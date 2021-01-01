That was always to be expected ...



We'll have to raise money, but it'll be annoying if we're left desperately trying to do business at the end of August because we've dragged out sales. It's not the way to plan a season and we mock the likes of Levy for doing it every year. Trying to squeeze the last penny out of clubs for the likes of Grujic and Wilson late into the window can be a false economy in that sense.It's not so much the club's fault, but the nonsense of going back to extending the transfer window to the end of August, which just encourages procrastination. Managers need to know when the season starts what they've got to work with, not spending deadline day waiting to see what Ian Ayre has up his sleeve (as we have in the past) when we're already a few games in. And ending up with farces like Clint Dempsey and Henderson flogged to Fulham (until he told Rodgers/Ayre to fuck off).