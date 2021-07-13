« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1833132 times)

Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42040 on: Today at 09:38:32 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:50:28 am
Maybe we should actually start to sell some players then

Would be a shame to miss out on new signings because we want more money for players wholl never make it here.

I don't blame the club for the sell to buy policy at the moment. We have a BIG squad, with lots of deadwood.

The problem is, the likes of Origi/Karius/Grujic etc. who we'd love to sell aren't getting bids because they've underperformed for a while now from poor loans or just sitting on our bench.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42041 on: Today at 09:38:48 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:30:47 am
There is. Technically there is no foreign quota. A 25-man full squad must have 8 home grown players at minimum. You can use all 25 spots for homegrown players, but need a minimum of 8.

Quota means - a fixed number or percentage of minority group members or women needed to meet the requirements of affirmative action.

We have a homegrown players quota only. You could have 0 foreign players and be fine.

You can have zero homegrown players too, you'd just only be able to have a 17-man squad (plus U21s).
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42042 on: Today at 09:41:06 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:52:56 am
He says a lot without saying much at all.


Huge Ronan Keating fan I guess
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42043 on: Today at 09:42:09 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:31:02 am
Second time Ive read this.

Didnt they get bought early this year by a big fund? Plus winning the league they are guaranteed CL income.
Quote
Despite this, Nice, Rennes, Marseille, Monaco & PSG look poised to buy for slightly more than they sell in the summer window.

Clubs totally paralysed by the need to sell at the moment are: Montpellier, Lyon, Angers & Lille.

https://twitter.com/GFFN/status/1415441416440975360

Maybe so they still need to sell players though
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42044 on: Today at 09:42:44 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:38:32 am
I don't blame the club for the sell to buy policy at the moment. We have a BIG squad, with lots of deadwood.

The problem is, the likes of Origi/Karius/Grujic etc. who we'd love to sell aren't getting bids because they've underperformed for a while now from poor loans or just sitting on our bench.

Honestly....how on earth would you know this?

Karius, fair. Thats one we're just going to have to write off. Our chance of getting anything for him was going out on loan after the CL Final and restoring his reputation, but had two average seasons at Beşiktaş and then couldnt get a kick in Germany last season.

Grujic though seems quite sought after though, no?

Most clubs have done a little bit of business so far but really not much.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42045 on: Today at 09:44:48 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:42:44 am
Honestly....how on earth would you know this?

Karius, fair. Thats one we're just going to have to write off. Our chance of getting anything for him was going out on loan after the CL Final and restoring his reputation, but had two average seasons at Beşiktaş and then couldnt get a kick in Germany last season.

Grujic though seems quite sought after though, no?

Most clubs have done a little bit of business so far but really not much.

Who on earth is going to want Divock Origi who scored 1 goal last season for the amount we'd want? Grujic might be 'sought after' but nobody is bidding what the club wants after he spent most of last season on Porto's bench.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42046 on: Today at 09:46:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:41:06 am
Huge Ronan Keating fan I guess

Has he reported that Jurgens been spotted with Yves on a rollercoaster yet?
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42047 on: Today at 09:46:13 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:31:02 am
Second time Ive read this.

Didnt they get bought early this year by a big fund? Plus winning the league they are guaranteed CL income.

I dont think we'll buy anyone unless we have concrete bids/talks with regards to come outgoing. We have too many senior players at the minute. Last january we had to loan out Minamino just so we could balance that. I think we want to use that information to get some idea of who might still be in the squad among shaq, origi, neco and nat. The assumption being that at minimum grujic, wilson and awoniyi will definitely move on. I dont think we'll sell much below our valuation which could mean that Shaq/origi is still here next season and depending on who is/isnt, our target players may differ. I do not think midfield is the top priority this summer. thiago was gini's replacement, the next midfielder we'd want should be a young high energy versatile one in the ilk of Milner/Hendo. I think the forward line has Harvey to supplement but we want to add one more depending on who we cannot move on. And then a midfielder if we can create some more room in the squad.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42048 on: Today at 09:46:33 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:31:02 am
Second time Ive read this.

Didnt they get bought early this year by a big fund? Plus winning the league they are guaranteed CL income.

Sold to Luxembourg-based investment fund back in December 2020.

https://www.sportspromedia.com/news/ligue-1-lille-callisto-sporting-merly-partners-takeover
Online RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42049 on: Today at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: Jetmir M. on Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm
Do you really believe that?

At present I do.

I see us struggling to move on a number of the players who we need to sell due to our demands for them, I have no problem with us not just selling for any thing and holding out for the fees we want as Edwards and Klopp have more than earned our trust, I do however feel this kind of thing has a huge impact on our ability to buy.

IMO Grujic will go, Wilson will go, Shaqiri will go, Awoniyi will go. The rest I think there will be reports about but they end up on loan or staying. Saul goes Barca or remains at Atletico, Doku doesnt move club, Malen goes to Dortmund within the next 2 weeks, Neuhaus stays where he is. Fingers crossed Im completely wrong :lmao
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42050 on: Today at 09:51:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:38:48 am
You can have zero homegrown players too, you'd just only be able to have a 17-man squad (plus U21s).

Not if you want a full 25-man squad. The U21s dont need to be registered. You would just forego 8 senior spots by not meeting the quota.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42051 on: Today at 09:52:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:03 am
Has he reported that Jurgens been spotted with Yves on a rollercoaster yet?

Think everything else is ready, they just gotta ride it
Online AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42052 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:48:41 am
At present I do.

I see us struggling to move on a number of the players who we need to sell due to our demands for them, I have no problem with us not just selling for any thing and holding out for the fees we want as Edwards and Klopp have more than earned our trust, I do however feel this kind of thing has a huge impact on our ability to buy.

IMO Grujic will go, Wilson will go, Shaqiri will go, Awoniyi will go. The rest I think there will be reports about but they end up on loan or staying. Saul goes Barca or remains at Atletico, Doku doesnt move club, Malen goes to Dortmund within the next 2 weeks, Neuhaus stays where he is. Fingers crossed Im completely wrong :lmao
I have a similar opinion to this. Except I think Nat and Neco will leave too and they'll have an easier market because they are homegrown. I also think Origi will go but Shaq wont. I also think who we sign will be none of the lads that have had been actively linked with us so far.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42053 on: Today at 09:56:48 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 09:44:48 am
Who on earth is going to want Divock Origi who scored 1 goal last season for the amount we'd want? Grujic might be 'sought after' but nobody is bidding what the club wants after he spent most of last season on Porto's bench.

Right but again.....you don't know any of that is remotely true :D

You've seen Origi and Grujic in Austria and made the jump that no-one wants them.

I know its not the popular thing to do, but maybe just chill for now? The transfer windows been open for 5 weeks, and it closes in nearly 7 weeks. For all but 5 days of those 5 weeks an extended Euros were on. For all but a week of that time the Copa America was on. Teams are now gathering for the Olympics. I think even the CONCACAF Cup is on now. The sky honestly isn't falling (well not yet anyway, that'll come in about four months when Fromola is telling us the season is going to be null and voided).
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42054 on: Today at 09:57:16 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:42:44 am
Most clubs have done a little bit of business so far but really not much.

I think most business for the vast majority of clubs will be done late (i.e August) this year. COVID has wrecked the finances of a lot of clubs so it will be a case of needing a few bigger transfers to get the ball rolling. I'd like to think we a few deals already tentatively lined up and once 1 or 2 depart, the trigger will get pulled on the others. I don't see it as necessarily being sell to buyfrom a raising funds point of view, but more so ensuring we retain a decent level of value for the outgoing ones.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42055 on: Today at 09:59:12 am »


The Athletic reported Jurgen Klopps side have rejected Schalkes offer to purchase Kabak for just £8.5m due to the fact they now feel so well stocked at centre-back.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42056 on: Today at 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:53 am
John Percy who is reliable & Pearce both said we are targeting players outside the PL due to the price demands.

Probably the smart move
I can understand us needing to get players out first our squad is too big atm.

There will be some very good deals to be done in last last 2 weeks off the window imo.
Teams around Europe will need some money in.

Jonathan David could be an interesting one. Lille are not in a good way finicially.
We were interested last summer & he had an excellent 2nd half to last season. He probably needs another year at Lille but they may need to sell

Yeah, definitely going to be a busy end to the window.

And while it would be nice to have further new signings over in Austria for pre-season, the reality is that our current squad is more than capable of tackling the start of the season. So we can afford to do similar to last summer where we got Thiago and Jota just after the league had actually started.

Jonathan David is a possibility. As you say he's someone who was apparently on our attacking shortlist last summer (along with Jota and Sarr) so it makes sense that we'd still be interested especially as he's coming off a good season in a stronger league. Although while he ended the season with 13 goals, his overall numbers don't particularly stand out but again, he's only 21. My feeling is he's someone we'd definitely want to wait another year or two to see how he progresses, but maybe if there's a deal to be done this summer we bite the bullet...
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42057 on: Today at 10:03:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:56:48 am
Right but again.....you don't know any of that is remotely true :D

You've seen Origi and Grujic in Austria and made the jump that no-one wants them.

I know its not the popular thing to do, but maybe just chill for now? The transfer windows been open for 5 weeks, and it closes in nearly 7 weeks. For all but 5 days of those 5 weeks an extended Euros were on. For all but a week of that time the Copa America was on. Teams are now gathering for the Olympics. I think even the CONCACAF Cup is on now. The sky honestly isn't falling (well not yet anyway, that'll come in about four months when Fromola is telling us the season is going to be null and voided).

What are you talking about? The club have clearly been looking for offers for both players for a good 2 years and the best we've had is loan offers for Marko Grujic.

I am chilled, but thanks for the concern. It's called the 'transfer thread' where people discuss in's and out's, if you don't like it....  :wave
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42058 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:03:02 am
What are you talking about? The club have clearly been looking for offers for both players for a good 2 years and the best we've had is loan offers for Marko Grujic.

I am chilled, but thanks for the concern. It's called the 'transfer thread' where people discuss in's and out's, if you don't like it....  :wave

:duh :duh

At the risk of sounding like our old mate Mac_Red, you need to learn the difference between what you think and an actual fact.

And Origi signed a new long term contract literally two years ago (well, two years and five days). Thats quite some turnaround. 'Here Divock sign this new contract, you're ok with leaving immediately right?'
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42059 on: Today at 10:12:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:07:08 am
:duh :duh

At the risk of sounding like our old mate Mac_Red, you need to learn the difference between what you think and an actual fact.

And Origi signed a new long term contract literally two years ago (well, two years and five days). Thats quite some turnaround. 'Here Divock sign this new contract, you're ok with leaving immediately right?'

Do you know what, in future I'll come to you ahead of the local journo's when it comes to players Liverpool Football Club are looking to sell.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42060 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:59:12 am

The Athletic reported Jurgen Klopps side have rejected Schalkes offer to purchase Kabak for just £8.5m due to the fact they now feel so well stocked at centre-back.
He did well enough with us to get a move for that price.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42061 on: Today at 10:14:16 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:12:02 am
Do you know what, in future I'll come to you ahead of the local journo's when it comes to players Liverpool Football Club are looking to sell.

So our local journos have said we havent had a single bid for Grujic in two years? And that we've been actively looking to sell Divock Origi immediately after he signed a new contract, and also havent received a single bid for him since?

Shoot  :thumbup
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42062 on: Today at 10:14:48 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:06:55 am
Dream signing that. Would be fantastic.

He's really really really good and the perfect age. I don't know who we are signing but when we do it, I just want to see us be ambitious and buy top draw players. People talk about prices but when you identify a premium player that would improve us, you have to pay up.
Online eeekaj

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42063 on: Today at 10:16:09 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:14:16 am
So our local journos have said we havent had a single bid for Grujic in two years? And that we've been actively looking to sell Divock Origi immediately after he signed a new contract, and also havent received a single bid for him since?

Shoot  :thumbup

I mean..... yeah  :o
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42064 on: Today at 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:16:09 am
I mean..... yeah  :o

Ok excellent. Sources :)
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42065 on: Today at 10:19:02 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:07:12 am
Not sure if posted earlier but seems were being linked with Barella from Inter, just the 70m euro.

https://www.repubblica.it/sport/calcio/mercato/2021/07/13/news/supermarket_nazionale_la_premier_vuole_barella-310242209/

I dont care how skint Inter Milan are there aint no way theyre selling Barella for 70m Euros. Not in this lifetime or the next and if they did whoever would be responsible for that decision should be banned from football forever.
Online slaphead

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42066 on: Today at 10:21:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:19:02 am
I dont care how skint Inter Milan are there aint no way theyre selling Barella for 70m Euros. Not in this lifetime or the next and if they did whoever would be responsible for that decision should be banned from football forever.

Forgive my ignorance here but, how good is he ? Seen him in the Euro's obviously but can't say I was too aware of him before it. Has he been delivering them kind of performances for a while now like ?
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #42067 on: Today at 10:23:10 am »
We are not really in a pistition to sell Origi. He has barely played in the last 18 months.
He needs a loan to try &  raise his value .

The ideal time to sell was after the CL final. But he seems happy to stay as a squad player & probably didnt want to move.

Grujic has had 3 good loans so I think he will get a move.
Wilson i think will probably move late in the window when the club reduces his asking price.
Neco Williams I think wil stay or be loaned. I dont think anyone plays 8-10m for him due to his lack of pace.
Phillips will move provided we get no CB injuries.
Minamino i think will be sold or loaned out as well.
