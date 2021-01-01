The White fee will be used as a benchmark, somewhat, for other sales, but each one has its own unique circumstances. White is a main man for Brighton. They dont want to sell. It needs an offer that is somewhat inflated to make it worth their while.



Philipps is way down the pecking order for us. Heroics last season, and all reds definitely have a soft spot for him, but with the signing of Konate, plus the return of VVD, Gomez and Matip, he wont see much action. At that point he has to think about his career. He showed what he can do last season, and their should be suitors.



At that point they all know we dont really need him as he is way down the order, so the fee will be £15M or so, which is a guess on my part. It should be more, if White is worth £50M, but the individual circumstances around both deals will make the price disparity greater than the gap in quality between the players.