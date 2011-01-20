« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1037 1038 1039 1040 1041 [1042]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1817472 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41640 on: Today at 10:24:03 am »
We're linked with Berardi
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41641 on: Today at 10:30:46 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:22:00 am
No that's fake news, what actually happened was he agreed personal terms with us and was just about to sign, but we said "let's wait till after the euros" and he said "weights? I do not do zees weights!!" and walked out. Stupid English language.

He's not signing until someone on RAWK says "Fuck it, it's Mbappe"
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41642 on: Today at 10:31:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:17:08 am
We signed Mbappe on page 805.  Then realised he wasn't vegan and sold him back again.

Did we insert a sell on clause when we sold him again?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,735
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41643 on: Today at 10:31:59 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:31:06 am
Did we insert a sell on clause when we sold him again?

I fear he was gifted back to PSG. Bloody Nike.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41644 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:24:03 am
We're linked with Berardi

Apparently we offered his agent a 'certificate of esteem'.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41645 on: Today at 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:19:10 am
Thanks for that, I didn't know about the rule change. But assuming I'm reading it correctly, that only limits the number of players we could have out on loan at any one time - and 8 (becoming 6) mature age players + unlimited U21s doesn't seem much of a limit. I'd prefer to see a limit on the number of times you can loan out the one player (or at least give the player the chance to leave). But it's a start, albeit not one that would affect LFC's outlook.

Yeah you're welcome mate! (again if i understood that right) the unlimited U21s loans must be club trained so it limits hoarding teenage players somewhat. A step in the right direction i think.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41646 on: Today at 11:30:48 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:35:06 am
Apparently we offered his agent a 'certificate of esteem'.

A free pen too I would hope.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,467
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41647 on: Today at 11:35:59 am »
Liverpool going about our transfer business silently and invisibly = this thread being chock full of shite.


All good :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,050
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41648 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
Yeah, you see, the thing is ... I'm gonna need some more news on Saul.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41649 on: Today at 11:50:01 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:30:48 am
A free pen too I would hope.

He's only going to miss it again anyway.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41650 on: Today at 11:55:08 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:50:01 am
He's only going to miss it again anyway.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,798
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41651 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:41:08 am
FIFA is introducing a loan move reform from the 2022-2023 season on,looks to be designed to limit Chelsea-like loan farm systems,looks pretty good imo.

https://atfield.be/latest/imminent-additional-reforms-to-fifa-s-transfer-system


It'll look good right up to the point some financially-doped plastic club ignore it, get pinged, legally contest it, and win their case.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,349
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41652 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm »
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41653 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:29:02 pm
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m

Wasn't the Ings deal just 20% of the profit?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41654 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:40:20 pm
Wasn't the Ings deal just 20% of the profit?

It is supposedly
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,148
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41655 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:53:12 pm
It is supposedly

Where has that been reported out of interest?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,732
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41656 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:29:02 pm
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m
We'll finally get a tune out of (s)ings then?
Logged

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41657 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:53:12 pm
It is supposedly

James Pearce:

Our deal with Southampton, for Ings + 20% sell on

The deal we had with Burnley had 20% on any profit we made from selling him.



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-handed-20m-transfer-boost-16514596.amp?__twitter_impression=true
« Last Edit: Today at 03:53:31 pm by Tuco Ramírez »
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,066
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41658 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:00:50 pm
Where has that been reported out of interest?

I thought it was The Athletic but looking back I cant seem to find it.

Looking back at all the original articles when we sold Ings to Southampton it just says 20% sell on clause. It wasnt nuanced to say if that was 20% of total fee or 20% of profit. Hopefully its 20% of the total fee
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,148
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41659 on: Today at 03:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:41:18 pm
I thought it was The Athletic but looking back I cant seem to find it.

Looking back at all the original articles when we sold Ings to Southampton it just says 20% sell on clause. It wasnt nuanced to say if that was 20% of total fee or 20% of profit. Hopefully its 20% of the total fee

It's normally 20% of the fee, you rarely seem to see 20% of profit.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,211
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41660 on: Today at 03:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:46:21 pm
It's normally 20% of the fee, you rarely seem to see 20% of profit.

Thought it was normally percentage of profit
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41661 on: Today at 04:06:14 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-donyell-malen-21039830

Seems a bit of a communciation via the press that Malen needs to lower his wage demands?
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,992
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41662 on: Today at 04:12:04 pm »
Generous calling the Echo 'press'
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,793
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41663 on: Today at 04:12:26 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:06:14 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-donyell-malen-21039830

Seems a bit of a communciation via the press that Malen needs to lower his wage demands?

Think it's fair enough he might want a higher wage to move to us compared to Dortmund if he's likely to get less playing time here.  But if that reported wage demand is correct, then I can't see us going for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,137
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41664 on: Today at 04:24:04 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Think it's fair enough he might want a higher wage to move to us compared to Dortmund if he's likely to get less playing time here.  But if that reported wage demand is correct, then I can't see us going for him.
Mino Fucking Raiola - big wages for his clients, big fee for himself.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41665 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Quote
Were Malen to join Liverpool, he would instead be asked to wait until Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are eventually phased out before earning the significant minutes he needs.

And, while affordability is not an issue, there is a conversation to be had over whether the Reds could justify the 100,000-per-week wages reportedly being sought.

Not only is that almost twice as much as Diogo Jota currently picks up, it would also be going to a player behind those three aforementioned forwards and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order as things stand.

So Jota is on 50-60k a week. Thought he was on closer to 100k.

If that wage demand is correct I doubt we will be interested. Far too much for an unproven player.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,474
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41666 on: Today at 05:27:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:37 pm
So Jota is on 50-60k a week. Thought he was on closer to 100k.

If that wage demand is correct I doubt we will be interested. Far too much for an unproven player.

Not in keeping with our modern MO. We tend to lean heavily on a bonus/reward structure for wages, which I'm sure means Jota earns more than 50-60k over the course of the year. But a bonus structure probably makes it harder for an agent to nail down a solid fee for themselves.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,148
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41667 on: Today at 05:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 05:27:51 pm
But a bonus structure probably makes it harder for an agent to nail down a solid fee for themselves.

Going by what we've paid to agents over the last 4 or 5 years I'd say that'd prob not true.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,474
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41668 on: Today at 05:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:29:38 pm
Going by what we've paid to agents over the last 4 or 5 years I'd say that'd prob not true.

True. Some big signings/renewals in that time for players on big "basic" wages. Like a poster said above though, surely getting Malen straight onto 100k a week helps his shitball agent negotiate his fee?
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41669 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:28:37 pm
So Jota is on 50-60k a week. Thought he was on closer to 100k.

If that wage demand is correct I doubt we will be interested. Far too much for an unproven player.

Somehow I doubt that it is that much, and that Dortmund would be willing to pay much more in wages for him than us. If we want him we can afford him, question is if we and Dortmund made offers that were accepted where would he go? Besides Isak lately you have to say most talents going there have made a smart choice in doing so.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,501
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41670 on: Today at 06:23:30 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 06:13:21 pm
Somehow I doubt that it is that much, and that Dortmund would be willing to pay much more in wages for him than us. If we want him we can afford him, question is if we and Dortmund made offers that were accepted where would he go? Besides Isak lately you have to say most talents going there have made a smart choice in doing so.

Does he only play as a central striker? Ive barely seen him.

Obviously if Haaland stays for another season, its a given hed be pretty much the first name on the team-sheet, then after that they have Moukoko, who is still only 16, and Tigges, who isnt all that and no more than a bit part player.   And if Malen can play wider too, then Id fancy his chances to get plenty of playing time at BVB, far more than hed get here.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41671 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Malen in the highlights I have seen drifts nearly always to the left wing.
I think he starts centrally most often.

But Im not sure we need another forward who  favours the left hand side.
I dont think he is physical enough to play as our CF so would be likely a wide left forward.

Mane,Jota,Salah & Firmino all have great body strength for example.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,266
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41672 on: Today at 07:25:24 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:38:37 pm
Malen in the highlights I have seen drifts nearly always to the left wing.
I think he starts centrally most often.

But Im not sure we need another forward who  favours the left hand side.
I dont think he is physical enough to play as our CF so would be likely a wide left forward.

Mane,Jota,Salah & Firmino all have great body strength for example.

Malen does weights
Logged

Online FowlerLegend

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41673 on: Today at 08:06:59 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:06:14 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-transfer-donyell-malen-21039830

Seems a bit of a communciation via the press that Malen needs to lower his wage demands?
It sounds like he isn't first choice and would be a fallback option if other moves dont come off. Maybe the selling clubs are OK to sell subject to them getting in replacements.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1037 1038 1039 1040 1041 [1042]   Go Up
« previous next »
 