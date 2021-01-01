« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Fucking hell going hard with the 'I was on the Musialowski train first' plan here, eh?!

He is a generational talent to be fair.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Aouar's stock has fallen but he's only just turned 23 and has amassed a ton of experience at a good Lyon side, including reaching the latter stages of the Champions League the season before last. Very little injury history either.

I'm not sure he's exactly the type we'd want, but if his rumoured price is correct and the wages are reasonable, then it could be a worthwhile gamble with loads of potential upside.

He seems like a really obvious target for us - weve tracked him for years (apparently), his price is down due to his contract, perception and club financial worries and hes versatile, could be used in different ways

No idea why his stock has fallen so much except that everyone keeps saying it has
Seems clear he played a different role last season but his under lying numbers are still really good and theres no doubting the talent
Again comes down to what kind of played we want to sign - him Bissouma and Neuhaus arent all on the same list for example
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
He seems like a really obvious target for us - weve tracked him for years (apparently), his price is down due to his contract, perception and club financial worries and hes versatile, could be used in different ways

No idea why his stock has fallen so much except that everyone keeps saying it has
Seems clear he played a different role last season but his under lying numbers are still really good and theres no doubting the talent
Again comes down to what kind of played we want to sign - him Bissouma and Neuhaus arent all on the same list for example

Complete guesswork but I wonder if there was maybe a fallout with Aulas, he was supposed to move last summer and seemingly chose not to. Plus maybe a general feeling that his time at Lyon was up, maybe led to a dip in performance. Definitely seemed to drop out of the starting line-up at some point, but still not all that bad - of the 31 league games he was available for, he started 23 and was subbed on in seven. Couple of minor injuries last year, plus COVID and a suspension in there too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Just signed this fella.



If his mentality is on the same level as his talent, he will become a great player ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Obviously good at pens
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
And Then There Were Three

Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Houssem Aouar - Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are still in it.  [@AlexisBernard10- @le10sport]]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Doesn't really look like the kind of player Utd will be after, they have more pressing concerns in defence and for a holding midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Did you just kill another club Fatso?

And Then There Were Two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
He's not Portuguese which leaves...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
VBG coming in when the mystery is revealed and claiming the victory.  ;D

Hi old man. :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
I bet he ends up somewhere random like Porto or Anzhi Makhachkala
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Lobo what kind of game are you playing here?  ??? :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Frustration
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
VBG coming in when the mystery is revealed and claiming the victory.  ;D

Hi old man. :wave

 :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
French journo for Le10Sport.  He thinks Aouar will end up here.  :D

From memory, he was the journo that broke our interest in Lemar that summer, was he not?

Big fan of Aouar, like anything that comes out of their academy hes technically brilliant and robust fitness wise. Whether hes what we need is another question, but hes a terrific player. If we really want him, well get him above those other jokers. Big fan of Laurens as a journo but generally hes only gospel if it involves PSG (for example, he was one of the first on Mbappé joining them) so time will tell. The fact other players seem to be on the move indicates we may see another incoming soon, particularly if its a couple of non-homegrown players that depart.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Aouar would be a sublime signing. The lads extremely talented and versatile too which we need
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
From memory, he was the journo that broke our interest in Lemar that summer, was he not?

That is impressive.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Not sure what to think about the Aouar links, after Fekir and his dodgy knees I'm not ready to go through the pain again. He would be a good signing and would be just typical of us if we bought a lad on the cusp of breaking through and turned him in to a star and see his value rocket up. no way do UTD go for him, if it's between us and Spurs then I'm sure we can win the race. Best to wait for a few more solid links, Samie and his shit sources can't be trusted just yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Julien Laurens is not a shite link.  :wanker
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Lyon are struggling financially
Drag it out until the end of August & Aouar will be even cheaper.

He was excellent against City a year ago. His stock has probably fallen a bit. But worth a risk at the price he will cost.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Lyon are struggling financially
Drag it out until the end of August & Aouar will be even cheaper.

He was excellent against City a year ago. His stock has probably fallen a bit. But worth a risk at the price he will cost.

Suggestions 25m will be enough to get the deal done, think thatd be a starting price before add-ons. I believe he is also managed by the same agency as our Joe Gomez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Always thought he was more of an attacking midfielder but Ive seen very little of him! Would he be perfectly at home playing as one of our two more forward midfielders?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Just doesn't particularly seem like the sort of player we'd be after  :boxhead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
There seem to also be insinuations that our relationship with Lyon is not the best after the Fekir fiasco?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Always thought he was more of an attacking midfielder but Ive seen very little of him! Would he be perfectly at home playing as one of our two more forward midfielders?

Not sure, been going on about this lad for ages and the link just went dead. He probably couldn't play in our midfield "3" but if we went 4-2-3-1, he'd be amazing behind a striker.

For £25 million or even Euro, ridiculous potential and perfect age for Klopp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
From memory, he was the journo that broke our interest in Lemar that summer, was he not?

Big fan of Aouar, like anything that comes out of their academy hes technically brilliant and robust fitness wise. Whether hes what we need is another question, but hes a terrific player. If we really want him, well get him above those other jokers. Big fan of Laurens as a journo but generally hes only gospel if it involves PSG (for example, he was one of the first on Mbappé joining them) so time will tell. The fact other players seem to be on the move indicates we may see another incoming soon, particularly if its a couple of non-homegrown players that depart.
Aulas said weeks ago that they had received bids from a number of clubs for him.
For the price he is worth the "gamble". I think he did fallout with Aulas when he didn't get his move last summer and I imagine it must be difficult after that. Read the other day an exec at Leipzig saying how they regretted keeping Keita for an extra year because his head was already in Liverpool.
Said before, different position I know, but feel he could be like a Torres signing for us. Loads of clubs looked at him, he went off the boil and then exploded at Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
I find it hard to believe we are after Aouar especially with the way we play. Someone like Bissouma makes more sense because if Hendo or Fabinho get injured we will still have a very difficult midfield to play against. With Aouar it's a different story also we have Jones who in the future could be one of the best midfielders in the premier League and needs more minutes this season.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Julien Laurens is not a shite link.  :wanker

He is not. Aouar would be an interesting signing. I am curious to see how Klopp would use him. Lets not forget, Wijnaldum was an attacking midfielder, when we first signed him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Could Aouar provide what we were hoping Naby would bring to the midfield?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
Not sure, been going on about this lad for ages and the link just went dead. He probably couldn't play in our midfield "3" but if we went 4-2-3-1, he'd be amazing behind a striker.

For £25 million or even Euro, ridiculous potential and perfect age for Klopp.

We wouldn't be interested if he couldn't play in our midfield three. He's done it for Lyon so no reason he couldn't do it here, certainly if he had the likes of Fabinho and Henderson around him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Might need to bulk up a bit but having Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones and Aouar as the core players to choose from in midfield would be good.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L0UisAngzGE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L0UisAngzGE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T1A5c5Zh9aw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T1A5c5Zh9aw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MVQkEZ5Wa8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MVQkEZ5Wa8A</a>
He loves himself a nutmeg! (is there a stat for those?) I've been missing a player like that since Suarez left.

I think this rumour makes more sense than the Saul one. Younger, less proven, from a smaller club and a smaller league. He wouldn't necessarily demand a spot in the starting 11 from day 1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - AOUAR, JUST A LITTLE BIT, AOUAR, A LITTLE BIT MORE
I thought Aouar was a bit more of an attacking midfielder. If that's the case, is there any way he could play across the front 3? In the same way Coutinho could play in a wider attacking mid position sometimes?
