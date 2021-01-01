« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1791359 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41360 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
Michael Edwards opened up negotiations with Atlethico knowing about this.  ;D
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41361 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
30% sell on and he's valued at around 50 million Euros? Every day we move closer to Mbappe. Incredible foresight from Mr Edwards knowing we'd one day be needing to raise funds for the young French superstar.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41362 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm »
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,108
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41363 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.

Can see it now. Edwards sat intently at a desk, surrounded by laptops.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41364 on: Today at 02:06:36 pm »
"He made the net spend boys happy"
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,128
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41365 on: Today at 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:01:04 pm
Can see it now. Edwards sat intently at a desk, surrounded by laptops.

He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41366 on: Today at 02:09:27 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 01:21:57 pm
He'll be 27 by the time the new season starts and in vegan years that's 43.

Can't see us going for someone that old.

 :lmao what about his vegains bro?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,660
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41367 on: Today at 02:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Peter O'Hanraha-Hanrahan. Used to be an Economics Correspondent on the news but has now moved into sports. Given his history, might not be the most reliable source.
He said he didn't like it, but he'd have to go along with it.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,005
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41368 on: Today at 02:10:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:06:36 pm
"He made the net spend boys happy"

:D
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41369 on: Today at 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Seriously if this comes off build that man a statue opposite Mr Shankly's.

If this deal comes off it will be incredible- I dont think it will because incredible stuff doesnt happen very often hence its incredible
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,240
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41370 on: Today at 02:21:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:09:13 pm
He spins round on his chair as someone enters his office, stroking his white cat and laughing maniacally.

Ageing yourself with these references from your youth Craig  :lmao
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41371 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?
His wife works (or worked, not sure if she's still around) for the company I work for. Little bit of trivia for you there.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,108
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41372 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:06:36 pm
"He made the net spend boys happy"

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,128
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41373 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:21:01 pm
Ageing yourself with these references from your youth Craig  :lmao

Austin Powers....  :-X ??? :fishslap (that's a fake fish before the vegans start)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1030 1031 1032 1033 1034 [1035]   Go Up
« previous next »
 