LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42480 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 05:38:19 pm
Cometh the man cometh the aouar.
OK, I know.

how would he fit in to aouar midfield?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42481 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 05:40:13 pm
Nothing wrong with having 2 similar players

It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.

Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.

Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42482 on: Today at 06:03:53 pm
Lazio make a first offer to Liverpool worth 12m [10m + 2m bonuses] for Xherdan Shaqiri. Lazios sporting director called Maurizio Sarri yesterday and the manager gave him his approval. Liverpool want 15M.

Source: @LazioSiamonoi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42483 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm
Hopefully the Aouar thing is real as he looks a talent and by all accounts can be got at a very reasonable price, but not sure we can fit him in if Ox and Keita are sticking around. And as the Haggis said, Curtis Jones needs time too cos he's going to be special I feel.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42484 on: Today at 06:09:57 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:52:04 pm
It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.

Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.

Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.

Not necessarily. We've had problems breaking teams down. Other than maybe 10 games a season, we're faced with 10 men behind the ball. So in those games we could start one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago and two of Jones, Ox, Keita, new midfielder.

Milner I feel would be used more as fullback cover than in midfield unless there's a spate of injuries or we're playing the kids
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42485 on: Today at 06:13:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:31 pm
Just signed this fella.


Serial killer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42486 on: Today at 06:13:19 pm
So if Jones takes Ginis place, whos taking Jones? 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42487 on: Today at 06:17:17 pm
ESPN are now reporting that Spurs have offered Ndombele back to Lyon in exchange for Aouar and talks are ongoing.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42488 on: Today at 06:28:11 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:17:17 pm
ESPN are now reporting that Spurs have offered Ndombele back to Lyon in exchange for Aouar and talks are ongoing.

I think ESPN may be full of BS  :D

That would make zero sense, I know Ndombele has been a flop so far for Spurs, but still, that just doesnt make whole lot of sense to me, he has a long time left on his deal, and Id presume is on a shit ton more money at Spurs than he was at Lyon. Not sure if hes walking away from that to allow his pal to move the other way!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42489 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from the ESPN article regarding Aouar.

Quote
However, Liverpool's relationship with Lyon has not been the same since they tried to sign striker Nabil Fekir in 2018 but the deal failed to materialise.

Have we ever previously done business with Lyon. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42490 on: Today at 06:30:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:09:57 pm
Not necessarily. We've had problems breaking teams down. Other than maybe 10 games a season, we're faced with 10 men behind the ball. So in those games we could start one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago and two of Jones, Ox, Keita, new midfielder.

Milner I feel would be used more as fullback cover than in midfield unless there's a spate of injuries or we're playing the kids

I don't necessarily disagree, but that's just not how Klopp sets us up. Late on in games as a sub to try and break down teams sure, but I'd be willing to bet pretty good money that you won't see many (if any) starting line-ups with 2 of Jones, Ox, Keita and an Aouar-type player. You're more likely to see us play all three from that more "defensively sound" group than you are to see us line up with only one and two of the more attacking mids.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42491 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:13:19 pm
So if Jones takes Ginis place, whos taking Jones?
Keita or Ox. Or if they can't be trusted new signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42492 on: Today at 06:45:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from the ESPN article regarding Aouar.

Have we ever previously done business with Lyon. ;D

Aly cissokho?

I know he played for Lyon but can't recall who we signed him from
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42493 on: Today at 06:47:54 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Have we ever previously done business with Lyon. ;D

According to our friend the internet, we signed Damien Plessis from them in 2007 for £450k.

And that's all I could find.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42494 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:17:17 pm
ESPN are now reporting that Spurs have offered Ndombele back to Lyon in exchange for Aouar and talks are ongoing.

Remember the massive hype about Ndombele when Tottenham were signing him, some on here were crapping themselves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42495 on: Today at 07:20:56 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 06:04:29 pm
Hopefully the Aouar thing is real as he looks a talent and by all accounts can be got at a very reasonable price, but not sure we can fit him in if Ox and Keita are sticking around. And as the Haggis said, Curtis Jones needs time too cos he's going to be special I feel.

I want Jones to play a more prominent role this season but I can't help but be excited about this Aouar link, He seems like the sort of sexy signing that could get hearts a racing. However, it seems a bit like Lyon/Aouar's agent trying to drum up interest by mentioning all these clubs at the same time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42496 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Quote from the ESPN article regarding Aouar.

Have we ever previously done business with Lyon. ;D

Gomis?  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42497 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:09:57 pm
Not necessarily. We've had problems breaking teams down. Other than maybe 10 games a season, we're faced with 10 men behind the ball. So in those games we could start one of Fab, Hendo, Thiago and two of Jones, Ox, Keita, new midfielder.

Milner I feel would be used more as fullback cover than in midfield unless there's a spate of injuries or we're playing the kids

We've been very dependent on the front 3 to break teams down in front of goal and Mane and Bobby's goal touch deserting them, and Jota's injury, left us very reliant on Salah last season. Keita, Minamino, Ox and Shaq are meant to supplement the front 3 but offered little goal threat/game time between them.

All the centre back injuries meant we didn't have that aerial threat to break teams down from a set play as well. We didn't score from a corner for 6 months.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:18 pm by Fromola »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42498 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:05 pm
Remember the massive hype about Ndombele when Tottenham were signing him, some on here were crapping themselves.
haha yup, remember that. Everyone had spurs down as winning the title lol
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42499 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:05 pm
Remember the massive hype about Ndombele when Tottenham were signing him, some on here were crapping themselves.

Yeah the hype was insane, could be forgiven for thinking he was Busquets, Xavi, Gerrard and Ronaldinho all in one. Lyon fans were nowhere near as high on him as the people who never watch him were and it's looking like they were correct.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42500 on: Today at 08:19:33 pm
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 04:01:28 pm
There seem to also be insinuations that our relationship with Lyon is not the best after the Fekir fiasco?
Not surprising considering we were offering £50m and then he went to Real Betis for about a third of that. It was the players fault though and not ours so they can't hold that against us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42501 on: Today at 08:23:06 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:12:55 pm
Yeah the hype was insane, could be forgiven for thinking he was Busquets, Xavi, Gerrard and Ronaldinho all in one. Lyon fans were nowhere near as high on him as the people who never watch him were and it's looking like they were correct.

Spurs tends to be a club where players struggle to hit the ground running as well. Even Bale and Modric struggled there to begin with at least and Kane had about 5 spells out on loan before he did anything. Eriksen was another one who didn't get going there for a while, not until Poch came in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42502 on: Today at 08:40:03 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:19:33 pm
Not surprising considering we were offering £50m and then he went to Real Betis for about a third of that. It was the players fault though and not ours so they can't hold that against us.

It's irrelevant anyway. If we want him he'll want us, and if he wants us Lyon will need to negotiate with us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42503 on: Today at 08:54:15 pm
Ordinarily Aulas would be a worry but if theyre skint
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42504 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm
Let's offer him baguettes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42505 on: Today at 09:15:17 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 08:12:13 pm
haha yup, remember that. Everyone had spurs down as winning the title lol

Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:12:55 pm
Yeah the hype was insane, could be forgiven for thinking he was Busquets, Xavi, Gerrard and Ronaldinho all in one. Lyon fans were nowhere near as high on him as the people who never watch him were and it's looking like they were correct.

:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42506 on: Today at 09:22:33 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:47:30 am
I don't think we should replace Gini with a like for like player. We need a more creative player that contributes with goals and assists, and that can help unlock good defenses. With Henderson and Fabinho we have plenty of defensive skills in CM. Keita and Ox were attempts to get such a CM, but it didn't  work out.

This is going to sound a bit like sour grapes and against the narrative, but Gini had a terrible habit of going missing for long periods in games. Technically he is great and is very strong. His knack of avoiding injury was impressive.  He came in very clutch a time or two as well, but I'm not that shocked we didn't move heaven and earth to keep him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42507 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:52:04 pm
It feels like we have two groups of midfielders though, the "stalwarts" if you like (Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Milner) and then the other group of generally more attacking/direct/progressive types, with Jones, Keita, and Chamberlain. It feels like with the latter group, we basically never start two of them at once. It would always be one of that group, plus two of the former group.

Think Aouar would fall into the latter category, and then you're talking about four players competing for one position which feels a bit unbalanced, unless one of Keita/Ox goes. Whereas I think someone like Saul or even Sanches could happily play in just about any combination of midfielders we'd put out.

Dunno, just doesn't feel a legitimate link to me. He could go on to develop into a really top player but he'd need gametime to do that, and the same is true of Curtis. I think it'd be difficult to properly develop them both at the same time.

It's possible klopp wanted Fabinho as a DM, a link player like Gini or Hendo, supplemented by Ox or Keita.  We could never play 2 attacking mids given our situation.
Keita could play as link or as the attacking mid. The problem is we ended up with them in crutches mostly. So playing Ox with Keita never came. I think with Aouar you have a player who can link or attack as required. I do think one of Ox or Keita maybe sold. Or we may see a evolution where we use 2 mids from the latter group. Hendo/Jones/Thiago with Keita/Aouar/Ox. Fabinho may rotate with Hendo or Thiago when not starting. That seems a probable thought for the next season.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42508 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:22:33 pm
This is going to sound a bit like sour grapes and against the narrative, but Gini had a terrible habit of going missing for long periods in games. Technically he is great and is very strong. His knack of avoiding injury was impressive.  He came in very clutch a time or two as well, but I'm not that shocked we didn't move heaven and earth to keep him.
Doesn't necessarily sound like sour grapes.  Just good old fashioned stupid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42509 on: Today at 10:00:48 pm
17 years old

Quote from: TheTeflonJohn on Today at 06:13:13 pm
Serial killer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Reply #42510 on: Today at 10:08:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:17:05 pm
Remember the massive hype about Ndombele when Tottenham were signing him, some on here were crapping themselves.

Exceptional talent at the complete wrong club and was playing under the wrong manager. Talents there though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42511 on: Today at 10:13:02 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42512 on: Today at 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 09:48:23 pm
Doesn't necessarily sound like sour grapes.  Just good old fashioned stupid.
What was his reputation like when he joined? I seem to recall some were quite underwhelmed. Probably because of where he came from. I think he was one of the better players at Newcastle but not amazing. ( To be fair we didn't seem to have a team of mega stars the time). Our recruitment department saw more in him than most fans. Am sure that will be repeated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42513 on: Today at 10:30:23 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 06:04:29 pm
Hopefully the Aouar thing is real as he looks a talent and by all accounts can be got at a very reasonable price, but not sure we can fit him in if Ox and Keita are sticking around. And as the Haggis said, Curtis Jones needs time too cos he's going to be special I feel.

I mentioned Aouar many, many pages ago and I still think he would be a great buy. Yes we would need to move on a midfielder or two but I firmly believe that Klopp would turn his form around and we'd have a bargain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42514 on: Today at 10:54:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:30:23 pm
I mentioned Aouar many, many pages ago and I still think he would be a great buy. Yes we would need to move on a midfielder or two but I firmly believe that Klopp would turn his form around and we'd have a bargain.

Curtis would put better numbers up in the French league than him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
« Reply #42515 on: Today at 11:05:05 pm »
Aouar is fucking great and no matter how many people say "he went off the boil last season" or "why is no one interested if he's that good" I will not change my mind. Been on this bandwagon for years and I'm never coming off.
