LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS

robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41640 on: Today at 10:24:03 am
We're linked with Berardi
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41641 on: Today at 10:30:46 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:22:00 am
No that's fake news, what actually happened was he agreed personal terms with us and was just about to sign, but we said "let's wait till after the euros" and he said "weights? I do not do zees weights!!" and walked out. Stupid English language.

He's not signing until someone on RAWK says "Fuck it, it's Mbappe"
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41642 on: Today at 10:31:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:17:08 am
We signed Mbappe on page 805.  Then realised he wasn't vegan and sold him back again.

Did we insert a sell on clause when we sold him again?
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41643 on: Today at 10:31:59 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:31:06 am
Did we insert a sell on clause when we sold him again?

I fear he was gifted back to PSG. Bloody Nike.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41644 on: Today at 10:35:06 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 10:24:03 am
We're linked with Berardi

Apparently we offered his agent a 'certificate of esteem'.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41645 on: Today at 11:28:49 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:19:10 am
Thanks for that, I didn't know about the rule change. But assuming I'm reading it correctly, that only limits the number of players we could have out on loan at any one time - and 8 (becoming 6) mature age players + unlimited U21s doesn't seem much of a limit. I'd prefer to see a limit on the number of times you can loan out the one player (or at least give the player the chance to leave). But it's a start, albeit not one that would affect LFC's outlook.

Yeah you're welcome mate! (again if i understood that right) the unlimited U21s loans must be club trained so it limits hoarding teenage players somewhat. A step in the right direction i think.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41646 on: Today at 11:30:48 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:35:06 am
Apparently we offered his agent a 'certificate of esteem'.

A free pen too I would hope.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41647 on: Today at 11:35:59 am
Liverpool going about our transfer business silently and invisibly = this thread being chock full of shite.


All good :)
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41648 on: Today at 11:38:02 am
Yeah, you see, the thing is ... I'm gonna need some more news on Saul.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41649 on: Today at 11:50:01 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:30:48 am
A free pen too I would hope.

He's only going to miss it again anyway.
Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41650 on: Today at 11:55:08 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:50:01 am
He's only going to miss it again anyway.

Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41651 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:41:08 am
FIFA is introducing a loan move reform from the 2022-2023 season on,looks to be designed to limit Chelsea-like loan farm systems,looks pretty good imo.

https://atfield.be/latest/imminent-additional-reforms-to-fifa-s-transfer-system


It'll look good right up to the point some financially-doped plastic club ignore it, get pinged, legally contest it, and win their case.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41652 on: Today at 01:29:02 pm
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41653 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:29:02 pm
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m

Wasn't the Ings deal just 20% of the profit?
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41654 on: Today at 01:53:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:40:20 pm
Wasn't the Ings deal just 20% of the profit?

It is supposedly
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41655 on: Today at 02:00:50 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:53:12 pm
It is supposedly

Where has that been reported out of interest?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41656 on: Today at 03:00:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:29:02 pm
20% sell on for sings
30% sell on for Alberto

Just need to e outage their clubs to sell them

I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m
We'll finally get a tune out of (s)ings then?
Tuco Ramírez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
Reply #41657 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm
