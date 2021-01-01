I think Saul is a perfect age to be honest. 26 now so effectively in the middle of his professional career, some would argue he's coming into his prime years, though it's obviously noted that the last year or so with Atletico was a bit of a weak spell for him. In his time there he's been an undoubted club legend who's won the Europa League, the Spanish Cup, the Supercup, and most recently played the majority of their games in a league title winning season, plus he's played in a Champions League final, too. I can see why the calls for a younger midfielder are made but if he does come in he's replacing someone four years older than him, so I think it's a good move (especially given his quality - would much rather a 'ready made' quality player came in rather than someone who may take longer to find his feet) - I could see the age shouts with Thiago last season but he was 29 and generally considered injury prone, Saul is younger and seemingly less so.I've already raised my hopes for this to come off, so don't let me down Mr Edwards!