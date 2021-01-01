« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42600 on: Today at 02:20:49 pm
we know. The clubs these days with all the analytics and technology available to them don't go on a gut feeling anymore.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42601 on: Today at 02:27:03 pm
So, Ben White goes for £50 million. If that's now the benchmark for English centre backs, how much is Nat Philips worth?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42602 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:27:03 pm
So, Ben White goes for £50 million. If that's now the benchmark for English centre backs, how much is Nat Philips worth?

£10-£15m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42603 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm
I agree that we wouldn't have signed Minamino because he played well against us in one game.

Nevermind how we've scouted all the other players we sign.. he fit in well with a Salzburg team that plays our style. I remember thinking at the time, and many others saying, that he would be an easy fit into how we play.

I can only imagine that he was signed to be some sort of longer term Lallana replacement, because that's probably the most alike player we had. So far it hasn't worked out, and maybe if we get the right offer we'll sell, but I think talking this up as some sort of fuckup isn't really consistent with our track record or the facts of his play style and ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42604 on: Today at 02:31:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:05:00 pm
Did the scouts just fuck up with Minaimino, or was it just deemed a very low risk/high reward signing with the low fee and opening up the far east market for us?



Thinking he had a very good game against us and we just took a calculated risk at the price

Still would have looked at his stats but not over scouted
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42605 on: Today at 02:38:35 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:28:28 pm
£10-£15m.

Shite at business you, mate. Don't you think Edwards is extrapolating that White fee, as we speak, to at least 25 million for Nat? He's got form. No matter what you think of Nat personally (obviously not a lot)...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42606 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 02:27:03 pm
So, Ben White goes for £50 million. If that's now the benchmark for English centre backs, how much is Nat Philips worth?

Depends on who you ask. If It's KH, £10m-£15m, if it's Welshred, around 12p.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42607 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm
Can't even buy Freddo's for 12p now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42608 on: Today at 02:51:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:45:08 pm
Depends on who you ask. If It's KH, £10m-£15m, if it's Welshred, around 12p.

Welshred should stick to injuries
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42609 on: Today at 02:51:59 pm
The White fee will be used as a benchmark, somewhat, for other sales, but each one has its own unique circumstances. White is a main man for Brighton. They dont want to sell. It needs an offer that is somewhat inflated to make it worth their while.

Philipps is way down the pecking order for us. Heroics last season, and all reds definitely have a soft spot for him, but with the signing of Konate, plus the return of VVD, Gomez and Matip, he wont see much action. At that point he has to think about his career. He showed what he can do last season, and their should be suitors.

At that point they all know we dont really need him as he is way down the order, so the fee will be £15M or so, which is a guess on my part. It should be more, if White is worth £50M, but the individual circumstances around both deals will make the price disparity greater than the gap in quality between the players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42610 on: Today at 02:56:39 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:51:59 pm
The White fee will be used as a benchmark, somewhat, for other sales, but each one has its own unique circumstances. White is a main man for Brighton. They dont want to sell. It needs an offer that is somewhat inflated to make it worth their while.

Philipps is way down the pecking order for us. Heroics last season, and all reds definitely have a soft spot for him, but with the signing of Konate, plus the return of VVD, Gomez and Matip, he wont see much action. At that point he has to think about his career. He showed what he can do last season, and their should be suitors.

At that point they all know we dont really need him as he is way down the order, so the fee will be £15M or so, which is a guess on my part. It should be more, if White is worth £50M, but the individual circumstances around both deals will make the price disparity greater than the gap in quality between the players.

Yeah, I'm sure if Michael Edwards is sitting there pondering the same thing, he's on the ganja. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42611 on: Today at 03:04:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:44 pm
Can't even buy Freddo's for 12p now.

I know, what a rip off

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42612 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:43:08 pm
Spot on. I know this thread is mainly for poor wretches with fuck all better to do and who obviously choose to ignore Klopp's mantra as above, something which has been glaringly obvious to anyone with half a brain since the day he walked in the door; but, also conveniently forgotten is the boss' ability to make players better, no matter their experience. I hope our business is done, I really do. Let the squad get on with an intense training camp where it seems new ideas, new tactics, fitness and togetherness are in abundance. Should have the league wrapped up by Christmas so we can concentrate on the CL and FA Cup.

Genuniely something to be said for having so many players, with a few more soon to join post-holiday, already in camp working together.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42613 on: Today at 03:46:09 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:31:11 pm
Thinking he had a very good game against us and we just took a calculated risk at the price

Still would have looked at his stats but not over scouted

Dyou genuinely believe our scouting team just went yep played well against us, must be good and met his release clause immediately?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42614 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:46:09 pm
Dyou genuinely believe our scouting team just went yep played well against us, must be good and met his release clause immediately?

Wasnt there talks also that our players were so impressed with him that they recommended him as a potential signing?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/takumi-minamino-liverpool-transfer-news-17409707

Theres the article
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42615 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm
I remember reading something about how they categories different players they scout depending on how good they think they player is, and also availability. When Takis £7m release clause activated, he probably went from potentially good player, keep an eye on into buy, buy, buy. In the worst case scenario, theres no way we dont make a decent profit on him even including salary and everything else. Just a no brainier of a punt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42616 on: Today at 03:55:08 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:51:23 pm
Wasnt there talks also that our players were so impressed with him that they recommended him as a potential signing?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/takumi-minamino-liverpool-transfer-news-17409707

Theres the article

Yep. It also says in that piece we had been aware of him since 2013.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42617 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:55:08 pm
Yep. It also says in that piece we had been aware of him since 2013.

Did he have a good game against our U18's?
