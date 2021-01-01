« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1823291 times)

Online Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41760 on: Today at 11:53:37 am »
I'm getting a bit worried about this Barca and Saul story. Assumed it was an attempt to force us into raising our bid or rushing the deal through. It sounds like stories of our interest may have been intended to do that to Barca. Really not sure how it will work with wages, though. Either Griezmann takes a 70% pay cut, Atletico agree to pay him more than twice what they pay anyone else, or Barca end up paying a large chunk of his wages, as well as adding Saul's apparently significant demands to their already overloaded wage bill. There must be some kind of diddle going on if it happens.

Having not even contemplated the possibility that Liverpool would sign Saul until last week, I will now be devoed if we don't, such is the effect of the transfer window.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41761 on: Today at 11:54:06 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:52:26 am
I like Saul and think he's a very good player. But I'd question if he's good as you are suggesting. If he was, at 26 why would he be allowed to leave his boyhood club for a relatively low fee? Like I said I rate him and think he's an very good player but I maybe don't rate him a s high as yourself!

Ah fair enough, I did say modern initially but to be honest I didn't think of Aragones, I was thinking kind of 80s onwards, which of course is far from their full history! I didn't know Aragones was so highly regarded as a player, maybe because he got so few Spain caps.

I don't personally feel I'm overrating Saul, I see him as one of the finest box to box midfielders on the planet who has been more selfless for Atleti than maybe his talent suggests he could be elsewhere.

The fuck you talking about DS? I was on about Moriba.  ;D
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41762 on: Today at 11:54:22 am »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:52:49 am
Virgil Van Dijk says hello

Virgil heavily contributed to us winning the Champions league and Premier League. I like Sancho but he's not having that kind of effect to their team.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41763 on: Today at 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:54:22 am
Virgil heavily contributed to us winning the Champions league and Premier League. I like Sancho but he's not having that kind of effect to their team.

Completely agree - my post was more in response to the idea that £75 million could never be classed as a bargain, Virgil is proof that it can in some cases
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41764 on: Today at 11:58:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:54:06 am
The fuck you talking about DS? I was on about Moriba.  ;D
Fucked the quotations, was trying to respond to you and another post about Aragones.

Fuck it, sign them both anyway  ;D
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41765 on: Today at 12:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 11:56:17 am
Completely agree - my post was more in response to the idea that £75 million could never be classed as a bargain, Virgil is proof that it can in some cases

Fair.

Should have said £75 million isn't a bargain up front. I've seen people saying 'at that price we should have been all over it' as if £75 million has suddenly become cheap.
Offline BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41766 on: Today at 12:05:55 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:01:32 pm
Fair.

Should have said £75 million isn't a bargain up front. I've seen people saying 'at that price we should have been all over it' as if £75 million has suddenly become cheap.

It's cheap on the '£140m for Coutinho' scale.

Wage has always been the main driver of that deal anyway.
Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41767 on: Today at 12:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:52:26 am
Ah fair enough, I did say modern initially but to be honest I didn't think of Aragones, I was thinking kind of 80s onwards, which of course is far from their full history! I didn't know Aragones was so highly regarded as a player, maybe because he got so few Spain caps.

I don't personally feel I'm overrating Saul, I see him as one of the finest box to box midfielders on the planet who has been more selfless for Atleti than maybe his talent suggests he could be elsewhere.

I did go a bit further back than the 1980's!

I really liked the 1995/96 Atletico team that won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey. It's the 1st prominent Atletico team I can remember seeing to any real degree. Really gnarly and this was probably typified by Diego Simeone in midfield. He was a great player for Atletico but only really played for 3 seasons in his pomp for the club. Scored a lot more goals than I recall though. If he'd stayed longer at Atletico he'd be regarded as a bigger legend, based on solely his playing days.

Caminero and Kiko were 2 other players I can remember fondly from that team. Kiko was a forward but Jose Luis Caminero always seemed like a classy midfielder to me. He was brilliant in that 1995/96 season.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41768 on: Today at 12:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:06:52 pm
I did go a bit further back than the 1980's!

I really liked the 1995/96 Atletico team that won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey. It's the 1st prominent Atletico team I can remember seeing to any real degree. Really gnarly and this was probably typified by Diego Simeone in midfield. He was a great player for Atletico but only really played for 3 seasons in his pomp for the club. Scored a lot more goals than I recall though. If he'd stayed longer at Atletico he'd be regarded as a bigger legend, based on solely his playing days.

Caminero and Kiko were 2 other players I can remember fondly from that team. Kiko was a forward but Jose Luis Caminero always seemed like a classy midfielder to me. He was brilliant in that 1995/96 season.
Was Christian Vieri at Atletico that season?
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41769 on: Today at 12:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:07:06 am
Felix has been underwhelming with Atleti, he's shown he has the talent but only in patches, the ridiculous fee for him has been a millstone round his neck and used as a stick to beat him with. I'd be surprised if they gave up on his development when he just produced a good season, not far off elite, and he's still only 21. I'm sure Guardiola would like him though.

Saul and Atleti seem to have come to a natural end, where the player needs a change to push on and the club could do with the funds to evolve their identity somewhat and solidify their position. Saul has been a victim of his own versatility in a way, Simeone kept pushing him out wide to operate as defensive cover, rather than allow him that box-to-box role he's been so effective at in the past. Certainly the greatest midfielder Atleti have had in modern times, maybe ever.
It's bizarre. I know Barca have massive cache in Spain (look at Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal joining them a few years back even though they knew they'd be ineligible to be registered for the first 6 months of the season) but this is surely under massive threat and scrutiny at present. When they had the ban I've just mentioned, there was a definitive end date whereby it was clear: You can register players again on this date. But now, there's no clear end date, no clear way out for Barca and no guarantee it'll be sorted within the next 6-8 weeks. Indeed, it seems fanciful to think there will be any solution within the near future.

Tebas has spoken big, big words on his position on Barca and how they absolutely have to sort their situation out - there needs to be follow through on that and it starts with an embargo whereby they can't even negotiate transfers with other clubs.
Felix to Atletico was always a strange move

He only started 14 league games last season. Simeone doesnt really trust him.
I think he moves before the end of the window
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41770 on: Today at 12:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:06:52 pm
I did go a bit further back than the 1980's!

I really liked the 1995/96 Atletico team that won La Liga and the Copa Del Rey. It's the 1st prominent Atletico team I can remember seeing to any real degree. Really gnarly and this was probably typified by Diego Simeone in midfield. He was a great player for Atletico but only really played for 3 seasons in his pomp for the club. Scored a lot more goals than I recall though. If he'd stayed longer at Atletico he'd be regarded as a bigger legend, based on solely his playing days.

Caminero and Kiko were 2 other players I can remember fondly from that team. Kiko was a forward but Jose Luis Caminero always seemed like a classy midfielder to me. He was brilliant in that 1995/96 season.
A little before my time, the earliest Atleti I remember is probably the relegated side (too good to go down!) then the emergence of Fernando Torres. I've seen some clips of Kiko and remember the back end of his Atleti career, great player.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41771 on: Today at 12:19:50 pm »
Would Joao Felix be a good option for us? Maybe as a false 9?

Don't know what his injury record is like and Atletico i imagine would want 60-80m?
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41772 on: Today at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:19:50 pm
Would Joao Felix be a good option for us? Maybe as a false 9?

Don't know what his injury record is like and Atletico i imagine would want 60-80m?

Why would they want £60-80 million?  ???

He cost them £113 million, he's still got five years left on his contract and he's pretty much just had his breakthrough season.
Online muszka

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41773 on: Today at 12:31:37 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:18:17 pm
Felix to Atletico was always a strange move

He only started 14 league games last season. Simeone doesnt really trust him.
I think he moves before the end of the window

It was one of the most bizarre transfers for me ever. 130m for a teenager who played only one season of senior football in which he scored 15 goals in an average league. So the only way that price tag would be justified is if he'd become as good as Cristiano Ronaldo. That is a lot of pressure putting on the back of the young player and I wouldn't be surprised at all if he has just a decent career not in any of the top clubs.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41774 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Why would they want £60-80 million?  ???

He cost them £113 million, he's still got five years left on his contract and he's pretty much just had his breakthrough season.
That was pre pandemic. He hasnt been a regular for large parts so his price would have dropped.
He was brillant at the start of last season before an injury.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:19:50 pm
Would Joao Felix be a good option for us? Maybe as a false 9?

Don't know what his injury record is like and Atletico i imagine would want 60-80m?

He would be a brillant signing for any team in world football.

I think he would an incredible Bobby replacement.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41775 on: Today at 12:33:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Why would they want £60-80 million?  ???

He cost them £113 million, he's still got five years left on his contract and he's pretty much just had his breakthrough season.

I thought he cost £60-80m. But yeah if he cost £113m then they will want close to whatever he cost.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41776 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:07:06 am
Felix has been underwhelming with Atleti, he's shown he has the talent but only in patches, the ridiculous fee for him has been a millstone round his neck and used as a stick to beat him with. I'd be surprised if they gave up on his development when he just produced a good season, not far off elite, and he's still only 21.

Don't these two sentences contradict each other?  He's only shown talent in patches but he just produced a "not far off elite" season at age 21.  I'm confused.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41777 on: Today at 12:37:44 pm »
Trying to think outside of the box a little for an attacking option, what do people think about Odsonne Edouard?

Fantastic goalscoring numbers, albeit in the Scottish league, and only has a year left on his deal now. In his three seasons at Celtic he's hit 23 goals in 52 appearances, then 29 in 47 and more recently 22 in 40. Strong numbers in the European games too.

The right age at 23, and a big lad at 6'2. He's fast too, and a good pedigree having come up via the PSG academy. Also been a regular in the French U21s.

He shares the same agent as Konate, who also happens to be Saul's agent. And I'd suggest we have a good relationship with them, since they also have Caleta-Car and Doku.

The obvious question would be whether he can step up to our level, or if he's another who'd need that interim move. Was expected to go to Leicester, but seems they favoured Daka in the end.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41778 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:32:07 pm
That was pre pandemic. He hasnt been a regular for large parts so his price would have dropped.

He was brillant at the start of last season before an injury.

His potential is to be one of the best players in the world. He's 21. They didnt spunk £113 million on him so they could sell him when he's 21 at a huge loss, no matter how your mind works :D
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41779 on: Today at 12:40:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:38:21 pm
His potential is to be one of the best players in the world. He's 21. They didnt spunk £113 million on him so they could sell him when he's 21 at a huge loss, no matter how your mind works :D
Depends on if Griezmann goes back.
If that happens I can see him moving for 70-80m
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41780 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:40:49 pm
Depends on if Griezmann goes back.
If that happens I can see him moving for 70-80m


No chance.
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41781 on: Today at 12:45:52 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:40:49 pm
Depends on if Griezmann goes back.
If that happens I can see him moving for 70-80m

Well he would have to take a huge pay drop, I don't seem them paying his 600k a week wages or whatever it is.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41782 on: Today at 12:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:37:44 pm
Trying to think outside of the box a little for an attacking option, what do people think about Odsonne Edouard?

Fantastic goalscoring numbers, albeit in the Scottish league, and only has a year left on his deal now. In his three seasons at Celtic he's hit 23 goals in 52 appearances, then 29 in 47 and more recently 22 in 40. Strong numbers in the European games too.

The right age at 23, and a big lad at 6'2. He's fast too, and a good pedigree having come up via the PSG academy. Also been a regular in the French U21s.

He shares the same agent as Konate, who also happens to be Saul's agent. And I'd suggest we have a good relationship with them, since they also have Caleta-Car and Doku.

The obvious question would be whether he can step up to our level, or if he's another who'd need that interim move. Was expected to go to Leicester, but seems they favoured Daka in the end.
He doesnt do enough without the ball.
Very static & looks disinterested at times. No team has taken tthe risk yet I think for this reason.
I wouldnt take him at us.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41783 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:40:49 pm
Depends on if Griezmann goes back.

If that happens I can see him moving for 70-80m

Aye but you also saw us moving for Ollie Watkins or Patrick Bamford, so I'm gonna file it in my 'unlikely events' folder.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41784 on: Today at 12:48:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:47:02 pm
Aye but you also saw us moving for Ollie Watkins or Patrick Bamford, so I'm gonna file it in my 'unlikely events' folder.
Never said we would go for Bamford.
Jones reported our interest in Watkins. But i have always said he would cost too much
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41785 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:40:49 pm
Depends on if Griezmann goes back.
If that happens I can see him moving for 70-80m

There are rumours Griezmann could go to Chelsea on loan.
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41786 on: Today at 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:48:27 pm
Never said we would go for Bamford.
Jones reported our interest in Watkins. But i have always said he would cost too much

In the wonderful world of MD1990 I think we've got Ollie Watkins, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland or Youri Tielemens all costing roughly the same :D
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41787 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Tielemans latest

https://twitter.com/HLNinEngeland/status/1415257470793093120

Quote
He weighing up his options. Hes currently on holiday. Leicester have offered him a new deal. Liverpool have had him on the list for several years, but they havent made the concrete move (as yet).
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41788 on: Today at 12:56:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Why would they want £60-80 million?  ???

He cost them £113 million, he's still got five years left on his contract and he's pretty much just had his breakthrough season.
This is the thing, he's just had his first strong season in a top-5 league, he is technically the closest to being worth the value they paid than he ever has during his time there. He's only 21 and looked last season like it started to click for him to see how best to influence and control games.

I just can't see them taking a bath on the value they paid, they'd want or need to recoup pretty much all of the cost. I can't see it personally.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41789 on: Today at 12:57:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:52:29 pm
In the wonderful world of MD1990 I think we've got Ollie Watkins, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland or Youri Tielemens all costing roughly the same :D
no idea what you are on about
