Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41600 on: Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm
Alberto sell on, if the deal happens, will be a nice bonus. Plus Awoniyi, Miller, and surely a couple other players who wont get a look in here will be moved on. We cant get ridiculous with the fees, but even so, we should build up a decent amount through player sales that wont especially affect things on the pitch. Then if we turn it into a couple of players who will make a good contribution, its onwards and upwards!

Its all easy to type, mind, but harder to do. Step forward Mr Edwards, and bring your shiny laptop.


Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41601 on: Yesterday at 06:47:23 pm »
I hope Lazio bleed every last penny out of the fuckers who buy Luis Alberto. Whatever you value him at, add another 10 million on top of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41602 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm

Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

We cant all be as minted as your respected overlords Man City
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41603 on: Yesterday at 07:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm

Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

Mate we are loaded!! John Henry is currently sipping champagne on his £80m yacht  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41604 on: Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm »
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41605 on: Yesterday at 07:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278

Saul is being linked to Bayern also
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41606 on: Yesterday at 07:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278

Atlethico? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41607 on: Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm »
 :D

Always did struggle with that name mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41608 on: Yesterday at 08:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:18 pm
:D

Always did struggle with that name mate.

Get ya Frank.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41609 on: Yesterday at 08:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278
But where is the money coming from if they are £1bn in debt? 😁
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41610 on: Yesterday at 08:08:18 pm »
But I haven't lost my marbles like grandad over here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41611 on: Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm »
Don't think I've been to this thread since at least page 800. Anything actually happened, happening, likely to happen, 'appen it could, a pen to paper etc?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41612 on: Yesterday at 08:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm
They apparently have no interest in riffing Peter to pay for Saul.
Well done! :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41613 on: Yesterday at 08:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Don't think I've been to this thread since at least page 800. Anything actually happened, happening, likely to happen, 'appen it could, a pen to paper etc?

You'll get the jist of it by glancing at the thread title every now and then. Each new link results in a new, shite pun. Fuck all else happening  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41614 on: Yesterday at 08:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm

Blimey. How fucking skint are we.  It's all a bit reminiscent of me selling about 30 unwanted CDs/DVDs to Music Magpie for 23p each to raise money for one new vinyl release.

Yes, it's exactly like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41615 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
We cant all be as minted as your respected overlords Man City

Maybe we can get Sheikh Tom Werner to have the The Carsey-Werner Company sponsor Anfield for £1bn so we won't have to worry about whether we have enough money for signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41616 on: Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:51:29 pm
Atlethico Madrid have announced the signing of Rodrigo De Paul.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278

I was expecting the announcement to be accompanied by Gigantic by the Pixies, which I think would have fit perfectly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41617 on: Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Don't think I've been to this thread since at least page 800. Anything actually happened, happening, likely to happen, 'appen it could, a pen to paper etc?
Is it fuck. Underpromising and underdelivering and we're getting relegated this season. Will hopefully have a new coffee machine sponsorship deal lined up in the near future though. There's always a sliver lining.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41618 on: Yesterday at 09:44:46 pm »
Why you forgetting Mac's Aston Martin mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41619 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41620 on: Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm
Grujic done for 15m

https://www.mercado-azul.pt/grujic-regressa-a-liverpool-a-espera-de-decisao/

That doesn't seem to be what the article says. "Grujic returns to Liverpool awaiting decision". Porto and Sporting want him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41621 on: Yesterday at 09:49:18 pm »
Doubt Grujic would have travelled to Austria today if his exit was that imminent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41622 on: Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm
That doesn't seem to be what the article says. "Grujic returns to Liverpool awaiting decision". Porto and Sporting want him.
Let down by translate ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41623 on: Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm
That doesn't seem to be what the article says. "Grujic returns to Liverpool awaiting decision". Porto and Sporting want him.
Gorst said that Porto want him but it will be dependent on them moving others on first.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41624 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Let down by translate ;D

Get your act together mate, very poor from you, I'm dissappointed to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41625 on: Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm
Get your act together mate, very poor from you, I'm dissappointed to be honest.

Se recomponha companheiro, muito pobre de você, estou decepcionado para ser honesto.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41626 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm
Se recomponha companheiro, muito pobre de você, estou decepcionado para ser honesto.

Dont you know it mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41627 on: Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm »
I think if you could move Grujic on at that price it's a good deal. He only signed for about £4m I think. Gives him a chance to go to a massive club that he's already played for on loan. People were talking about bigger fees for him but he's 25 now and and outside of a couple of seasons on loan with Hertha he hasn't played an awful lot of football. Good move for all parties I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41628 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:39:57 pm
I think if you could move Grujic on at that price it's a good deal. He only signed for about £4m I think. Gives him a chance to go to a massive club that he's already played for on loan. People were talking about bigger fees for him but he's 25 now and and outside of a couple of seasons on loan with Hertha he hasn't played an awful lot of football. Good move for all parties I reckon.
Agreed. Especially as Edwards seems to be capable of slapping a sell-on clause that every once in a while comes useful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41629 on: Yesterday at 11:28:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:43:41 pm
Agreed. Especially as Edwards seems to be capable of slapping a sell-on clause that every once in a while comes useful.

Weve probably made £5-6M in loan fees for him as well so easily 3X our money
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41630 on: Yesterday at 11:56:13 pm »
Always liked Grujic and was hoping that he will get his chance with Gini leaving.

Cannot complain though if the funds generated are being used to get Mr 'Vege' Niguez.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41631 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Hope we do move Grujic on. His career has been in flux the entirety of Klopp's time here, it's a bit unpleasant when you think about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41632 on: Today at 12:22:48 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:00:13 am
Hope we do move Grujic on. His career has been in flux the entirety of Klopp's time here, it's a bit unpleasant when you think about it.

He's had a Chelsea career so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41633 on: Today at 12:54:48 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:22:48 am
He's had a Chelsea career so far.

at least he was at one club for 2 seasons, and 3 loan clubs in the 5 seasons hes been here isnt crazy.

Hes been unfortunate that he simply got stuck cos the club didnt get the offer they wanted last summer.  Or else hed have been on his way.  Hindsight is wonderful of course, but selling after his first season at Hertha would have been the best option.

Hopefully he gets a move this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41634 on: Today at 02:45:59 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:00:13 am
Hope we do move Grujic on. His career has been in flux the entirety of Klopp's time here, it's a bit unpleasant when you think about it.

Agreed. I know our club is making money from the practice, but I don't like this idea of big clubs becoming landlords and players become investment properties. I wouldn't mind if FIFA/UEFA introduced new rules saying that a player has the right to terminate their contract after a certain period of time spent on loan, particularly after a certain age. Then again, some players may like the experience of playing for several clubs, experiencing different leagues, languages and cultures. Some of our perpetual loanees have extended their LFC contracts, after all. But I would like to see players given greater autonomy when trapped in the loan cycle.
