Dont see Saul being a solution for us and his touted price doesnt look to be value for money. We have our starting 3 in fabinho hendo and thiago, what we need is someone significantly younger who would be okay with rotation and is closer to breaking out into that starting 3. I wouldnt mind Saul but I doubt he fits our profile, which makes me sceptical of this entire storyline. Also, I expect us to get an attacker before a midfielder.



Gini played almost every game going for us, so I'm not sure where the idea that a new midfielder would simply be a rotation option comes from. Saul has a far better injury record than Fab, Hendo or Thiago so the chances are he'd play as much as, if not more, than that trio. Now, doesn't mean that if we had the CL final tomorrow that he'd start, but if he comes in he's playing a shit ton of games IMO.