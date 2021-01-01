Got to say, I'm surprised there's no (reported) interest in Minamino. I did see us flipping him for a profit this summer, he's at a decent age and has some of his best years ahead of him and has got some minimal premier league experience under his belt now. If he stays next season and gets as much football as you'd expect him too, we'd be selling for quite a bit less next year barring some kind of Edwards miracle.



Far too slow & weak for many clubs in the PL & Bundesliga.I think some lower Bundesliga clubs would take him but probably wouldnt offer much money.I think we are going to struggle to move on some of our squad players like Minamino,Origi & even Shaqiri. So may need to loan one or two to make space for a new forward.All 3 dont contribute much imo. Shaq has some quality but goes missing in large parts. Origi looks disinterested at times. Minamino isnt good enough.