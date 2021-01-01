Yea spot on. Phillips did a great job for us last season, but has limitations that youd think would rule him out of being a first choice starter for pretty much any top team, or any progressive mid table team. Kabaks limitations, to me, only rule him out of a team like ours that puts a really high emphasis on certain physical attributes like height and speed. Im confident that he will have a good career at europa league level, but wouldnt be shocked at all to see him as a regular in a team around the champions league spots.



Nobody is saying Phillips doesnt have limitations. Neither is there an intimation that there is a gulf between Nat and Kabak. What I dont get is that 18 million valuation for Kabak was perceived as fair while 15 million for Nat is seemingly ridiculous. That is what I mean by undervaluing him far more. Kabak is younger and has more potential perhaps, but in the 6 months they were together, Nat's contribution was more valuable to us. I dont know the future but I agree that Nat probably wont be in a top league champions league side as a starter. That doesnt mean he cant be a successful too division player. The difference between him and Kabak is that there are a couple things Nat is absolutely brilliant at and a couple where he is poor. With Kabak he isnt great at anything in particular. He is a decent young centrehalf but he has to develop his game and attributes before he can get close to his perceived potential. He wouldnt be available for 8.5 million if there were better offers for him. With Nat you know exactly what you'll get. With Kabak, everything depends on if/how/when he fulfils his potential. How then is he worth more than Nat?