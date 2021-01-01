« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42320 on: Today at 12:10:38 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent. 

Wasn't Phillips born in Bolton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42321 on: Today at 12:14:36 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:10:38 am
Wasn't Phillips born in Bolton?
He was yeah, but it's more local than one of them stinking overrated continentals with their weird food and their taking of our jerbs.

The eternal Kabak Vs Phillips debate is a sort of microcosm for why Brexit will fix everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42322 on: Today at 12:17:18 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42323 on: Today at 12:24:38 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.

If we spend 64 million on a player this summer I will be amazed, even more so if that player is Tielemans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42324 on: Today at 12:30:47 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.
Don't see us turning it down if thst happens.
Based on what Pearce said, we will be buying a midfielder and a centre forward, now it is just about whether we can raise the additional funds to bring in our ideal choices instead of our  2nd or 3rd choices. Where we have a club offering close to our value for a player and looking to do the deal imminently I cannot see us haggling too much. Get the deal done and move on to the next sale!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42325 on: Today at 12:44:47 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent.  Especially if the homegrown lad's style is somewhat agricultural.

They'd much prefer to have an exotic sounding, but very much inferior, defender like Kabak than tolerate Phillips.
Some people certainly, with others it's more that some types seem to appeal more than others. Kabak is a tall, good looking kid who came from the Bundesliga and so will be overrated initially just as Karius and Can* were.

Philips is English but not Scouse so will inevitably get a section of the forum who take against him until he's performed for three straight seasons. Hendo and Sturridge are just two players who regularly had their threads locked due to the amount of shit levelled at them on here.

*I can't be the only one who remembers how many people on here were calling for him to be made captain ahead of Hendo around 2015.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42326 on: Today at 01:22:31 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I'll drive Nat Phillips to Burnley myself if they're stupid enough to pay £15m for him

Still not got over him running over your dog, have you?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42327 on: Today at 02:41:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:57 am


Origi, I think the realistic valuation would be nearer £5m in terms of what the market would pay.

Thinking exactly the same. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42328 on: Today at 03:27:41 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 12:05:08 am
Could it be that some of us just rate Phillips' footballing abilities lower than others, and it doesn't have anything to do with his heritage? I might be wrong, obviously, but I don't see this huge gulf between how Phillips and Kabak did last season, and I would put money on Kabak going on to have the better career.

Sorry if this sounds snide, it's not supposed to be, it's just that I think there's easily as much overrating of Phillips as underrating on here, probably more so. Some proper mad shit in his thread anyways.
Yea spot on. Phillips did a great job for us last season, but has limitations that youd think would rule him out of being a first choice starter for pretty much any top team, or any progressive mid table team. Kabaks limitations, to me, only rule him out of a team like ours that puts a really high emphasis on certain physical attributes like height and speed. Im confident that he will have a good career at europa league level, but wouldnt be shocked at all to see him as a regular in a team around the champions league spots.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42329 on: Today at 04:20:22 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 03:27:41 am
Yea spot on. Phillips did a great job for us last season, but has limitations that youd think would rule him out of being a first choice starter for pretty much any top team, or any progressive mid table team. Kabaks limitations, to me, only rule him out of a team like ours that puts a really high emphasis on certain physical attributes like height and speed. Im confident that he will have a good career at europa league level, but wouldnt be shocked at all to see him as a regular in a team around the champions league spots.

Nobody is saying Phillips doesnt have limitations. Neither is there an intimation that there is a gulf between Nat and Kabak. What I dont get is that 18 million valuation for Kabak was perceived as fair while 15 million for Nat is seemingly ridiculous. That is what I mean by undervaluing him far more. Kabak is younger and has more potential perhaps, but in the 6 months they were together, Nat's contribution was more valuable to us. I dont know the future but I agree that Nat probably wont be in a top league champions league side as a starter. That doesnt mean he cant be a successful too division player. The difference between him and Kabak is that there are a couple things Nat is absolutely brilliant at and a couple where he is poor. With Kabak he isnt great at anything in particular. He is a decent young centrehalf but he has to develop his game and attributes before he can get close to his perceived potential. He wouldnt be available for 8.5 million if there were better offers for him. With Nat you know exactly what you'll get. With Kabak, everything depends on if/how/when he fulfils his potential. How then is he worth more than Nat?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42330 on: Today at 06:23:33 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:20:22 am
The difference between him and Kabak is that there are a couple things Nat is absolutely brilliant at and a couple where he is poor. With Kabak he isnt great at anything in particular. He is a decent young centrehalf but he has to develop his game and attributes before he can get close to his perceived potential. He wouldnt be available for 8.5 million if there were better offers for him. With Nat you know exactly what you'll get. With Kabak, everything depends on if/how/when he fulfils his potential. How then is he worth more than Nat?
Id say thats a fair assessment of the two, and because of that Kabak can probably start for a higher calibre of club than Nat right now. The big difference though is the potential, which you noted. For me, Nats only ever going to be around a £15/20m in todays money (not ridiculous for me, Id pay more if I was Burnley) player due to his skill set and sorts of club thatd be interested in him, where as Kabak should easily be that at the very least, and I think, has the potential to be worth £30m+
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42331 on: Today at 06:55:24 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads
Is there? Thats a new one for me!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42332 on: Today at 07:06:15 am »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:28:56 pm
F365 are just quoting other highly tenuous sources like their fellow chronology obsessed website, Voetbal24
Who are in turn misquoting the British press.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42333 on: Today at 08:04:24 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Today at 01:22:31 am
Still not got over him running over your dog, have you?

It's not that it's more I've not got over him being shit. Someone brought Kabak into it and said he was inferior yet of you look at the stats Kabak outperformed him in every metric apart from aerial duels won. Someone else said certain parts of our fan base hate local lads yet Phillips is being overrated because he's English, if he was from the continent he'd have been ridiculed. The madness has to stop, £10m is just about right as a stretch, £15m is ridiculous
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42334 on: Today at 08:07:54 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.

When you saw Davies play was he better then Phillips?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42335 on: Today at 08:12:52 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:33:57 am

Origi, I think the realistic valuation would be nearer £5m in terms of what the market would pay.

I'd be very surprised if Edwards isn't able to extract £10m+for him. Only thing really limiting his move to the continent is his £60k/70k salary.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42336 on: Today at 08:17:07 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

A bit of a difference to selling a player who is a key reason we're in the CL next season and not selling a player who was never going to get a game for us anyway and Klopp has no interest in and then loaning him out.

I'd be happy to keep Phillips, but financially it'd make sense to sell for around 15 million. It's a shame from the homegrown point of view that we can't sell Phillips and then sign Kabak for half the price. We need a bonafide solid option for 5th choice CB next season (given 3 back from long term serious injury and the other settling in) and it shouldn't be Fabinho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42337 on: Today at 08:24:22 am »
are Welsh and Scottish players classed as HG ? 

Does Wilson qualify due to being at club as a kid ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42338 on: Today at 08:24:51 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:39:48 am
I'd argue it would be more like £10m for each - no one's paying close to £20m for Shaq with his injuries and inability to complete 90 minutes. Origi will still be in demand, but it's whether he's prepared to sign for the type of dross who'll want him.
Yeah, would think we would be looking at £20m for the pair. . Think all the valuations in the Athletic article looked on the high side.
If clubs think we need to sell to buy they will probably also be a bit cheeky with their offers knowing we won't want to leave it too late so we have time to bring players in.
Hopefully Edwards will be able to pull a few rabbits out of hats to get those higher valuations though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42339 on: Today at 08:33:15 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:24:22 am
are Welsh and Scottish players classed as HG ? 

Does Wilson qualify due to being at club as a kid ?

Robertson is non-homegrown as a Scot.

I assume Wilson is homegrown as an Academy graduate He's not part of Klopp's plans anyway, but it can help his transfer value at least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42340 on: Today at 08:33:44 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:20:22 am
Nobody is saying Phillips doesnt have limitations. Neither is there an intimation that there is a gulf between Nat and Kabak. What I dont get is that 18 million valuation for Kabak was perceived as fair while 15 million for Nat is seemingly ridiculous. That is what I mean by undervaluing him far more. Kabak is younger and has more potential perhaps, but in the 6 months they were together, Nat's contribution was more valuable to us. I dont know the future but I agree that Nat probably wont be in a top league champions league side as a starter. That doesnt mean he cant be a successful too division player. The difference between him and Kabak is that there are a couple things Nat is absolutely brilliant at and a couple where he is poor. With Kabak he isnt great at anything in particular. He is a decent young centrehalf but he has to develop his game and attributes before he can get close to his perceived potential. He wouldnt be available for 8.5 million if there were better offers for him. With Nat you know exactly what you'll get. With Kabak, everything depends on if/how/when he fulfils his potential. How then is he worth more than Nat?

To be fair, Schalke probably need funds asap so that might be the reason for the mooted fee. I think it's difficult to say much about Kabak's time here, he looked like a potentially talented young player coming into the team for the first time when he played but he didn't play all that much.

But for Phillips, I think it goes the other way too, in that some were talking about Van Dijk needing to earn his place back into the side when he's back from injury. In theory, it's what you want but really, Van Dijk is levels above Phillips (and most other defenders) so when he's back fit, he plays.

The truth is for me is probably what the noises from the club seem to be saying, more than Welshred (i.e. he's not shit). He did a brilliant job when he played last season and would like to keep him but his playing time is going to be limited so they'd understand why he'd want to leave. If a reasonable offer comes in, then they'd accept it. Personally think £15m is more than reasonable, but I suspect it might £10m-£12m + add ons. Fair enough either way, I didn't think we'd get that much for him last summer or that he could be a regular Premier League player but I've changed my opinion. And somewhere like Burnley is an obvious choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42341 on: Today at 08:39:51 am »
Tielemans? Ugh, no thanks especially at that massively inflated price.

He wouldn't significantly improve never mind transform us (which you'd sort of want for £65m) and let's be honest, Rodgers would only piss the proceeds up the wall anyway.

Staying at Leicester is the best outcome for all parties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42342 on: Today at 08:42:00 am »
Philips and Davies could feasibly raise half of the Konate fee. Its all good really isnt it? Konate is the complete package.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42343 on: Today at 08:42:03 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:24:22 am
are Welsh and Scottish players classed as HG ? 

Does Wilson qualify due to being at club as a kid ?

Yeah, the basic rule is that to be homegrown you have to have spent three years before the age of 21 at an English or Welsh club, regardless of your own nationality.

On the Phillips/Davies debate, the reality is that Phillips has shown he can contribute to this team and therefore I think most of us would prefer he was here than Davies. But it's because he's featured and done well that has given him a decent value in the market, a value that would disappear quickly if he spent the season in the stands because Virgil/Gomez/Matip/Konate were ahead of him. So it's entirely logical to cash in while his stock is high. Easier to keep Davies as fifth choice, give him the odd game in the cups etc and try and build his value for a future sale.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42344 on: Today at 08:55:19 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:42:03 am
Yeah, the basic rule is that to be homegrown you have to have spent three years before the age of 21 at an English or Welsh club, regardless of your own nationality.
Why are the Scots excluded but the Welsh not? Different league thing? Robbo's background should count IMO even leaving aside his short stint at Hull.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42345 on: Today at 08:59:24 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:55:19 am
Why are the Scots excluded but the Welsh not?
The Welsh clubs are part of the English pyramid, the Scottish are out on their own.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42346 on: Today at 08:59:44 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:42:03 am
Yeah, the basic rule is that to be homegrown you have to have spent three years before the age of 21 at an English or Welsh club, regardless of your own nationality.

On the Phillips/Davies debate, the reality is that Phillips has shown he can contribute to this team and therefore I think most of us would prefer he was here than Davies. But it's because he's featured and done well that has given him a decent value in the market, a value that would disappear quickly if he spent the season in the stands because Virgil/Gomez/Matip/Konate were ahead of him. So it's entirely logical to cash in while his stock is high. Easier to keep Davies as fifth choice, give him the odd game in the cups etc and try and build his value for a future sale.


Im just concerned how bad or unsuitable Davies might be when he couldntt get a game last year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42347 on: Today at 09:06:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:59:44 am

Im just concerned how bad or unsuitable Davies might be when he couldntt get a game last year

Didn't he have an injury for most of that time? The club say they've not intention of selling him and while that might just be something they're saying and may sell him to Celtic after their interest in him in January and following their sale of Ajer, I think it makes sense to keep at least him or Phillips as 5th choice just in case.

I'd be very surprised he was that bad if they had scouted him, bought him in January and then looked at him and said, he's rubbish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42348 on: Today at 09:08:44 am »
Yeah hes a very good player by all accounts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42349 on: Today at 09:09:25 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:59:44 am

Im just concerned how bad or unsuitable Davies might be when he couldntt get a game last year

He was injured
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42350 on: Today at 09:09:58 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:06:30 am
Didn't he have an injury for most of that time? The club say they've not intention of selling him and while that might just be something they're saying and may sell him to Celtic after their interest in him in January and following their sale of Ajer, I think it makes sense to keep at least him or Phillips as 5th choice just in case.

I'd be very surprised he was that bad if they had scouted him, bought him in January and then looked at him and said, he's rubbish.

Id be concerned if he couldnt get a game ahead of Williams

Didnt realise he was injured a lot to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42351 on: Today at 09:11:58 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:42:03 am
Yeah, the basic rule is that to be homegrown you have to have spent three years before the age of 21 at an English or Welsh club, regardless of your own nationality.

On the Phillips/Davies debate, the reality is that Phillips has shown he can contribute to this team and therefore I think most of us would prefer he was here than Davies. But it's because he's featured and done well that has given him a decent value in the market, a value that would disappear quickly if he spent the season in the stands because Virgil/Gomez/Matip/Konate were ahead of him. So it's entirely logical to cash in while his stock is high. Easier to keep Davies as fifth choice, give him the odd game in the cups etc and try and build his value for a future sale.
Of course, if we don't need our 5th CB to actually play we shouldn't waste any money there. That's a gamble though. We gambled last year around this time, which is why we even have Phillips here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42352 on: Today at 09:12:14 am »
The Echo gone for some terrible clickbait, linking us with Koulibaly

In the words of Tepid, were not signing Koulibaly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42353 on: Today at 09:13:11 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:39:51 am
Tielemans? Ugh, no thanks especially at that massively inflated price.

He wouldn't significantly improve never mind transform us (which you'd sort of want for £65m) and let's be honest, Rodgers would only piss the proceeds up the wall anyway.

Staying at Leicester is the best outcome for all parties.

I dont think we'll sign him for the reason you say right at the top, he'd cost far too much. I think his style is fairly similar to Thiago of all our CMs, if not more of an attacking threat (obviously not as good at the things they do the same).

BUT if we did end up chucking £60 million odd at him, I still think its an exciting move. He's a cracking player. He's been one of the best CMs in the league over the last couple of seasons, is a regular for one of the best international sides around, is still young at 24 and is rarely injured. I think we'd all probably agree that the money would probably be better spent elsewhere, in our opinions. But if it happened obviously the opinion of the manager would have been different and I think that'd be exciting in itself, his desire to sign a very good young CM like Tielemens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42354 on: Today at 09:20:15 am »
Tielemans reminds me of Gini when we signed him.

Except Gini wasn't 60m+
