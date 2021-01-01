More likely to be getting first dibs on cast-offs though, aren't they? Or exciting youngsters that they will just be developing to go back to a club that they should be ultimately trying to surpass.
You'd say that, but Juventus have a dreadful track record in the past five years of letting players go in these types of deals, then them developing to Juventus-level quality and Juventus wanting them back.
Romero at Atalanta sticks out like a sore thumb, dreadful sale. Berardi at Sassuolo, Immobile, Zaza was reacquired at great expense etc etc
All the top clubs in Italy are guilty for it though.