I wouldn't be in a rush to sell Phillips, but £15m seems pretty good to me, especially considering we'd have been lucky to get a third of that for him last year.



That said, people seem to think Ben White might go for three times that, so maybe we're short changing ourselves a bit. Still, anywhere above £12m and I reckon we sell (unless we can kick off some sort of bidding war), seeing as he seems keen to establish himself somewhere and probably deserves the chance, and it seems like we could do with whatever cash and squad space we can get. I'm also not sure if he's ever going to be more than a Burnley level centre half, which is one hell of an achievement in the greater scheme of things, but not really what we're looking for.