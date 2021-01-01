Yeah I heard the same. People won't like it but our plan for the AFCON almost certainly involves AoC and Origi.



AOC/Bobby/Jota seems good enough for me for a couple of league matches. Again, from what I heard the games Mo/Sadio miss aren't amongst the more difficult in the league.If there's FA Cup games in there as well then you'd hope we don't get Premier league opponents. Then there's opportunities to use even more of the squad.All in all I think point is that the AFCON may well not be that much of a factor in deciding either which player to buy, or forcing the need to buy. Its why I think I'd prefer to see Origi moved on and for us to look at a more central striking option to provide some proper competition for Bobby.