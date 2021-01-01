« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42320 on: Today at 12:10:38 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent. 

Wasn't Phillips born in Bolton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42321 on: Today at 12:14:36 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:10:38 am
Wasn't Phillips born in Bolton?
He was yeah, but it's more local than one of them stinking overrated continentals with their weird food and their taking of our jerbs.

The eternal Kabak Vs Phillips debate is a sort of microcosm for why Brexit will fix everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42322 on: Today at 12:17:18 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42323 on: Today at 12:24:38 am
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Football 365 are talking like Thielemans is a virtually done deal, player wants the move, Leicester like the £64m. Seems to have been given short shrift in here though. IS there a lack of veracity and a dislike of the cut of the jib of those chaps at the soccer all year long site?.
And just so my position is clear, because I know you all care about these things; fuck the vegans.

If we spend 64 million on a player this summer I will be amazed, even more so if that player is Tielemans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42324 on: Today at 12:30:47 am
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:05:34 pm
We would need our heads checking if we turn down £15m for Phillips. Fromola would lose his shit, he/she is still not over us rejecting Burnleys bid for Wilson.

VVD, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Fab and Davies are our options at CB. Phillips wont play much and hes too good to be 5th choice and only playing once a month.
Don't see us turning it down if thst happens.
Based on what Pearce said, we will be buying a midfielder and a centre forward, now it is just about whether we can raise the additional funds to bring in our ideal choices instead of our  2nd or 3rd choices. Where we have a club offering close to our value for a player and looking to do the deal imminently I cannot see us haggling too much. Get the deal done and move on to the next sale!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42325 on: Today at 12:44:47 am
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm
There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent.  Especially if the homegrown lad's style is somewhat agricultural.

They'd much prefer to have an exotic sounding, but very much inferior, defender like Kabak than tolerate Phillips.
Some people certainly, with others it's more that some types seem to appeal more than others. Kabak is a tall, good looking kid who came from the Bundesliga and so will be overrated initially just as Karius and Can* were.

Philips is English but not Scouse so will inevitably get a section of the forum who take against him until he's performed for three straight seasons. Hendo and Sturridge are just two players who regularly had their threads locked due to the amount of shit levelled at them on here.

*I can't be the only one who remembers how many people on here were calling for him to be made captain ahead of Hendo around 2015.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42326 on: Today at 01:22:31 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:36:10 pm
I'll drive Nat Phillips to Burnley myself if they're stupid enough to pay £15m for him

Still not got over him running over your dog, have you?
