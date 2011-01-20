Somehow I doubt that it is that much, and that Dortmund would be willing to pay much more in wages for him than us. If we want him we can afford him, question is if we and Dortmund made offers that were accepted where would he go? Besides Isak lately you have to say most talents going there have made a smart choice in doing so.
Does he only play as a central striker? Ive barely seen him.
Obviously if Haaland stays for another season, its a given hed be pretty much the first name on the team-sheet, then after that they have Moukoko, who is still only 16, and Tigges, who isnt all that and no more than a bit part player. And if Malen can play wider too, then Id fancy his chances to get plenty of playing time at BVB, far more than hed get here.