: Today at 11:27:49 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:16:33 am
playing Devils advocate do you not think Klopps interview about not crying like a child cos he cant get what he wants suggests that a target had been identified but he was told no?

I doubt FSG would say no to Klopp over anything. I dont Believe Klopp would put himself in a position where they could say no. Thats why there is harmony at the top end of the food chain. Not sure how you could deduce otherwise, devils advocate or FSG hater
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,832
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42776 on: Today at 11:31:24 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:41:05 am
I didnt say that we needed two, we signed two and neither of them is going to be here long term, it was blindingly obvious that we need reinforcements, most of the media was stating that we werent going to do anything in January at all, we then ended up in a blind panic and signed two

Get your facts right, it was a poor window, the money men didnt want to strengthen in a key area and without those last minute deals we would not be in the champions league this season

Weve done a great job overall with transfers no doubt, no club is perfect in this regards but there is clearly something not quite right, the bean counters are over-ruling the manager and that has had a detrimental effect on the team on the pitch

What facts are they mate?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42777 on: Today at 11:32:25 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 11:27:49 am
I doubt FSG would say no to Klopp over anything. I dont Believe Klopp would put himself in a position where they could say no. Thats why there is harmony at the top end of the food chain. Not sure how you could deduce otherwise, devils advocate or FSG hater


Ignore his words then, FSG apologist - isnt mud slinging fun
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42778 on: Today at 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:34:05 am
Whats your point?

Literally read the thread a few posts back and you will find what I was responding to.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,402
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42779 on: Today at 11:35:14 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:03:58 am
Oooh exciting, the January CB Jamboree hasnt been discussed for at least a week!

So Jamboree is a CB then? I'm not sure we need more really!
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42780 on: Today at 11:37:15 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:42:58 am
Can someone tell Klopp he needs to listen to wiser posters on RAWK? Clearly doesnt understand how our club does business

OMG self awareness much???

You quote me asking what my point is and then literally two posts later quote Kenny's jacket post that was part of what preceded my comment.

Are you just here to be objectional and rile people up?
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42781 on: Today at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:14 am
So Jamboree is a CB then? I'm not sure we need more really!

No, Jamboree is a formation.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,401
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42782 on: Today at 11:38:07 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:37:15 am
OMG self awareness much???

You quote me asking what my point is and then literally two posts later quote Kenny's jacket post that was part of what preceded my comment.

Are you just here to be objectional and rile people up?
This is only title tatie about transfers

I dont think it really matters that much.maybe?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42783 on: Today at 11:40:34 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:38:07 am
This is only title tatie about transfers

I dont think it really matters that much.maybe?

It doesn't. I mostly just sit back and watch.

I just find it weird for someone to ask what I'm on about when they must clearly know. It's perplexing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1065 1066 1067 1068 1069 [1070]   Go Up
« previous next »
 