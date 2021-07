It isnt enough because you have Keita and Ox with serious injury concerns, Milner and Henderson having more and more injuries and Fabinho and Thiago also have some time out, albeit with a closer to normal level of injuries.



Literally the only ones with solid records were Jones and Wijnaldum. The number we have is absolutely fine if just one of Ox or Keita remain trusted and majorly injury free. If not, then we need another.



From a risk perspective, based on their history, you wouldn't rely on either the Ox or Naby to stay fit and and so would need another. If that is the case, you would expect they have someone lined up as otherwise why not extend Gini's contract as initially it would be cheaper.The only thing is whether Klopp thinks at least one of Naby and the Ox will stay fit. Interestingly Klopp did suggest that they thought they had "solved" the Ox's injury problem(s) so maybe they are happy with their lot.Petsonally think they will still bring one in and see the fitness if Gini/the Ox as a bonus.