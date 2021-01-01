« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1824161 times)

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41800 on: Today at 01:57:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:46:02 pm
He doesnt do enough without the ball.
Very static & looks disinterested at times. No team has taken tthe risk yet I think for this reason.
I wouldnt take him at us.

I read somewhere that he rejected us a few months back because Klopp wouldnt guarantee him a starting place, probably bollocks
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41801 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:39:30 pm
Still think the midfielder we sign will be coming in as a 4th choice behind Fabinho, Hendo and Thaigo but will need to be ready to step in straight away. Kind of makes me think both Saul and Tielemans will both be a bit too expensive and want to play all the time.

Bissouma still feels about right in terms of profile of player this summer

Im not- what are we actually looking for is anyones guess:

Are we clear on what position we are looking for? Is it a box to box or holding role? Are we looking for a creative force to do what Oxlade/Keita havent done? Or are we Looking to directly replace Gini
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,088
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41802 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Personally I dont think we will sign anyone else.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41803 on: Today at 02:12:25 pm »
Liverpool are 'ready to present an offer of 70m to Inter Milan for Nicolo Barella. Such a figure would put Inter in crisis regarding the transfer.

Source: @SportRepubblica
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41804 on: Today at 02:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:11:28 pm
Personally I dont think we will sign anyone else.

I think we will but equally I wouldn't be surprised. I think Pearce is right and it's all about selling players.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41805 on: Today at 02:15:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:39:30 pm
Still think the midfielder we sign will be coming in as a 4th choice behind Fabinho, Hendo and Thaigo but will need to be ready to step in straight away. Kind of makes me think both Saul and Tielemans will both be a bit too expensive and want to play all the time.

Bissouma still feels about right in terms of profile of player this summer

There's definitely an argument for a Bissouma-level player, but on the other hand we've lost Gini who was our most used midfielder last season and across Klopp's entire tenure. So the likelihood is that someone like Saul would probably get as many if not more minutes than Fabinho, Hendo or Thiago, especially because he is so robust.

Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:32:30 pm
You'd have to imagine that whoever our targets are have been away at the Euros / Copa which is why there's currently no movement.

I'm not too keen on this trend we've seen develop with Jota / Thiago / whoever else we get this year having to hit the ground running because we don't tie the deal up earlier in the window, but in fairness this is probably the quietest summer window of all time up to this point, so everyone's in the same boat.

I think the biggest issue is that we need to move players on to create room. We literally don't have any room to manoeuvre when it comes to non-homegrown players, as we're at the absolute maximum (in fact, we're beyond the maximum but that's only when you include the likes of Grujic, Karius etc who weren't in the first team squad last summer). Before we pull the trigger on any deals, we'll want to know that the likes of Origi, Shaqiri, Minamino etc have moves lined up. Otherwise we'd be in a situation where we'd have no choice but to loan them at the end of the window or simply not register them.  Of course there's a money element too, needing to know how much cash we actually have, but I think the actual squad size implications are the bigger issue just now.

I'm not sure it's fair to call it a trend either. Jota/Thiago both signed after the league started last year, but there were exceptional circumstances related to COVID that meant we weren't willing/able to invest earlier. We've seen Konate signed early, which is obviously the optimal way to do business but transfers aren't easy and some just naturally take a while.

I'd also say that any further new signings we do make don't really have to hit the ground running anyway. The one position we needed to have someone ready to go on day one was at CB, which is exactly where we strengthened at the earliest opportunity. A new midfielder or attacker can take time to get up to speed, because we should have a very strong squad to choose from (barring injuries of course).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,975
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41806 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:11:28 pm
Personally I dont think we will sign anyone else.

Even though all LFC based journo s said we will? And we had Saul practically done before Barca offered the Greassyman exchange.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41807 on: Today at 02:16:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Liverpool are 'ready to present an offer of 70m to Inter Milan for Nicolo Barella. Such a figure would put Inter in crisis regarding the transfer.

Source: @SportRepubblica

Would be very surprised if we offered anywhere near that amount for a centre mid when we still need to get another forward in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41808 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 02:11:28 pm
Personally I dont think we will sign anyone else.

Of course we will sign more players, but we need to sell some players first. Our squad is huge ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-liverpool/startseite/verein/31
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41809 on: Today at 02:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:37:44 pm
Trying to think outside of the box a little for an attacking option, what do people think about Odsonne Edouard?

Fantastic goalscoring numbers, albeit in the Scottish league, and only has a year left on his deal now. In his three seasons at Celtic he's hit 23 goals in 52 appearances, then 29 in 47 and more recently 22 in 40. Strong numbers in the European games too.

The right age at 23, and a big lad at 6'2. He's fast too, and a good pedigree having come up via the PSG academy. Also been a regular in the French U21s.

He shares the same agent as Konate, who also happens to be Saul's agent. And I'd suggest we have a good relationship with them, since they also have Caleta-Car and Doku.

The obvious question would be whether he can step up to our level, or if he's another who'd need that interim move. Was expected to go to Leicester, but seems they favoured Daka in the end.

Friend of mine is a huge Celtic fan and he's always maintained that only 3 players in the last 10 years or so at Celtic have been good enough for a top side. Van Dijk, Tierney and Edouard. Right on the first 2. Someone will take a chance on him I'm sure, I can see him going to Spurs if they move Kane on, he looks a very good player.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,622
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41810 on: Today at 02:19:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:16:45 pm
Would be very surprised if we offered anywhere near that amount for a centre mid when we still need to get another forward in.

Depends on what Klopp and Edwards see as a priority. We could easily use Ox and Jones in attack, if required ...
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41811 on: Today at 02:20:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:19:32 pm
Depends on what Klopp and Edwards see as a priority. We could easily use Ox and Jones in attack, if required ...

We could, but that's a stop-gap.  I personally quite like what I saw of Ox in the false 9 role a couple of times at the end of last season, but Jones is already part of a threadbare midfield and needs to develop there.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,777
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41812 on: Today at 02:20:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:12:25 pm
Liverpool are 'ready to present an offer of 70m to Inter Milan for Nicolo Barella. Such a figure would put Inter in crisis regarding the transfer.

Source: @SportRepubblica

Yes please.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41813 on: Today at 02:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:16:33 pm
Even though all LFC based journo s said we will? And we had Saul practically done before Barca offered the Greassyman exchange.

I don't get that. Atlectico need money and why would Griezmann accept a huge reduction in wages? No way Atletico pay those wages. BArca would need to offset those wages and if you add that to the Saul salary they haven't reduced their wage bill at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:13 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,074
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41814 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:20:55 pm
Jones is already part of a threadbare midfield

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Keita
AOC
Jones
Milner

I know there's a few Q marks associated with durability and potentially quality with a few of the midfielders but I wouldn't call having these 7 options for 3 positions (or maybe even 2 on occasions) as 'threadbare'. I'd like another player as a midfield option but that might mean carrying a full back less or one less forward option.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,069
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41815 on: Today at 02:28:51 pm »
Saul to Barca, Griezmann to Barca
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,797
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41816 on: Today at 02:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:26:57 pm
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Keita
AOC
Jones
Milner

I know there's a few Q marks associated with durability and potentially quality with a few of the midfielders but I wouldn't call having these 7 options for 3 positions (or maybe even 2 on occasions) as 'threadbare'. I'd like another player as a midfield option but that might mean carrying a full back less or one less forward option.

Yeah maybe threadbare was the wrong wording, but Milner just doesn't have the legs anymore and will likely be a bit-part player, and both AOC and Keita have serious question marks over their ability to play a big part in this coming season.  We definitely need another body in there, but we also need another body up front.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 1041 1042 1043 1044 1045 [1046]   Go Up
« previous next »
 