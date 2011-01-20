So seeing the talk of selling Phillips and if Davies is staying but we have our hands tied with both. Worth more than the money we could get for them just because they count as homegrown. Pretty sure enough people will have read about it but you need 8 homegrown over 21's minimum and last year we had 9. Of that 9 Joe Hardy has been released leaving us with 8. But we have Woodburn, wilson and ojo, back from loans and all in their final years of their contracts who would count. So if we sell Phillips or Davies, we need to keep wilson, ojo or woodburn, therefore we get no money for them and are potentially hampering young players career's for our benefit. If we do sell most of them we need to buy homegrown and honestly don't think there's many around good enough for us