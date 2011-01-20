For homegrown or non-homegrown?



I haven't looked at the moment since there's so many possibilities for it to change with possible transfers out of the club on loan or on a permanent basis.



I think we're over subscribed with non-homgrown players currently by 2, however Grujic and Karius will be presumably sold or loaned which would put us in a 1 in 1 out situation.That means we need to sell 2 more to bring in a non-homegrown midfielder and forward (an English one likely to be prohibited by cost, as would someone like Tielmans). Shaqiri, Origi, Minamino would be the ones most likely moved on. Theoretically if all 3 left we'd have the space for a midfielder, forward and Kabak, but given the situation we're in now with non-homegrown players we can't really afford to sign a 5th choice CB as a non-homegrown player.That was the puzzling thing with signing Adrian back, but that's a one year deal