Curtis got a major boost by us selling Wijnaldum, you might argue.Thiago won't be crocked (we'd hope), Ox will play more (we'd hope), Naby will play more (we'd hope)...But Curtis is the one that's resilient to injury and is about to do what good young players of that age do, no? Neil Atkinson makes the point about Gravenberch repeatedly - we're linked with him and he's very very good, but Curtis played him twice at CL level and was easily the superior player on both occasions. He's 6 foot 1, he's got a good engine, he's learning tactical discipline, he's been trusted in key games already (remember when Spurs just before Xmas was a 'title decider' and he bossed the game?). We underestimate how good a player he's going to be I think. Josh Williams on the Echo 'Analysing Anfield' podcast has repeatedly underlined how well he rates against his peers in key measures - the key theme was the way he ramps up pressure in the opposing side's final third - the word 'elite' gets thrown about a lot but he's the real deal.