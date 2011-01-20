« previous next »
jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,288
  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42360 on: Today at 09:47:30 am
I don't think we should replace Gini with a like for like player. We need a more creative player that contributes with goals and assists, and that can help unlock good defenses. With Henderson and Fabinho we have plenty of defensive skills in CM. Keita and Ox were attempts to get such a CM, but it didn't  work out.
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,894
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42361 on: Today at 09:47:46 am
If we really need to fill that significant hole in our CM squad, there's a perfect candidate who is an established international, dynamic, press-proof, impervious to injury and is currently plying his trade in the French farmer's league.

Oh wait...
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,894
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42362 on: Today at 09:48:56 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:47:30 am
I don't think we should replace Gini with a like for like player. We need a more creative player that contributes with goals and assists, and that can help unlock good defenses. With Henderson and Fabinho we have plenty of defensive skills in CM. Keita and Ox were attempts to get such a CM, but it didn't  work out.
You do realise Gini had that in his locker, right?
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,153
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42363 on: Today at 09:53:10 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:37:45 am
In the Athletic article on how poor little Man City are trying to sign both Kane and Grealish, it says the other striker on their list is Darwin Nunez.

Anyone know much about him, don't think I've ever seen a link to us but we all love a Uruguayan number 9 right?

Scouting report.

https://footballbh.net/2020/04/07/darwin-nunez-201920-scout-report-tactical-analysis-tactics/
fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 42,788
  Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42364 on: Today at 09:54:42 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:48:56 am
You do realise Gini had that in his locker, right?

You do realise that Gini has joined another club, right?
lionel_messias

  likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,479
  'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42365 on: Today at 09:58:42 am
Unfortunately you can only laugh, the majority of clubs are closely checking their finances and looking for value because of the Covid-19 European economy.

Meanwhile at City.....Grealish and Kane please, here's gold bullion worth £200 million. Thank you, please.

(Twats)
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,573
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42366 on: Today at 10:01:50 am
Isn't it usually the case that a deal like that happens then the dominoes fall? Villa get the grealish money, splash it on 3 or 4 players, those clubs then have the money to buy origi et Al, we have the money for mbappe and do on .
HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,464
  RedOrDead
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42367 on: Today at 10:01:51 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:58:42 am
Unfortunately you can only laugh, the majority of clubs are closely checking their finances and looking for value because of the Covid-19 European economy.

Meanwhile at City.....Grealish and Kane please, here's gold bullion worth £200 million. Thank you, please.

(Twats)

Wonder how poor pep is going to justify those signings in the media when he just said city cant afford to spend that sort of money.
BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 88,192
  Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42368 on: Today at 10:03:02 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:37:45 am
In the Athletic article on how poor little Man City are trying to sign both Kane and Grealish, it says the other striker on their list is Darwin Nunez.

Anyone know much about him, don't think I've ever seen a link to us but we all love a Uruguayan number 9 right?

Hes evolved into a very decent striker over the years.
royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 250,548
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42369 on: Today at 10:03:18 am
Jones is the immediate Gini replacement (for me).
jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,288
  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42370 on: Today at 10:04:52 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:48:56 am
You do realise Gini had that in his locker, right?
Yes, and he kept it there, well hidden  ;)

Let's not start that Gini discussion again. I think we should demand more from the midfield as a unit, creatively, and now we have a chance to tune the balance a bit.
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,894
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42371 on: Today at 10:05:13 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:54:42 am
You do realise that Gini has joined another club, right?
Acutely aware. Brief milliseconds of denial excepted.
cdav

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,579
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42372 on: Today at 10:05:16 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:03:02 am
Hes evolved into a very decent striker over the years.

Would you say he was a natural selection for us?
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,658
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42373 on: Today at 10:05:50 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:03:02 am
Hes evolved into a very decent striker over the years.

The original special player.
redk84

  (and nothing else!)
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,347
  why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42374 on: Today at 10:06:19 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:03:18 am
Jones is the immediate Gini replacement (for me).

same
royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 250,548
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42375 on: Today at 10:08:04 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:05:50 am
The original special player.

Was he not the first of the Real Madrid 'Galapagos'?
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,894
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42376 on: Today at 10:08:24 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:04:52 am
Yes, and he kept it there, well hidden  ;)
Hardly hidden the moment he joined up with the Orange. More like selflessly sacrificed for the team's benefit on Klopp's instructions.

Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:04:52 am
Let's not start that Gini discussion again. I think we should demand more from the midfield as a unit, creatively, and now we have a chance to tune the balance a bit.
Agreed but then let's stop bringing up those qualities and suggesting we need to improve on Wijnaldum. We'll do very well to get someone even near his ability and contributions.
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,883
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42377 on: Today at 10:09:36 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:03:18 am
Jones is the immediate Gini replacement (for me).

The challenge with this will be defensively  he already has the ball retention and hes a better passer.
If were going to play the same way / same set up then the thing that doesnt make this automatic is his defensively ability and awareness
rocco

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 35,217
  ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42378 on: Today at 10:09:51 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:03:18 am
Jones is the immediate Gini replacement (for me).
Cant see him stepping in as Gini replacement quite yet
rossipersempre

  On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,894
  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42379 on: Today at 10:10:43 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:03:18 am
Jones is the immediate Gini replacement (for me).
Interesting choice of words. Immediate as in interim do you mean? Or a budget in-house solution to paying a king's ransom for a Gini replacement?
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 64,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42380 on: Today at 10:11:51 am
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:37:45 am
In the Athletic article on how poor little Man City are trying to sign both Kane and Grealish, it says the other striker on their list is Darwin Nunez.

Anyone know much about him, don't think I've ever seen a link to us but we all love a Uruguayan number 9 right?

Isn't he a Trump lapdog? No thanks.
Sangria

  Ally Machoist
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 14,658
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42381 on: Today at 10:12:54 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:08:04 am
Was he not the first of the Real Madrid 'Galapagos'?

Maybe, but rumours have it that he was seen at Finch Farm for whatever reason.
JackWard33

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,883
  President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42382 on: Today at 10:15:28 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:10:43 am
Interesting choice of words. Immediate as in interim do you mean? Or a budget in-house solution to paying a king's ransom for a Gini replacement?

It depends what we want the make up of the midfield squad to be / what its functions are
If were going to play a progressive midfielder most games hes immediate and actually very hard to buy better (and why I dont understand or believe a lot of our links - is Neuhaus better than him for example?)

If we want another midfielder thats defensively excellent and ball progression isnt a priority then wed need to spend to have that next season
royhendo

  RAWK Staff
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 250,548
  We all Live in a Red and White K
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42383 on: Today at 10:16:10 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:10:43 am
Interesting choice of words. Immediate as in interim do you mean? Or a budget in-house solution to paying a king's ransom for a Gini replacement?

Immediate as in immediate, Signore.

Looking at how they managed Trent into the side, yeah - I think he'll take a significantly bigger chunk of the 1st team starting selections this season. Here's the workings me old mucker.

Jones has gone 1, 6, 22 in his first three seasons in terms of starts for the 1st XI. Trent went 5, 30, 38. He's strong and fit - I think he'll make the same jump. The other aspect is that Ox was available for selection for the run in last season but didn't get starts.

Quote from: royhendo on July  6, 2021, 02:51:22 pm
I think Fitzy's spot on... but it'd be good to check the numbers on starts. 

We went on our two best ever seasons with a midfield of (with starting appearances in all Comps (from Wikipedia)):

84: Wijnaldum (43 + 41)
65: Henderson (29 + 36)
62: Fabinho (30 + 32)
49: Milner (31 + 18)
38: Keita (22 + 16)
25: Oxlade Chamberlain (0 + 25)
14: Lallana (6 + 8)
7: Jones (1 + 6)


Then last season:
45: Wijnaldum
38: Fabinho
25: Henderson
23: Thiago
22: Jones
19: Milner
9: Keita
2: Oxlade Chamberlain
(I've left out the youth players who played in the Carling Cup.)

The big moving vector is Jones, plus we also asked more of Fabinho than in previous seasons (due to him standing in at centre half)

Henderson actually started only 5 fewer than Wijnaldum in the season before last.

Milner is backup.

Ox is about as unlucky as it's possible to be.

Keita - well, we have to hope he heals a bit.

Quote from: royhendo on July  6, 2021, 03:28:34 pm
On Jones, our comparison has to be Trent really, but Trent's starts went as follows.

2016-17 - 5
2017-18 - 30
2018-19 - 38
2019-20 - 43
2020-21 - 43

So we can maybe expect Jones to fill some of the gap - perhaps a significant chunk of the gap.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,894
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42384 on: Today at 10:30:58 am »
I get the TTA comparison Roy and it has its merits.

Playing Beelzebub's QC however, I'd argue RB was not (then at least before our current FBs redefined the role) an absolutely critical area with cut throat competition.

Curtis is going to have to take another big step up this season to keep external rivals at bay. If Jurgen has confidence in him, that's good enough for me.
Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42385 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:16:10 am
Immediate as in immediate, Signore.

Looking at how they managed Trent into the side, yeah - I think he'll take a significantly bigger chunk of the 1st team starting selections this season. Here's the workings me old mucker.

Jones has gone 1, 6, 22 in his first three seasons in terms of starts for the 1st XI. Trent went 5, 30, 38. He's strong and fit - I think he'll make the same jump. The other aspect is that Ox was available for selection for the run in last season but didn't get starts.
Trent got a major boost in game time from Clyne's injury problems in 2017 though.
But I also think we will see more games from Jones
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42386 on: Today at 10:37:32 am »
Have there been any actual credible links to anyone so far?
Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42387 on: Today at 10:40:54 am »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:37:32 am
Have there been any actual credible links to anyone so far?

How do we tell if they're credible? We already know that Liverpool-based journos get zilch unless the deal's already done. And we've seen again and again that agents frequently use our name to flush out better deals for their clients.
Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42388 on: Today at 10:42:22 am »
Curtis got a major boost by us selling Wijnaldum, you might argue.

Thiago won't be crocked (we'd hope), Ox will play more (we'd hope), Naby will play more (we'd hope)...

But Curtis is the one that's resilient to injury and is about to do what good young players of that age do, no? Neil Atkinson makes the point about Gravenberch repeatedly - we're linked with him and he's very very good, but Curtis played him twice at CL level and was easily the superior player on both occasions. He's 6 foot 1, he's got a good engine, he's learning tactical discipline, he's been trusted in key games already (remember when Spurs just before Xmas was a 'title decider' and he bossed the game?). We underestimate how good a player he's going to be I think. Josh Williams on the Echo 'Analysing Anfield' podcast has repeatedly underlined how well he rates against his peers in key measures - the key theme was the way he ramps up pressure in the opposing side's final third - the word 'elite' gets thrown about a lot but he's the real deal.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42389 on: Today at 10:42:35 am »
Reliable journo.

Quote
Liverpool have joined the race for Houssem Aouar and could be tempted to make an offer. [@LaurensJulien]
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,788
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42390 on: Today at 10:44:53 am »
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,010
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42391 on: Today at 10:48:18 am »
Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,749
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42392 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:42:35 am
Reliable journo.


Tough choice between us and the Super League North London giants.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,239
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42393 on: Today at 10:48:43 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:09:58 am
Id be concerned if he couldnt get a game ahead of Williams

Didnt realise he was injured a lot to be honest

People said that when Robertson couldn't get a game over Moreno for half a season.

