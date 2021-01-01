There's a certain segment of our fanbase who hate local lads and can't countenance them being anything but inferior to players available from the continent. Especially if the homegrown lad's style is somewhat agricultural.



They'd much prefer to have an exotic sounding, but very much inferior, defender like Kabak than tolerate Phillips.



Some people certainly, with others it's more that some types seem to appeal more than others. Kabak is a tall, good looking kid who came from the Bundesliga and so will be overrated initially just as Karius and Can* were.Philips is English but not Scouse so will inevitably get a section of the forum who take against him until he's performed for three straight seasons. Hendo and Sturridge are just two players who regularly had their threads locked due to the amount of shit levelled at them on here.*I can't be the only one who remembers how many people on here were calling for him to be made captain ahead of Hendo around 2015.