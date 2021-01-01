« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1045 1046 1047 1048 1049 [1050]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1830108 times)

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41960 on: Today at 10:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:00:38 pm
Eh? whats that mate?

Quote
In July 2021, video footage of Dembélé along with fellow teammate Antoine Griezmann circulated online, whereby he was heard making derogatory racial comments against the Asian technicians in their hotel room.[60] As the technicians appeared to be troubleshooting the room's television, Dembélé made comments towards Griezmann in French, stating "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES, aren't you ashamed?", continuing with "What kind of backward language is that?" before zooming in while laughing on one of the technicians faces, mentioning "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?".[61][62] Dembélé has since apologised for the remarks made, saying "This video is now public. I can therefore imagine that it could have offended the people present in these images. Therefore, I offer them my most sincere apologies." However, he denied the racism accusations, stating he "wasn't targeting any community". and he "sometimes use these kinds of expressions in private, with friends, regardless of their origin".

He also has a long history of attitude problems, regularly showing up late to training or missing it altogether. He may be talented (not that he's shown it that often at Barcelona) but Klopp runs a pretty tight ship in terms of attitude and professionalism, and Dembele just doesn't appear to have the right character.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:25 pm by Haggis36 »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41961 on: Today at 10:08:49 pm »
All roads lead to Harvey Barnes.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41962 on: Today at 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:48:45 pm
Reckon we'll end the window having signed Konate and that's it

Not a chance.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,257
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41963 on: Today at 10:12:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:02:07 pm
Wow really? Bit odd that.

Then again we gave Mignolet a 5 year contract as well.

Well Liverpool did give Matip a long term contract too, I always found that a bit odd seeing how injury prone he was. Would've preferred to give Wijnaldum a longer term one if that was the reason why he didn't sign (assuming the wages was ok)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,058
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41964 on: Today at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:04:09 pm

Oh, right. Ta. Keep clear of him then
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41965 on: Today at 10:17:07 pm »
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415418031963054085

Quote
Sassuolo have asked Liverpool for Marko Grujic as potential new signing to replace Locatelli whos leaving the club this summer. Red circle
@DiMarzio
 #LFC #transfers
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41966 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:09:03 pm
Not a chance.

No value in the market
Covid
Lack of funds
Couldn't move on players
Player we wanted weren't available
Injured players and loanee(s) returning are like new signings
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41967 on: Today at 10:17:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:34:24 pm
Zakaria would be great in Klopp's setup ...

https://youtu.be/iqq3xH5uPh0
Do you think he would dovetail with Fabinho well? I haven't seen much of him apart from that clip
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41968 on: Today at 10:21:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:17:19 pm
No value in the market
Covid
Lack of funds
Couldn't move on players
Player we wanted weren't available
Injured players and loanee(s) returning are like new signings

Why are you just listing random sentences?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41969 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 09:49:29 pm
If I were a player I'd be going nowhere near Barcelona until they have shown they're actually allowed and able to register players.. Ditching Griezmann alone doesn't resolve their ability to do that based on what's been reported so far.
Surely Atletico offer Barca virtually nothing for Griezmann as Barca are absolutely desperate. What leverage do they have to even ask for £15m?
As well as their financial situation he hasnt done anything since going there. The most startling thing he has done is keep up his record of all his children being born on the same calendar date :)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,370
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41970 on: Today at 10:25:03 pm »
Sassuolo Sound like a Phil Collins song

Am I turn in into Patrick Bateman?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41971 on: Today at 10:25:24 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:17:26 pm
Do you think he would dovetail with Fabinho well? I haven't seen much of him apart from that clip

The reason why I like Zakaria is because he is very versatile. He can play as a No.6 and a No.8, and even as a central defender. I think that his versatility has actually worked against him so far, as he's often been used in different positions, where the team needed him ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41972 on: Today at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:08:49 pm
All roads lead to Harvey Barnes.

He would cost a fortune and is coming back from a nasty knee injury. I can't see us being interested this summer ...
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41973 on: Today at 10:27:32 pm »
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41974 on: Today at 10:29:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:21:19 pm
Why are you just listing random sentences?

Pretty obvious, I think we wont sign anyone else and those will be wheeled out after but will be delighted to be wrong and hope I am
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41975 on: Today at 10:30:45 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:27:32 pm
Offer cash plus Grujic for Berardi or Raspadori. Problem solved.
Berardi far too risky. 26 cost too much & our history with Italian players.

Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41976 on: Today at 10:34:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:17:19 pm
No value in the market
Covid
Lack of funds
Couldn't move on players
Player we wanted weren't available
Injured players and loanee(s) returning are like new signings

A lot of people were saying the same last summer, and we ended up signing Thiago and Jota at the end of the transfer window ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41977 on: Today at 10:36:39 pm »
Klopp: If somebody wants to leave, he can come to me and can tell me and then I think about it. Nobody came so far, so obviously no rush from the players side as well.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,184
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41978 on: Today at 10:36:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:30:45 pm
Berardi far too risky. 26 cost too much & our history with Italian players has literally no impact on how any future Italian players may perform for us.

Finished that for you.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41979 on: Today at 10:42:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:34:23 pm
A lot of people were saying the same last summer, and we ended up signing Thiago and Jota at the end of the transfer window ...

Minamino back
Tsimikas back
Virgil fit
Gomez fit
Matip fit
Konate in

Since my previous 2 posts i've seen Klopps quotes about it being a calm window, we'll see and no ones asked to leave.

I reckon no one else is gonna sign
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41980 on: Today at 10:50:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:42:37 pm
Minamino back
Tsimikas back
Virgil fit
Gomez fit
Matip fit
Konate in

Since my previous 2 posts i've seen Klopps quotes about it being a calm window, we'll see and no ones asked to leave.

I reckon no one else is gonna sign

It is a long way until August 31st. A lot of things can happen in 48 days ...
Logged

Offline Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41981 on: Today at 10:59:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:42:37 pm
Minamino back
Tsimikas back
Virgil fit
Gomez fit
Matip fit
Konate in

Since my previous 2 posts i've seen Klopps quotes about it being a calm window, we'll see and no ones asked to leave.

I reckon no one else is gonna sign

Do you really believe that?
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41982 on: Today at 11:00:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:25:24 pm
The reason why I like Zakaria is because he is very versatile. He can play as a No.6 and a No.8, and even as a central defender. I think that his versatility has actually worked against him so far, as he's often been used in different positions, where the team needed him ...
Cheers, sounds a Klopp type of player :)
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,792
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41983 on: Today at 11:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:04:09 pm
He also has a long history of attitude problems, regularly showing up late to training or missing it altogether. He may be talented (not that he's shown it that often at Barcelona) but Klopp runs a pretty tight ship in terms of attitude and professionalism, and Dembele just doesn't appear to have the right character.
Never understood the clamour for Dembele. Ridiculously injury-prone and yes, a really bad attitude that Barca have tried to sweep under the carpet on account of his being talented (the same way United did with Ronaldo). Like Coutinho, they massively overpaid for him and even though hes now on the get rid list, most top tier clubs would do well to steer well clear.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,792
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41984 on: Today at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 10:24:45 pm
Surely Atletico offer Barca virtually nothing for Griezmann as Barca are absolutely desperate. What leverage do they have to even ask for £15m?
As well as their financial situation he hasnt done anything since going there. The most startling thing he has done is keep up his record of all his children being born on the same calendar date :)
Think the 15m is a repayment of some kind of under the table payment Atletico demanded over the whole tapping up/buyout clause deadline controversy. Imagine it, clubs being run like some low level criminal enterprise.

As for Griezmanns kids, thats exactly the sort of a dickhead thing hed do. No way thats accidental.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41985 on: Today at 11:16:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:30:34 pm
Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours.

Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.

Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415359418246615042?

Could end up being a very good window for Barca
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41986 on: Today at 11:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:36:53 pm
Finished that for you.
fair point. But i dont think Berardi is good enough anyway despite his numbers. Italian players struggle to settle abroad too
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41987 on: Today at 11:31:52 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:42:37 pm
Minamino back
Tsimikas back
Virgil fit
Gomez fit
Matip fit
Konate in

Since my previous 2 posts i've seen Klopps quotes about it being a calm window, we'll see and no ones asked to leave.

I reckon no one else is gonna sign
Salah & Mane are off in Janauary.
We will buy a forward. Minamino,Shaq & Origi wont be trusted & some of those will leave.
Minamini was loaned when Jota was injured last January. He has no future at us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1045 1046 1047 1048 1049 [1050]   Go Up
« previous next »
 