Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1838964 times)

Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42240 on: Today at 05:00:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:51:30 pm
If we want someone badly enough I doubt we're going to let missing 2/3 games in January put us off.
I dont think Watford will sell either. They'll need him if they want to stay up.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42241 on: Today at 05:02:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:51:30 pm
If we want someone badly enough I doubt we're going to let missing 2/3 games in January put us off.
I don't think the club potentially want three forwards leaving simultaneously during a period when we're playing two games a week. I also hope we don't want Sarr that badly, certainly not enough to consider a £40 million transfer.
Offline wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42242 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:02:05 pm
I don't think the club potentially want three forwards leaving simultaneously during a period when we're playing two games a week. I also hope we don't want Sarr that badly, certainly not enough to consider a £40 million transfer.

Thought it was confirmed that there'd only be two missed league games due to AFCON? combination of winter break and FA Cup games? Something like that. Think I heard that on a TAW pod but too lazy to check it myself
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42243 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 05:14:47 pm
Thought it was confirmed that there'd only be two missed league games due to AFCON? combination of winter break and FA Cup games? Something like that. Think I heard that on a TAW pod but too lazy to check it myself

Yeah I heard the same. People won't like it but our plan for the AFCON almost certainly involves AoC and Origi.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42244 on: Today at 05:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:17:59 pm
Yeah I heard the same. People won't like it but our plan for the AFCON almost certainly involves AoC and Origi.

I think it almost certainly includes AoC.

I'm not sure about Origi. I think at least 1 of Minamino, Origi and Shaqiri will stay. Whoever that is is likely to be 5th or 6th choice forward option, and as such will be important during the AFCON absences.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42245 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:15:57 pm
We'll have to raise money, but it'll be annoying if we're left desperately trying to do business at the end of August because we've dragged out sales. It's not the way to plan a season and we mock the likes of Levy for doing it every year. Trying to squeeze the last penny out of clubs for the likes of Grujic and Wilson late into the window can be a false economy in that sense.

Beyond last January, which was an extraordinary circumstance, we don't seem to be scattergun at the end of the window.

There's a big difference between biding your time so you get one of your primary targets at a good price versus leaving things to the end of the window and making rash calls because you need bodies in.

Nothing we've done in the past suggests we'd end up in a situation like the latter when it comes to buying targets.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42246 on: Today at 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:02:05 pm
I don't think the club potentially want three forwards leaving simultaneously during a period when we're playing two games a week. I also hope we don't want Sarr that badly, certainly not enough to consider a £40 million transfer.

I dont think hes particularly good but I highly doubt wed let the AFCON impact our decision if we really wanted him
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42247 on: Today at 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 03:54:45 pm
Vlahovic maybe? I have seen people say he can play out wide too but it didn't look like he was quick enough from the clips I have seen.

I'm not sure Vlahovic would be an option for us. He'd be a very different No.9 than Firmino. I don't think he could play out wide from the bits I've seen of him.

In essence he'd cost 50M as a break glass Plan B option. A better version of Origi, who probably wouldn't be as flexible and play in the wide forward position.

Unless we have plans to change the way we play then not sure Vlahovic is an option this summer. Might be further down the line.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42248 on: Today at 05:36:13 pm »
Liverpool are open to the prospect of selling Nat Phillips if they get an offer of around £15M. Burnley are among a group of Premier League clubs chasing him.

Source: @JamesPearceLFC
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42249 on: Today at 05:37:24 pm »
Ben Davies didnt play a single minute for Liverpool following his arrival from Preston North End at the end of the January window but has been told hes not available for transfer.

Source: @JamesPearceLFC
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42250 on: Today at 05:37:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:36:13 pm
Liverpool are open to the prospect of selling Nat Phillips if they get an offer of around £15M. Burnley are among a group of Premier League clubs chasing him.

Source: @JamesPearceLFC
Burnley should offer 20m, 15m for everyone else.
Offline wige

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42251 on: Today at 05:38:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:17:59 pm
Yeah I heard the same. People won't like it but our plan for the AFCON almost certainly involves AoC and Origi.

AOC/Bobby/Jota seems good enough for me for a couple of league matches. Again, from what I heard the games Mo/Sadio miss aren't amongst the more difficult in the league.

If there's FA Cup games in there as well then you'd hope we don't get Premier league opponents. Then there's opportunities to use even more of the squad.

All in all I think point is that the AFCON may well not be that much of a factor in deciding either which player to buy, or forcing the need to buy. Its why I think I'd prefer to see Origi moved on and for us to look at a more central striking option to provide some proper competition for Bobby.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42252 on: Today at 05:39:00 pm »
Sean Dyce is in utopia if he gets Nat.  I mean that's his Beckenbauer.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42253 on: Today at 05:40:00 pm »
The Sarr links just remind me of the stats graph someone put together which tried to show how good he was but they were things like 'passes before a chance was created' and 'shots off target which didn't lead to a breakaway chance for the opposition '.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42254 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:40:00 pm
The Sarr links just remind me of the stats graph someone put together which tried to show how good he was but they were things like 'passes before a chance was created' and 'shots off target which didn't lead to a breakaway chance for the opposition '.
Sarr most likely needs another season in the PL to see where is at first.

He was very good in the championship in the 2nd half of last season.
Get more consistency & some bigger clubs will be after him.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42255 on: Today at 05:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:40:00 pm
The Sarr links just remind me of the stats graph someone put together which tried to show how good he was but they were things like 'passes before a chance was created' and 'shots off target which didn't lead to a breakaway chance for the opposition '.

There was also one that listed goals per 90, but they had set the upper limit to 0.2 instead of 1 to make him look like an elite scorer.
Offline Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42256 on: Today at 06:13:08 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:49:36 pm
Sarr is a talent.
I wouldnt be too disapointed if we got him in.
Big problem would be the ANC though so i cant him joining this season

You're seriously going to use that acronym?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42257 on: Today at 06:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:48:20 pm
Never touched a weight in his life, either.

Yes wouldn't be like you to take something out of context! go back to watching fawlty towers re-runs
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42258 on: Today at 06:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:14:08 pm
Yes wouldn't be like you to take something out of context! go back to watching fawlty towers re-runs

You can take a joke well.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42259 on: Today at 06:23:06 pm »
We cant seriously force Davies to stay with a clear conscience? If he wanted to play hed surely have to be allowed to leave.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42260 on: Today at 06:25:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:23:06 pm
We cant seriously force Davies to stay with a clear conscience? If he wanted to play hed surely have to be allowed to leave.
I thought he was injured most of the time he's been at Liverpool?
Offline Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42261 on: Today at 06:27:27 pm »
Didn't take long for Burnley to be linked with Nat. He's Dyche's wet dream.
Offline Raid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42262 on: Today at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!



The most surprising thing about this pic is not the size of Taiwo, it's Naby Keita in training.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42263 on: Today at 06:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:28:23 pm
The most surprising thing about this pic is not the size of Taiwo, it's Naby Keita in training.

Just a matter of time before he fractures a hair follicle unfortunately.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42264 on: Today at 06:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:28:23 pm
The most surprising thing about this pic is not the size of Taiwo, it's Naby Keita in training.

He looks like he's threatening to eat them if he catches them. I wonder what his nickname is.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42265 on: Today at 06:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 06:28:23 pm
The most surprising thing about this pic is not the size of Taiwo, it's Naby Keita in training.
Has naby been amputated just below the knee. That could affect his game.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42266 on: Today at 07:05:21 pm »
Id expect £25 million minimum for Nat from Burnley. Dyche creams himself for players like Nat. Everyone else £15 million
Online johnj147

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42267 on: Today at 07:31:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:36:13 pm
Liverpool are open to the prospect of selling Nat Phillips if they get an offer of around £15M. Burnley are among a group of Premier League clubs chasing him.

Source: @JamesPearceLFC
terrible decision if true.
Online afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42268 on: Today at 07:34:14 pm »
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42269 on: Today at 07:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:16:01 pm
You can take a joke well.
You reckon? I dont think he can
