LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42120 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:35:53 pm
From the BBC Gossip today:


Fucking clincher, that!

Two players who'd fit right into a Simeone team. I don't think.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42121 on: Today at 12:40:59 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:00:31 pm
narrr, just two bullies double-teaming.

 :lmao

How rich coming from you. Must be the easiest school playground ever if I'm a bully considering how little I post these days. You just don't like it when the shoe is on the other foot and you are challenged on things for a change.

Your reply had no substance to it as expected, essentially just 'they know what they're doing' expanded into 200 words. Boring.

If you think signing Adrian up was a smart move both from a footballing and squad management POV, fair enough, just leave out the patronising rubbish for a change, eh? Your views on goalkeepers in the past have hardly been great, let's face it.
  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42122 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:21:13 pm
So you think clubs have figured our Edwards or don't want to get burned by him? Maybe there is some truth in that. Maybe there isn't.

There's also a big truth that's there a lot less money in the transfer market at the moment. That might not be true at the very top end of the market but we generally aren't selling our available players to those teams. It's correct to say players like Wilson, Shaqiri and Origi didn't move last summer. There's literally no evidence to suggest Burnley, for example, didn't bid over 11M for Harry Wilson because they thought they were getting done over by Edwards. They just didn't value him as highly as us or couldn't afford to bid over 11M.

There's no great big conspiracy on-going about transfers. there's less money about and there's still uncertainty about future finances. That's affecting the mid-market clubs as much as any. Taking players off us for a fee and in some cases high wages isn't going to be attractive as it was 2 or 3 years ago. It's why shifting Awoniyi, Phillips, Davies, Williams, Grujic, Wilson might be easier than getting rid of Origi or Shaqiri for an equivalent fee.

I think it'll be a slow market this summer but we will sell a number of players. Wouldn't be surprised if it's 5 or 6 players. Think we'll buy 1 or 2. I think a 1 or 2 of Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino will be part of the squad come 1st Sept. Also think we are unlikely to sell all 3 of Phillips, N.Williams and Davies.

That's my take anyway.

I guess you've over extrapolated what I said quite a lot. I too don't believe there is a conspiracy haha, and I don't think there's anything to 'figure out' about Edwards. He's just a guy.

I think many of the same things about transfer trends, and I also think teams looking at our players have few recent examples of young players doing really well after leaving to reassure them. It's probably Solanke on his own, against costly players with little to show like Smith Brewster and Hoever - and even then Solanke still went at a decent premium. Just one of a multitude of reasons why receiving inflated transfer fees for our players is less likely (again) this season
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42123 on: Today at 12:44:40 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:42:34 am
James Pearce confirms that he talks to people from the club but that they give him platitudes in response that mean exactly nothing.

https://theathletic.com/2697759/2021/07/14/liverpool-transfers-no-moves-for-saul-or-tielemans-late-summer-business-expected-as-club-target-sales/

"Behind the scenes, Edwards and assistant sporting director Julian Ward  together with head of recruitment Dave Fallows and chief scout Barry Hunter  have been working tirelessly, speaking to clubs and agents across Europe to establish what is and isnt feasible.

Shortlists have been drawn up but making definitive decisions is currently tricky. Further signings are unlikely until the picture regarding outgoings becomes much clearer.

There was always an acceptance that with the Euros and the ongoing financial impact of COVID on clubs, that a lot of business would happen later in the summer, a senior club source tells The Athletic.

Jurgen has got 34 players in the camp in Austria, plus the boys on holiday following the Euros and the Copa America. Theres a lot to be decided. Theres the financial element but also, you cant just stockpile players. You can only have 17 non-homegrown players (over the age of 21) in your 25-man Premier League squad, so space has to be created.

So what he's saying is: Liverpool have staff who do the jobs described in their job titles/job descriptions; also there are rules, and the staff doing their jobs do the jobs in the context of their understanding of those rules. Also there's the projection of an understanding of budget, but we've heard all that before - we have to sell before we can buy/we're skint please don't charge us that much.

Edit: if we really were skint we'd have bought Kabak at a knock down price, not paid a premium for the target we really wanted.
The idea that things are very fluid you can understand. A guy like Edwards though I struggle to believe doesn't know exactly who they want and maybe just waiting to see whether their "dream" player is available instead (say Pedro).
Either way, you can't help but feel that we will have a decision to make in a few weeks in which we decide whether we sign a midfieldet/forward this summer using money pre sales as surely the clubs looking to potentially buy Origi etc will be the most impacted by the pandemic and therefore do deals at the last minute themselves.
I think relying on us selling players before we buy will leave us no time to do the deals we want.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42124 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm
Why the fuck do people even bother quoting these 'gossip' columns?

Mental
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42125 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:55 pm
Twitter bots don't have feelings.

  :lmao :lmao :lmao
  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42126 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:42:09 pm
I guess you've over extrapolated what I said quite a lot. I too don't believe there is a conspiracy haha, and I don't think there's anything to 'figure out' about Edwards. He's just a guy.

I think many of the same things about transfer trends, and I also think teams looking at our players have few recent examples of young players doing really well after leaving to reassure them. It's probably Solanke on his own, against costly players with little to show like Smith Brewster and Hoever - and even then Solanke still went at a decent premium. Just one of a multitude of reasons why receiving inflated transfer fees for our players is less likely (again) this season

Brad Smith was just bonkers, maybe the best sale we've ever made!

Brewster and Hoever are 21 and 19 though. I honestly don't think a clubs scouts are going to think twice about signing youngsters from us because players of that age haven't immediately ripped it up once they left. I just dont think it'd stop any sensible clubs from buying players from us.
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42127 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:42:09 pm
I guess you've over extrapolated what I said quite a lot. I too don't believe there is a conspiracy haha, and I don't think there's anything to 'figure out' about Edwards. He's just a guy.

I think many of the same things about transfer trends, and I also think teams looking at our players have few recent examples of young players doing really well after leaving to reassure them. It's probably Solanke on his own, against costly players with little to show like Smith Brewster and Hoever - and even then Solanke still went at a decent premium. Just one of a multitude of reasons why receiving inflated transfer fees for our players is less likely (again) this season

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:53 pm
Brad Smith was just bonkers, maybe the best sale we've ever made!

Brewster and Hoever are 21 and 19 though. I honestly don't think a clubs scouts are going to think twice about signing youngsters from us because players of that age haven't immediately ripped it up once they left. I just dont think it'd stop any sensible clubs from buying players from us.

Anyone used to get annoyed when clubs used buy Man Utd's average players under Ferguson and cast offs for significant fees, just because they played for Man Utd? Maybe something similar is happening to us as well? I might be talking nonsense but it did occur to me, how it's been the case for us in recent seasons.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42128 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:22 pm
Anyone used to get annoyed when clubs used buy Man Utd's average players under Ferguson and cast offs for significant fees, just because they played for Man Utd? Maybe something similar is happening to us as well? I might be talking nonsense but it did occur to me, how it's been the case for us in recent seasons.

This is it - people were saying the same about us before last summer's window, but we still got a good offer for Wilson, and we sold Brewster for a king's ransom, then Hoever for a fair chunk of change too.

Williams would go for a fair bit if we sold him, as would Williams.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42129 on: Today at 01:12:06 pm
I wonder if Chelsea would be open to selling Pulisic for £35m, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order there.
  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42130 on: Today at 01:22:28 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:53 pm
Brad Smith was just bonkers, maybe the best sale we've ever made!

Think so too, noone else comes to mind!

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:53 pm
Brewster and Hoever are 21 and 19 though. I honestly don't think a clubs scouts are going to think twice about signing youngsters from us because players of that age haven't immediately ripped it up once they left. I just dont think it'd stop any sensible clubs from buying players from us.
I agree again here. I'm not saying this is going to influence what scouts and recruitment teams think of the players themselves, just affect their valuations and how much risk they're willing to package into a deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42131 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm
Yeah I can't really see how Brewster not scoring last season will have any impact on say whether someone pays the 10mil for Neco. Which seems like a pretty reasonable price tbf if you accept we may accept a deal that just has the potential to reach that (which is still good for us I'd say)

Wilson has a lot of games under his belt now, people will know what they are getting. So whether we get what we want from him feels separate to how any other transfer has gone.

Phillips had a real run of games that will be all the evidence teams  need. Confident we can get close enough to what we want for him, which will again be great for us

Just need to be patient and see how it goes I guese
  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42132 on: Today at 01:24:59 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:12:06 pm
I wonder if Chelsea would be open to selling Pulisic for £35m, he seems to have fallen down the pecking order there.

He started all but 1 of their last 10 league games and featured as a sub in almost all their other games he didnt start under Tuchel.

From that it seems hes part of the future there. Likes of Abraham and Odoi seem to be ones that are very much down the pecking order, or not on it at all in Abrahams case.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42133 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:03:22 pm
Anyone used to get annoyed when clubs used buy Man Utd's average players under Ferguson and cast offs for significant fees, just because they played for Man Utd? Maybe something similar is happening to us as well? I might be talking nonsense but it did occur to me, how it's been the case for us in recent seasons.

The Brad Smith one was a typical United type sale under Ferguson. Usually to Steve Bruce or McClaren or someone.

That was piss poor business from Howe. We'd released him a year earlier and signed him back on a free for an extra number. He got a game or two (even more bewildering than the transfer was Rodgers bringing him on away at Chelsea in a top of the league clash). He was a lower league level player.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42134 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:53 pm
Brad Smith was just bonkers, maybe the best sale we've ever made!

Brewster and Hoever are 21 and 19 though. I honestly don't think a clubs scouts are going to think twice about signing youngsters from us because players of that age haven't immediately ripped it up once they left. I just dont think it'd stop any sensible clubs from buying players from us.

Getting most of our money back on Benteke was fairly incredible.
  Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #42135 on: Today at 01:27:16 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:25:58 pm
Getting most of our money back on Benteke was fairly incredible.

making a decent profit on Sakho was even more incredible.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
