Agreed, would much rather Saul. Tielemans is very good and think he'd do well here, but if Saul can get back to his best at Liverpool, he'd be one of the best midfielders in the world again, as he has been for much of his days with Atletico. He's been a winner with them and can be one here.



Can't say as I can remember watching Saul,I must have but cannot remember doing.Ido like Tielemans though & I suppose the big plus for him would be that he has only just turned 24 and who is to say that under Klopp he wouldn't turn into a better player than Saul is/was,he'd certainly be a better player that he is at Leicester & he has been pretty fucking good for them.I just hope that we get one of them plus Lewandowski,if it was a choice then Lewa for me (I can but dream).