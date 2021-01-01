« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1029 1030 1031 1032 1033 [1034]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS  (Read 1790453 times)

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41320 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
The Saul thing seems like bullshit to me.

All of Europe knows we've lost a starting midfielder, so these 'ITK' bullshitting accounts are linking us with him, just as they were doing last week with Sanches.

There hasn't been a single credible journalist from the home country or the UK even speculating on it. At least we were briefing people about Thiago and giving them the 'not interested at the moment' line, there's not a word about these two.
Im sure Neil Jones has mentioned our interest and besides when was the last time our journos broke the interest first? It now mainly comes from the associated players country or the league they play in.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41321 on: Today at 12:08:29 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Im sure Neil Jones has mentioned our interest and besides when was the last time our journos broke the interest first? It now mainly comes from the associated players country or the league they play in.
That's what I mean, if it was proper journos from Spain (or Portugal/France for Renato) i'd probably buy in to it, but it's basically fan sites and Indykaila-types speculating, it might make its way to a reputable source but it always links back to the original chancer.

I remember reading about Saul when Rodgers was here, he was playing CB for Vallecano as a teenager, so i'm sure we hold/held an interest, but there's still been nothing from anyone who actually earns their money from reporting on football.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41322 on: Today at 01:00:15 am »
The only thing that is iffy about the Saul link is his age, to be honest. If a goal is to lower the squad age, you'd want to go for someone in the 22-23 year old bracket. But he's still only 26/27 so not a big deal and he seems to be a player that's really well regarded, so you usually make sacrifices for players of that quality (ala Thiago).
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41323 on: Today at 01:53:04 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 05:44:27 pm
Yeah and there is too much chatter from Atletico's side so no smoke without fire.

For those asking, he also played a bit as a left back in some of their games especially the bigger ones, either starting there or being moved when Lodi was subbed off. So he's very versatile.

What positions has he played??
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,126
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41324 on: Today at 02:37:35 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 01:00:15 am
The only thing that is iffy about the Saul link is his age, to be honest. If a goal is to lower the squad age, you'd want to go for someone in the 22-23 year old bracket. But he's still only 26/27 so not a big deal and he seems to be a player that's really well regarded, so you usually make sacrifices for players of that quality (ala Thiago).

You literally counter the starting point you make with the latter  ;D
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,120
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41325 on: Today at 02:47:56 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:37:35 am
You literally counter the starting point you make with the latter  ;D
He's a conflicted Saul. ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,048
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41326 on: Today at 03:34:28 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:47:56 am
He's a conflicted Saul. ;D

its saul good, man
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41327 on: Today at 04:38:13 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 01:00:15 am
The only thing that is iffy about the Saul link is his age, to be honest. If a goal is to lower the squad age, you'd want to go for someone in the 22-23 year old bracket. But he's still only 26/27 so not a big deal and he seems to be a player that's really well regarded, so you usually make sacrifices for players of that quality (ala Thiago).

The links are fairly specific, so I think there are probably some irons in the fire. His age isnt a detriment as long as the transfer price is reasonable. We seem to have paid out £40 million consistently for players of this age profile, so its not entirely out of the question.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41328 on: Today at 05:01:20 am »
If there is some kind of deal where Saul Niguez and Naby Keita are exchanged then I am all for it. Always thought Saul Niguez was a good player but never thought Atletico would ever sell him to be honest. If he is available I hope we are in the conversation.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,120
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41329 on: Today at 05:23:17 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:01:20 am
If there is some kind of deal where Saul Niguez and Naby Keita are exchanged then I am all for it. Always thought Saul Niguez was a good player but never thought Atletico would ever sell him to be honest. If he is available I hope we are in the conversation.
Purely fictional, but straight swap would do. I think highly of Naby, but for some reason the PL doesn't seem to suit him fitness-wise. His injuries are likely attributable to the brutal Put regime but, nonetheless, he hasn't been able to recover. What a player on top form, but useless in the physio room. In Spain or Italy he could be a big hit. I'm not sure Saul would adapt to the PL, but at this stage it's worth the risk.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41330 on: Today at 05:29:30 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:23:17 am
Purely fictional, but straight swap would do. I think highly of Naby, but for some reason the PL doesn't seem to suit him fitness-wise. His injuries are likely attributable to the brutal Put regime but, nonetheless, he hasn't been able to recover. What a player on top form, but useless in the physio room. In Spain or Italy he could be a big hit. I'm not sure Saul would adapt to the PL, but at this stage it's worth the risk.

I think you are right about Keita, one of those where he is clearly a good player but just doesnt suit the Premier League environment. Saul is definitely worth a punt at the right price or an exchange for Naby.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,583
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41331 on: Today at 07:12:55 am »
Liverpool lead the race to sign Saul Niguez right now, Atletico are open to selling Saul & the fee is NO PROBLEM!

@SportsPeteO "I had a word with Saul's representatives earlier & they confirmed LFC's interest but Chelsea are in for Saul also"!

https://t.co/IH1AuPbBz9 https://t.co/UG8Q6VVi9c
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41332 on: Today at 07:27:16 am »
Heard he is a really nice guy to, Sault of the earth.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41333 on: Today at 08:25:04 am »
Surprised Newcastle are in for him. The PL could do with some Northern Saul.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41334 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:34:43 pm
As an upper mid Prem team Leicester have money, relatively speaking. They wont sell Tielemans unless it is for a high price, as he is not in contract trouble. He is a good player, but elite? No. He could become that, but we can probably sign a better player in Saul for cheaper, and be good to go next season.


Tielemans only has two years remaining on his contract, so if hes not renewing then this is the last chance for Leicester to get close to maximum value.

Quote from: Angelius on Today at 01:00:15 am
The only thing that is iffy about the Saul link is his age, to be honest. If a goal is to lower the squad age, you'd want to go for someone in the 22-23 year old bracket. But he's still only 26/27 so not a big deal and he seems to be a player that's really well regarded, so you usually make sacrifices for players of that quality (ala Thiago).

Replacing a 30 year old with someone who is 26 does lower the age of the squad.

To be fair, I expected and wanted us to go younger but Saul just seems perfect, and still plenty of good years ahead of him.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:27 am by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,532
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41335 on: Today at 09:56:13 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:08:29 am
That's what I mean, if it was proper journos from Spain (or Portugal/France for Renato) i'd probably buy in to it, but it's basically fan sites and Indykaila-types speculating, it might make its way to a reputable source but it always links back to the original chancer.

I remember reading about Saul when Rodgers was here, he was playing CB for Vallecano as a teenager, so i'm sure we hold/held an interest, but there's still been nothing from anyone who actually earns their money from reporting on football.
Are you suggesting Samie doesn't make a living from his itk info?  How else does he fund his Aston Martin?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,901
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41336 on: Today at 10:09:54 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:12:55 am
Liverpool lead the race to sign Saul Niguez right now, Atletico are open to selling Saul & the fee is NO PROBLEM!

@SportsPeteO "I had a word with Saul's representatives earlier & they confirmed LFC's interest but Chelsea are in for Saul also"!

https://t.co/IH1AuPbBz9 https://t.co/UG8Q6VVi9c

Nah, Chelsea will remain Saulless club forever
Logged

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41337 on: Today at 10:17:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:56:13 am
Are you suggesting Samie doesn't make a living from his itk info?  How else does he fund his Aston Martin?

Was he not given it by Nike?
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,901
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41338 on: Today at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 10:17:40 am
Was he not given it by Nike?
Ashton Kutcher and Steve Martin did, hence the name
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,070
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41339 on: Today at 10:30:17 am »
Isn't Saul supposed to be on massive wages?
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41340 on: Today at 10:53:00 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:30:17 am
Isn't Saul supposed to be on massive wages?
Better call and find out
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41341 on: Today at 10:54:51 am »
Im a Saul man (Der der der, der der der)
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41342 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:30:17 am
Isn't Saul supposed to be on massive wages?

Supposedly £115,000 take home which means we'd have to offer around £200,000.

If correct we're going to pay £40m+ and nearly triple the wage for a Gini replacement.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,389
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41343 on: Today at 11:11:31 am »
We should try pick up the next Henderson, like we did with....Henderson
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41344 on: Today at 11:12:57 am »
Who's SportsPeteO?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41345 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?

A sweaty old man who hangs around kids football matches?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41346 on: Today at 11:23:18 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?
Mac Reds twitter account.

Funny how these ITKs knew shit all last week but since a couple of Spanish sources have claimed were interested theyre all starting to get some sort of inside info.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41347 on: Today at 11:31:45 am »
I think Saul is a perfect age to be honest. 26 now so effectively in the middle of his professional career, some would argue he's coming into his prime years, though it's obviously noted that the last year or so with Atletico was a bit of a weak spell for him. In his time there he's been an undoubted club legend who's won the Europa League, the Spanish Cup, the Supercup, and most recently played the majority of their games in a league title winning season, plus he's played in a Champions League final, too. I can see why the calls for a younger midfielder are made but if he does come in he's replacing someone four years older than him, so I think it's a good move (especially given his quality - would much rather a 'ready made' quality player came in rather than someone who may take longer to find his feet) - I could see the age shouts with Thiago last season but he was 29 and generally considered injury prone, Saul is younger and seemingly less so.

I've already raised my hopes for this to come off, so don't let me down Mr Edwards!  ;D
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41348 on: Today at 12:23:46 pm »
No plans for Harvey Elliott to be loaned this summer, according to David Lynch.

In fairness, dont think it was planned last summer either and was done at the last minute when Shaqiri stayed.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41349 on: Today at 12:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:23:46 pm
No plans for Harvey Elliott to be loaned this summer, according to David Lynch.

In fairness, dont think it was planned last summer either and was done at the last minute when Shaqiri stayed.

Yeah, but he also thinks Mulholland Drive makes sense.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,955
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41350 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:35:15 pm
Yeah, but he also thinks Mulholland Drive makes sense.
''TUNE IN EVERY NIGHT FOLKS ITS THE CRYING CLEANING LADY SHOW''
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Online JasonF

  • <witty tagline here>
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - THAT'S SAUL, FOLKS
« Reply #41351 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:12:57 am
Who's SportsPeteO?

Peter O'Rourke. I think he's worked for Sky and ESPN in the past.

Apparently he broke the Ben Davies news before we signed him.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:58 pm by JasonF »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1029 1030 1031 1032 1033 [1034]   Go Up
« previous next »
 