Still think the midfielder we sign will be coming in as a 4th choice behind Fabinho, Hendo and Thaigo but will need to be ready to step in straight away. Kind of makes me think both Saul and Tielemans will both be a bit too expensive and want to play all the time.



Bissouma still feels about right in terms of profile of player this summer



You'd have to imagine that whoever our targets are have been away at the Euros / Copa which is why there's currently no movement.



I'm not too keen on this trend we've seen develop with Jota / Thiago / whoever else we get this year having to hit the ground running because we don't tie the deal up earlier in the window, but in fairness this is probably the quietest summer window of all time up to this point, so everyone's in the same boat.



There's definitely an argument for a Bissouma-level player, but on the other hand we've lost Gini who was our most used midfielder last season and across Klopp's entire tenure. So the likelihood is that someone like Saul would probably get as many if not more minutes than Fabinho, Hendo or Thiago, especially because he is so robust.I think the biggest issue is that we need to move players on to create room. We literally don't have any room to manoeuvre when it comes to non-homegrown players, as we're at the absolute maximum (in fact, we're beyond the maximum but that's only when you include the likes of Grujic, Karius etc who weren't in the first team squad last summer). Before we pull the trigger on any deals, we'll want to know that the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino etc have moves lined up. Otherwise we'd be in a situation where we'd have no choice but to loan them at the end of the window or simply not register them. Of course there's a money element too, needing to know how much cash we actually have, but I think the actual squad size implications are the bigger issue just now.I'm not sure it's fair to call it a trend either. Jota/Thiago both signed after the league started last year, but there were exceptional circumstances related to COVID that meant we weren't willing/able to invest earlier. We've seen Konate signed early, which is obviously the optimal way to do business but transfers aren't easy and some just naturally take a while.I'd also say that any further new signings we do make don't really have to hit the ground running anyway. The one position we needed to have someone ready to go on day one was at CB, which is exactly where we strengthened at the earliest opportunity. A new midfielder or attacker can take time to get up to speed, because we should have a very strong squad to choose from (barring injuries of course).