Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1805629 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41520 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Sign Chiesa
Already speaks fluent English too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41521 on: Yesterday at 09:32:23 pm »
Sign Kane. We might get some penalties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41522 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm »
Sign Sancho.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41523 on: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm »
Right, back to the proper stuff. Who we buying John?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41524 on: Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm
Right, back to the proper stuff. Who we buying John?
Stern John? I'm afraid he's retired
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41525 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm »
Now the window is really open.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41526 on: Yesterday at 11:55:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:46:34 pm
Stern John? I'm afraid he's retired
Absolute hero.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41527 on: Today at 02:51:06 am »
32 days till our opening game of the season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41528 on: Today at 08:12:13 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41529 on: Today at 09:01:30 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Sign Chiesa

Would he fit our intricate passing around the box? He seems more like a Suarez head down and barrel at defenders type. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41530 on: Today at 09:21:23 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:59:03 pm
Sign Chiesa

Think he is into his last year of his contract
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41531 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:21:23 am
Think he is into his last year of his contract

Yeah, but he's currently on a two-year loan at Juventus who are obliged to make it permanent next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41532 on: Today at 09:43:23 am »
There is no way Juventus aren't going to make that loan deal permanent. He'd have to reject the deal for him not to move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41533 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Forget about Chiesa has future Juventus legend tag written all over him. Fantastic player we have no chance to sign.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41534 on: Today at 10:25:30 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:25:07 am
Yeah, but he's currently on a two-year loan at Juventus who are obliged to make it permanent next summer.

Cheers
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41535 on: Today at 10:30:18 am »
That league is fucking broken for stupid shit like that.

Imagine us signing Grealish on a two year loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41536 on: Today at 10:43:30 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:30:18 am
That league is fucking broken for stupid shit like that.

Imagine us signing Grealish on a two year loan.

Yeah it's absolutely nuts. Clubs loaning players from clubs that are worse than them and poorer than them. Don't understand why the loaning clubs agree to it or how they benefit from it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41537 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:43:30 am
Yeah it's absolutely nuts. Clubs loaning players from clubs that are worse than them and poorer than them. Don't understand why the loaning clubs agree to it or how they benefit from it.

In return they get to enjoy a symbiotic relationship with Juventus. Get first dibs on exciting youngsters etc. It benefits both parties.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41538 on: Today at 10:47:17 am »
PSG initially signed Mbappe "on loan" from Monaco.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41539 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:46:19 am
In return they get to enjoy a symbiotic relationship with Juventus. Get first dibs on exciting youngsters etc. It benefits both parties.

More likely to be getting first dibs on cast-offs though, aren't they? Or exciting youngsters that they will just be developing to go back to a club that they should be ultimately trying to surpass.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41540 on: Today at 10:57:32 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:51:00 am
More likely to be getting first dibs on cast-offs though, aren't they? Or exciting youngsters that they will just be developing to go back to a club that they should be ultimately trying to surpass.
You'd say that, but Juventus have a dreadful track record in the past five years of letting players go in these types of deals, then them developing to Juventus-level quality and Juventus wanting them back.

Romero at Atalanta sticks out like a sore thumb, dreadful sale. Berardi at Sassuolo, Immobile, Zaza was reacquired at great expense etc etc

All the top clubs in Italy are guilty for it though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41541 on: Today at 11:07:03 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:57:32 am
You'd say that, but Juventus have a dreadful track record in the past five years of letting players go in these types of deals, then them developing to Juventus-level quality and Juventus wanting them back.

Romero at Atalanta sticks out like a sore thumb, dreadful sale. Berardi at Sassuolo, Immobile, Zaza was reacquired at great expense etc etc

All the top clubs in Italy are guilty for it though.
Immobile would be no use to Juventus.

Great goalscorer but I wouldnt trust him to help Juventus win the CL.

Awful in the Euro's too

I think he is a prine example where you cant just judge a player by his stats. Great goalscorer but not a top class striker in his overall game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41542 on: Today at 11:07:29 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:45:45 am
Forget about Chiesa has future Juventus legend tag written all over him. Fantastic player we have no chance to sign.

Yeah can't see it. Italian player playing for the most prestigious domestic club paid good wages and chances to win things most years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41543 on: Today at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:46:19 am
In return they get to enjoy a symbiotic relationship with Juventus. Get first dibs on exciting youngsters etc. It benefits both parties.

They're meant to be rivals. Remember the shitstorm when Juve signed Baggio.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41544 on: Today at 11:52:03 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:07:03 am
Immobile would be no use to Juventus.

Great goalscorer but I wouldnt trust him to help Juventus win the CL.

Awful in the Euro's too

I think he is a prine example where you cant just judge a player by his stats. Great goalscorer but not a top class striker in his overall game.

this is like DePay... lazy egostical shit. So much potential - if he half the graft of any of our front three he would be  top scorer at a top 5 club . Challenging for golden boot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41545 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:57:32 am
You'd say that, but Juventus have a dreadful track record in the past five years of letting players go in these types of deals, then them developing to Juventus-level quality and Juventus wanting them back.

Romero at Atalanta sticks out like a sore thumb, dreadful sale. Berardi at Sassuolo, Immobile, Zaza was reacquired at great expense etc etc

All the top clubs in Italy are guilty for it though.

Wasn't Berardi part of the deal to get Zaza back from Sassuolo? The Zaza deal between Juventus and Sassuolo is a bit mad but indicative of what you see in Italian football around co-ownership pf players.

To be fair to Juventus, they let Immobile go when he was about 21 and the Zaza and Berardi deals was also when they were a similar age. Got to wonder if any of these players would have progressed to the players they currently are without the spells at lower level club once leaving Juventus.
« Reply #41546 on: Today at 12:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:07:29 am
Yeah can't see it. Italian player playing for the most prestigious domestic club paid good wages and chances to win things most years.

At the same time in financial shit having just posted a £275 million loss the last financial year
