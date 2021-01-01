« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1063 1064 1065 1066 1067 [1068]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE  (Read 1859681 times)

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,281
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42680 on: Today at 08:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:49:01 pm
Keeping the cards close to the chest is the right thing to do but I dont agree with sell to buy and the conservatism in our approach at times, if it means that we miss out on players because we waited too long or failed to provide adequate resources to the manager and suffer from squad gaps which totally unbalances the side then the inflexibility in the approach needs course correcting, we have a strategy but that shouldnt let become dogma

That's the case with FSG though isn't it? To be fair to them they've always said this will be their approach even though the value of the club is probably 10 x more than what they paid. We had a £500m plus investment recently but that was to cover the losses due to Covid so at least we know the tea lady will be paid after the furlough debacle.

Klopp will continue to work his magic and do his job with one hand tied behind his back again.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42681 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:52:13 pm
We arent signing purple Ake

You're such a spoil sport at times Tepid 🙄
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,393
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42682 on: Today at 09:17:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:14:17 pm
You're such a spoil sport at times Tepid 🙄

At times?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42683 on: Today at 09:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:59:03 pm
That's the case with FSG though isn't it? To be fair to them they've always said this will be their approach even though the value of the club is probably 10 x more than what they paid. We had a £500m plus investment recently but that was to cover the losses due to Covid so at least we know the tea lady will be paid after the furlough debacle.

Klopp will continue to work his magic and do his job with one hand tied behind his back again.

For example; we all agree the club should be self sustaining and we dont want to become another Chelsea or city so we sell to buy, thats not controversial, where I see a problem is that we take that literally and wait until the cash is in the account before we buy, we might not be able to offload players until the end of the window, that shouldnt mean the manager has less time to work with his team

Get them in early, integrate them into the squad and then yes balance the books but lets not lose critical time for the coaching staff to make these new arrivals familiar with their team mates, our playing philosophy and everything else and then spend the whole season wondering why theyve not hit the ground running
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42684 on: Today at 09:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:49:01 pm
Keeping the cards close to the chest is the right thing to do but I dont agree with sell to buy and the conservatism in our approach at times, if it means that we miss out on players because we waited too long or failed to provide adequate resources to the manager and suffer from squad gaps which totally unbalances the side then the inflexibility in the approach needs course correcting, we have a strategy but that shouldnt let become dogma
I agree and think it will be tested this summer.
If we are not shifting some of these squad players then they will need to decide whether they are going to invest ahead of those sales happening later or maybe not happening at all.
Hopefully they will do irrespective of the sales as its difficult to see where they will find the funds in the squad to invest next summer if they don't.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,228
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42685 on: Today at 09:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:23:48 pm
For example; we all agree the club should be self sustaining and we dont want to become another Chelsea or city so we sell to buy, thats not controversial, where I see a problem is that we take that literally and wait until the cash is in the account before we buy, we might not be able to offload players until the end of the window, that shouldnt mean the manager has less time to work with his team

Get them in early, integrate them into the squad and then yes balance the books but lets not lose critical time for the coaching staff to make these new arrivals familiar with their team mates, our playing philosophy and everything else and then spend the whole season wondering why theyve not hit the ground running

We don't do that though. We never really have.

We've spent £36m before anything in this summer.

Last summer we signed Tsimikas and Thiago with only Lovren going out during the same period. We obv did the Hoever/Jota deal at same time after these. The main sale, Brewster, came well after these.

In 18/19 we signed Keita, Alisson, Fabinho and Shaq before we made any sales (Ward).

So for the most part we don't wait until the money is in the bank. We do prob want to know we have deals lined up rather than run the high risk of ending up with 3 or 4 players in the squad you thought wouldn't be here.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,824
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42686 on: Today at 09:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:23:48 pm
For example; we all agree the club should be self sustaining and we dont want to become another Chelsea or city so we sell to buy, thats not controversial, where I see a problem is that we take that literally and wait until the cash is in the account before we buy, we might not be able to offload players until the end of the window, that shouldnt mean the manager has less time to work with his team

Get them in early, integrate them into the squad and then yes balance the books but lets not lose critical time for the coaching staff to make these new arrivals familiar with their team mates, our playing philosophy and everything else and then spend the whole season wondering why theyve not hit the ground running

Why the fuck would you sign a player only for them to lie on a beach on holiday while we pay their wages? Better let the selling club do that. Kylian's on a good few quid. Sign them the day before they should report for training. Every little helps
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,776
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42687 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:14:17 pm
You're such a spoil sport at times Tepid 🙄

Lost the popular touch, has Tepid...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42688 on: Today at 09:33:08 pm »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,228
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42689 on: Today at 09:33:40 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:32:39 pm
Lost the popular touch, has Tepid...

Some would say the fame has gone to his head and he's no longer in touch with the common man (or woman).
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42690 on: Today at 09:37:14 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 09:31:05 pm
Why the fuck would you sign a player only for them to lie on a beach on holiday while we pay their wages? Better let the selling club do that. Kylian's on a good few quid. Sign them the day before they should report for training. Every little helps

Contracts start in June/July so we arent saving anything waiting, the player you sign will be getting paid by the other side, You sign the player to get them off the market and can get them ready for pre season, changing a club / moving house / country to join a new team is stressful, if you have a family multiply that by 10

Doing things early allows everyone to focus and get them in the right place mentally
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,081
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42691 on: Today at 09:40:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:38:12 pm
And bears.  We haven't had enough bears this transfer window 😟
bear" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42692 on: Today at 09:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:30:34 pm
We don't do that though. We never really have.

We've spent £36m before anything in this summer.

Last summer we signed Tsimikas and Thiago with only Lovren going out during the same period. We obv did the Hoever/Jota deal at same time after these. The main sale, Brewster, came well after these.

In 18/19 we signed Keita, Alisson, Fabinho and Shaq before we made any sales (Ward).

So for the most part we don't wait until the money is in the bank. We do prob want to know we have deals lined up rather than run the high risk of ending up with 3 or 4 players in the squad you thought wouldn't be here.

Weve signed Konate whilst Gini & Miller have left, everything Ive read so far is that were not being anyone else in until we get a few out of the club, if thats not the case then we should be getting 2 in quickly as the season starts before you know it

Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,228
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42693 on: Today at 09:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:40:58 pm
Weve signed Konate whilst Gini & Miller have left, everything Ive read so far is that were not being anyone else in until we get a few out of the club, if thats not the case then we should be getting 2 in quickly as the season starts before you know it

The fact is we only have limited space in the squad, not only that we know Klopp won't force someone out, so we aren't putting them in the U23's. So we need to make sure that the squad players we want to sell are willing to do so, and that there is concrete interest in them at a value that makes sense.

At the same time the club will be negotiating for the players we want to buy and getting it all in place.

This isn't Footy manager, there is a lot of moving parts.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,248
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42694 on: Today at 09:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:50:27 pm
No question about his talent, but Musialowski looks like he could be broken by just staring at him long enough.

He's a twig.

Don't worry, he's away with the squad in Austria, Salah will be able to give him a few pointers.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,228
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42695 on: Today at 09:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:50:27 pm
No question about his talent, but Musialowski looks like he could be broken by just staring at him long enough.

He's a twig.

Ironically, he's lifted weights every day of his life since he was 3.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42696 on: Today at 09:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:37:14 pm
changing a club / moving house / country to join a new team is stressful, if you have a family multiply that by 10
This is the big one for me.

Too many people seem to think that signing a player the day before the season starts is fine, but they're human beings and need to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

It's like us little people starting a new job and being expected to perform without an induction and any training.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,396
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42697 on: Today at 09:55:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:14:17 pm
You're such a spoil sport at times Tepid 🙄
;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42698 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:43:52 pm
The fact is we only have limited space in the squad, not only that we know Klopp won't force someone out, so we aren't putting them in the U23's. So we need to make sure that the squad players we want to sell are willing to do so, and that there is concrete interest in them at a value that makes sense.

At the same time the club will be negotiating for the players we want to buy and getting it all in place.

This isn't Footy manager, there is a lot of moving parts.

Theyve had plenty of time to get their act together, I get that its not easy, great job with securing Konate  but Im disappointed that we havent got another forward in by now

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42699 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:45:07 pm
Don't worry, he's away with the squad in Austria, Salah will be able to give him a few pointers.

8 pieces of bread.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42700 on: Today at 09:58:57 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:52:51 pm
This is the big one for me.

Too many people seem to think that signing a player the day before the season starts is fine, but they're human beings and need to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

It's like us little people starting a new job and being expected to perform without an induction and any training.

+ doing all of that in a pandemic

In a way the club has done a great job by ensuring we have the whole squad together in an elongated training camp and since were all in mainland Europe it should be easier to get business done.



Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42701 on: Today at 09:59:10 pm »
For all we know we have three solid offers for all players we want to shift, but for different amounts and structures and we are negotiating what suits us best. Similarly incoming players. And it might be the terms of sale which affect which players we bring in .

-- edit -- obviously the Nike cheque has to clear before we unveil mbappe
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,228
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42702 on: Today at 09:59:12 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:52:51 pm
This is the big one for me.

Too many people seem to think that signing a player the day before the season starts is fine, but they're human beings and need to feel comfortable in their surroundings.

It's like us little people starting a new job and being expected to perform without an induction and any training.

to be honest this is why the club has property that they can move into, and people who show them around certain areas and help deal with all this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1063 1064 1065 1066 1067 [1068]   Go Up
« previous next »
 