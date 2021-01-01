Eh? whats that mate?
In July 2021, video footage of Dembélé along with fellow teammate Antoine Griezmann circulated online, whereby he was heard making derogatory racial comments against the Asian technicians in their hotel room.[60] As the technicians appeared to be troubleshooting the room's television, Dembélé made comments towards Griezmann in French, stating "All these ugly faces, just so you can play PES, aren't you ashamed?", continuing with "What kind of backward language is that?" before zooming in while laughing on one of the technicians faces, mentioning "Are you technologically advanced in your country or not?".[61][62] Dembélé has since apologised for the remarks made, saying "This video is now public. I can therefore imagine that it could have offended the people present in these images. Therefore, I offer them my most sincere apologies." However, he denied the racism accusations, stating he "wasn't targeting any community". and he "sometimes use these kinds of expressions in private, with friends, regardless of their origin".
Reckon we'll end the window having signed Konate and that's it
Wow really? Bit odd that.Then again we gave Mignolet a 5 year contract as well.
Sassuolo have asked Liverpool for Marko Grujic as potential new signing to replace Locatelli whos leaving the club this summer. Red circle @DiMarzio #LFC #transfers
Not a chance.
Zakaria would be great in Klopp's setup ...https://youtu.be/iqq3xH5uPh0
No value in the marketCovidLack of fundsCouldn't move on playersPlayer we wanted weren't availableInjured players and loanee(s) returning are like new signings
If I were a player I'd be going nowhere near Barcelona until they have shown they're actually allowed and able to register players.. Ditching Griezmann alone doesn't resolve their ability to do that based on what's been reported so far.
Do you think he would dovetail with Fabinho well? I haven't seen much of him apart from that clip
All roads lead to Harvey Barnes.
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415418031963054085
Why are you just listing random sentences?
Offer cash plus Grujic for Berardi or Raspadori. Problem solved.
Berardi far too risky. 26 cost too much & our history with Italian players has literally no impact on how any future Italian players may perform for us.
A lot of people were saying the same last summer, and we ended up signing Thiago and Jota at the end of the transfer window ...
Minamino backTsimikas backVirgil fitGomez fit Matip fitKonate inSince my previous 2 posts i've seen Klopps quotes about it being a calm window, we'll see and no ones asked to leave.I reckon no one else is gonna sign
The reason why I like Zakaria is because he is very versatile. He can play as a No.6 and a No.8, and even as a central defender. I think that his versatility has actually worked against him so far, as he's often been used in different positions, where the team needed him ...
He also has a long history of attitude problems, regularly showing up late to training or missing it altogether. He may be talented (not that he's shown it that often at Barcelona) but Klopp runs a pretty tight ship in terms of attitude and professionalism, and Dembele just doesn't appear to have the right character.
Surely Atletico offer Barca virtually nothing for Griezmann as Barca are absolutely desperate. What leverage do they have to even ask for £15m?As well as their financial situation he hasnt done anything since going there. The most startling thing he has done is keep up his record of all his children being born on the same calendar date
Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours.Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse.https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1415359418246615042?
Finished that for you.
