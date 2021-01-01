Three of the best cb's in the league lost before Christmas and you expected the club to source and deliver two quality defenders just like that? You highlight it as a stick to beat the club with forgetting all the other excellent business they have done and also forgetting the £36 million they forked out at the beginning of the transfer window. When you see the £50 million spunked on Ben White, how good does that business look? I don't frequent the transfer thread much but I'm bored so wanted to engage in some chit chat. You seem like you have little or no knowledge of the way Klopp and Edwards do business. Try and listen occasionally to much wiser posters than your good self. Listen and learn my friend. That's the Liverpool way



I didnt say that we needed two, we signed two and neither of them is going to be here long term, it was blindingly obvious that we need reinforcements, most of the media was stating that we werent going to do anything in January at all, we then ended up in a blind panic and signed twoGet your facts right, it was a poor window, the money men didnt want to strengthen in a key area and without those last minute deals we would not be in the champions league this seasonWeve done a great job overall with transfers no doubt, no club is perfect in this regards but there is clearly something not quite right, the bean counters are over-ruling the manager and that has had a detrimental effect on the team on the pitch