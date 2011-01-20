No that's fake news, what actually happened was he agreed personal terms with us and was just about to sign, but we said "let's wait till after the euros" and he said "weights? I do not do zees weights!!" and walked out. Stupid English language.
We signed Mbappe on page 805. Then realised he wasn't vegan and sold him back again.
Did we insert a sell on clause when we sold him again?
We're linked with Berardi
Thanks for that, I didn't know about the rule change. But assuming I'm reading it correctly, that only limits the number of players we could have out on loan at any one time - and 8 (becoming 6) mature age players + unlimited U21s doesn't seem much of a limit. I'd prefer to see a limit on the number of times you can loan out the one player (or at least give the player the chance to leave). But it's a start, albeit not one that would affect LFC's outlook.
Apparently we offered his agent a 'certificate of esteem'.
A free pen too I would hope.
He's only going to miss it again anyway.
FIFA is introducing a loan move reform from the 2022-2023 season on,looks to be designed to limit Chelsea-like loan farm systems,looks pretty good imo.https://atfield.be/latest/imminent-additional-reforms-to-fifa-s-transfer-system
20% sell on for sings30% sell on for AlbertoJust need to e outage their clubs to sell them I he should go for £30m or so, so that would be £6m
Wasn't the Ings deal just 20% of the profit?
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
It is supposedly
