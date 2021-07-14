Didn't really expect the Saul interest to be true but a shame to hear our name mentioned for a few days and not get himPersonally I hope there's someone else who hasn't been mentioned who we bring in. I'd be shocked if any of Neuhaus/Bissouma/Sanches came in and offered anywhere near what Gini could at his best. I think in the prem Neuhaus would struggle to be anywhere near as influential as he can be in the Bundesliga, I think Bissouma is limited and Sanches while probably my favourite of the three just looks to be a bit of a crock. Klopp and the scouts etc obviously have more knowledge than me but if we're going into next season replacing Gini with an inferior player then it's hardly ideal.Hopefully a striker in soon, too. Most of the names linked tend to be more in the wide forward role, when in reality I think it's been obvious for a little while now that we need an alternative to Firmino who's actually a number 9. It was once true that if we didn't have Firmino then Salah and Mane's tallies wouldn't be impressive, but I'm convinced that's no longer true. When you look at Mane's poor form last season, there's always been the thought there that next season he'll find his feet again, and as much as I love Bobby I just don't feel confident he will better his dropping form of the past 18 months. I'd love to see this team now with a more clinical striker, though I don't think the right one would come cheap. I'm just not overly excited for any winger/wide forwards ala Raphina.