So Jota is on 50-60k a week. Thought he was on closer to 100k.



If that wage demand is correct I doubt we will be interested. Far too much for an unproven player.



Somehow I doubt that it is that much, and that Dortmund would be willing to pay much more in wages for him than us. If we want him we can afford him, question is if we and Dortmund made offers that were accepted where would he go? Besides Isak lately you have to say most talents going there have made a smart choice in doing so.