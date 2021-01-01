« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1837247 times)

Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42200 on: Today at 03:12:06 pm »
I completely forgot that Taiwo had his work permit now.
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42201 on: Today at 03:15:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:06:11 pm
That was always to be expected ...

We'll have to raise money, but it'll be annoying if we're left desperately trying to do business at the end of August because we've dragged out sales. It's not the way to plan a season and we mock the likes of Levy for doing it every year. Trying to squeeze the last penny out of clubs for the likes of Grujic and Wilson late into the window can be a false economy in that sense.

It's not so much the club's fault, but the nonsense of going back to extending the transfer window to the end of August, which just encourages procrastination. Managers need to know when the season starts what they've got to work with, not spending deadline day waiting to see what Ian Ayre has up his sleeve (as we have in the past) when we're already a few games in. And ending up with farces like Clint Dempsey and Henderson flogged to Fulham (until he told Rodgers/Ayre to fuck off).
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42202 on: Today at 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:07:38 pm
So he's not the generational talent we're looking for?


Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42203 on: Today at 03:16:20 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:03:54 pm
Bit harsh on Bobby.

However if we want another fast and direct forward, Id much prefer versatility across the front than a big central lump. Chiesa being the obvious unattainable standout example.

I didn't intend it to be if it came across that way. I absolutely adore Bobby, but he is a bit more supporting the attacking line rather than a more traditional striker. And while quick he isn't like lightning fast.

So a really fast, direct striker in the middle is just as much a change off the bench (and for opposition, a shock to the system) as say an effective target man who can just bully defences.
Online Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42204 on: Today at 03:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:15:52 pm
Thiago surely.

I think we overhype the whole smokescreen thing. There seems to be a feeling that the Sarr links last summer were nothing but cover from the club so they could sign Jota. Personally I think we were interested, but the Jota deal was the better one (a player more ready from day one, and a much more favourable financial package). Signing Jota doesn't mean we weren't genuinely interested in Sarr, in the same way that signing Tsimikas doesn't mean we didn't want Lewis.

Was Thiago all that protracted? It was a long summer of getting a deal sorted but that was about it, not multiple summers where we're apparently ready to pounce yet absolutely nothing happens.

I mentioned smokescreens as that tends to be the feeling a lot have about some of these names that get thrown around, but I don't think he was even that, just one of those rumours that got picked up from social media and ran with.
Offline Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42205 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm »
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42206 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!



Ok one last time. Awoniyi is small. But the other attackers out there are far away.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42207 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm »
Fucking hell, bit of a unit that lad
Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42208 on: Today at 03:23:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:12:06 pm
I completely forgot that Taiwo had his work permit now.

Playing with the per 90 'Expected' stats on fbref, he comes out about the same as Patrick Schick (and Gnabry sorta kinda, haha). :)
https://fbref.com/en/comps/20/stats/Bundesliga-Stats
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42209 on: Today at 03:43:58 pm »
Yeah, he was absolutely flying for a period at Union until he got injured. I don't think he's good enough for us technically but probably puts himself about more than Origi does.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42210 on: Today at 03:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:47:31 pm
The rumour is we're looking for an attacker who is primarily a #9 but can play out wide rather than vice versa which we currently have a few of.
The annoying thing is we have that player already here in Origi but the desire and competitiveness and aggression just isn't there.
Online FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42211 on: Today at 03:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:46:17 pm
To be fair, didn't Neil Jones say if we were to get a forward, it would likely be a more central one? Which would make me think the Sarr link isn't particularly accurate for right now.
Him and Gorst have said that.
Vlahovic maybe? I have seen people say he can play out wide too but it didn't look like he was quick enough from the clips I have seen.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42212 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!



Holy shit
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42213 on: Today at 03:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:39 pm
The annoying thing is we have that player already here in Origi but the desire and competitiveness and aggression just isn't there.
Its been incredibly disappointing to witness. Youd have thought that his massive contribution to No.6 would have really spurred him on but it seems to have had the opposite effect. You have to wonder about his motivation.
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42214 on: Today at 04:02:24 pm »
I should know who that is in the pic (the #2) but my brain no work today.

Help a guy out?
Offline mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42215 on: Today at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:17:06 pm
Solanke is actually doing quite well for Bournemouth now.
15 goals last season still only 23.

We got too much at the time but he is a decent player

Thank you, yes.  The Ibe and Brad Smith deals are there to be made fun of, and getting Andy Robertson for Kevin Stewart probably represents the greatest trade of a pinto for a Porsche ever, but Solanke just had a first rough year at Bournemouth after being inches away it felt like from having a good run at LFC.
Offline scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42216 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
you never know, he could just have unbelievable preseason performances and somehow barrel his way into the first team and then destroy centre backs all season allowing salah mane and jota to score with ease.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42217 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:02:24 pm
I should know who that is in the pic (the #2) but my brain no work today.

Help a guy out?

Taiwo Awoniyi
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42218 on: Today at 04:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:15:57 pm
We'll have to raise money, but it'll be annoying if we're left desperately trying to do business at the end of August because we've dragged out sales. It's not the way to plan a season and we mock the likes of Levy for doing it every year. Trying to squeeze the last penny out of clubs for the likes of Grujic and Wilson late into the window can be a false economy in that sense.

It's not so much the club's fault, but the nonsense of going back to extending the transfer window to the end of August, which just encourages procrastination. Managers need to know when the season starts what they've got to work with, not spending deadline day waiting to see what Ian Ayre has up his sleeve (as we have in the past) when we're already a few games in. And ending up with farces like Clint Dempsey and Henderson flogged to Fulham (until he told Rodgers/Ayre to fuck off).

To be honest, I wouldn't mind us repeating last summer, when we got our midfielder (Thiago) and our attacker (Jota) pretty late in the transfer window ...
Offline mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42219 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:04:28 pm
What did we do with the Sterling £50m incidentally? Escapes me, which is a worrying thought

I think..I think we bought Stewart Downing and Charlie Adam. Hope Im wrong
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42220 on: Today at 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!



I've been saying we should give him a chance, be good to have a young strong option wanting minutes ans eager to impress as an option upfront
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42221 on: Today at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 04:09:47 pm
I think..I think we bought Stewart Downing and Charlie Adam. Hope Im wrong
Only by about 4 years
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42222 on: Today at 04:13:59 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 04:09:47 pm
I think..I think we bought Stewart Downing and Charlie Adam. Hope Im wrong

Just a tad.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42223 on: Today at 04:14:04 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:04:28 pm
What did we do with the Sterling £50m incidentally? Escapes me, which is a worrying thought

We got Firmino, Benteke, Milner, Gomez, Clyne and Ings that summer, so it was a pretty good transfer window ...
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42224 on: Today at 04:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:51:38 pm
I could see Klopp trying to convert Sarr to a CF, certainly built like one. Although in fairness, after seeing this picture it looks like we have an in-house solution!





Anyone else thinking "don't overdo it, Naby lad'
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42225 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:15:57 pm
We'll have to raise money, but it'll be annoying if we're left desperately trying to do business at the end of August because we've dragged out sales. It's not the way to plan a season and we mock the likes of Levy for doing it every year.

There's a difference between signing long-term, planned targets at the end of the transfer window and getting to deadline day and thinking "hey, what about Van Der Vaart"?!

If we do have to leave it that late, we won't be "left desperately trying to do business", we will just sign players that probably already know how it is going to play out.
Online Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42226 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:17:23 pm


Anyone else thinking "don't overdo it, Naby lad'
Anyone would "overdo it" when you have a monster at your back.
Online redgriffin73

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42227 on: Today at 04:23:16 pm »
Mo's such a machine, he's actually asleep while running.
Offline mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42228 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:13:59 pm
Just a tad.

Voronin on a free levels from me
Online FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42229 on: Today at 04:31:48 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:42:15 am
Hightown Phil on the telly! 13m 20s in and on - he's the poster boy of TAW is Phil.

Meanwhile there was an Echo 'Blood Red' special on the Fekir transfer featuring Kristian Walsh AKA L6 Red.

We are The Illuminati, us.
There were reports a few weeks ago, maybe from someone at BBC, that we had £50m left to spend plus whatever we raised in sales.
Pearce's article reads (to me) as though they  do have some money set aside (maybe not £50m) and will look to buy a midfielder and striker regardless but the amount they get in sales will affect how ready they are for the first team.
