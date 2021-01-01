If I were a player I'd be going nowhere near Barcelona until they have shown they're actually allowed and able to register players.. Ditching Griezmann alone doesn't resolve their ability to do that based on what's been reported so far.



Surely Atletico offer Barca virtually nothing for Griezmann as Barca are absolutely desperate. What leverage do they have to even ask for £15m?As well as their financial situation he hasnt done anything since going there. The most startling thing he has done is keep up his record of all his children being born on the same calendar date