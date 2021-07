I don't think we would be waiting this long to replace Wijnaldum, so either there is a deal already done in the background or we are just moving on without replacing him

I'd say the club already knows and these twitter journalists are just taking pot shots, hoping they'll get lucky and pick the right name



Last summer the local journos were downplaying Thiago and it was the German press who kept running with that. We only signed him at the end of the window.We could have got that done earlier but were trying to get the best price/structure for the deal and ideally sell players first to balance the books.The market is quiet and probably won't pick up for more weeks yet.