« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1025 1026 1027 1028 1029 [1030]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS  (Read 1779818 times)

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41160 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Imagine the offspring. A Red Macedonian Eel Wolf.
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41161 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:00:33 am
The major sticking point for me is, is Sterling a vegan?, can he put on muscle without working out?, if the answer to both is yes, then I'm all for it.
Sterling would help us with the home baked quota.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41162 on: Today at 09:11:27 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:34:26 am
https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1413156176821473285?

I just struggle to see us spending time in July trying to convince a player to join us over Dortmund. I think if he's strongly considering going to Germany, then we're as likely to just walk away and let him do so.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,672
  • Exiled to Yorkshire...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41163 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
There's too much noise re Saul. Although that sounds counterintuitive, our signings of late tend to pop out of nowhere, or appear as foregone conclusions. Thiago for example rumbled on and on but there was seemingly never a suggestion he was going anywhere else and his circumstances were unusual. For £40m there would be a number of clubs looking at Saul, it feels like Atletico trying to generate interest to start a bidding war. The price isn't implausible in the current circumstances, especially if Atletico need the cash.

But I just don't feel this is how we're going to find out about our next signing. There'll be an absence of reporting then we'll be told we've agreed a fee with a club and that'll be it. Not weeks of "liverpool are leading the race for" or "liverpool have again been linked with" etc. We're going to see our name mentioned a lot because we're a big club who need a couple of signings. Plus ça change...
« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:37 am by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41164 on: Today at 09:15:15 am »
De Paul to Atleti for 35m plus achievable add-ons taking the fee to just above 40m is apparently nearly complete. It might have some influence on what Atleti want to do with Saul, although they're not analogues, they're very different midfielders in fact.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,216
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41165 on: Today at 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:15:15 am
De Paul to Atleti for 35m plus achievable add-ons taking the fee to just above 40m is apparently nearly complete. It might have some influence on what Atleti want to do with Saul, although they're not analogues, they're very different midfielders in fact.
Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41166 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:19:54 am
Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.
Ah yes! Go on son!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41167 on: Today at 09:30:21 am »
Trashball Football linking us with nearly every relegated midfielder in a repeat of our deal to bring Gini in.

Players picked out of the ether include, Matheus Pereira, Sander Berge and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. I've seen a fair bit of Berge but no idea of the other fellas.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41168 on: Today at 09:59:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:30:21 am
Trashball Football linking us with nearly every relegated midfielder in a repeat of our deal to bring Gini in.

Players picked out of the ether include, Matheus Pereira, Sander Berge and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. I've seen a fair bit of Berge but no idea of the other fellas.

Anguissa looked really good. He would be a bit of a budget Bissouma I think. But then, a lot of Fulham players came out of last season with improved reputations, which begs the question as to why they were relegated so easily.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,458
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41169 on: Today at 10:14:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:35:01 am
Jesus Christ, people would have Stirling back?

Fuck him, he's a dickhead, don't care how good he is.

He's a "dickhead" is he? Come on then, let's hear what you have achieved in your life and how many years have you strived to do it?

The absolute state of them comment.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41170 on: Today at 10:17:43 am »
He has obviously said and done stuff which rightly pissed us off and we should continue to boo him because it clearly puts him off when playing for City. But still that shouldnt put us off signing him if the opportunity was there.

We have people playing for us who support facists.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,467
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41171 on: Today at 10:18:23 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 02:08:39 am
I didn't really resent Sterling leaving as much as some but his attack on Gomez was a real dick move.

me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41172 on: Today at 10:19:04 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:14:51 am
He's a "dickhead" is he? Come on then, let's hear what you have achieved in your life and how many years have you strived to do it?

The absolute state of them comment.

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Donald Trump became leaders of their country I guess from your shit logic they cant be dickheads
The absolute state of you comment.


Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41173 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:19:54 am
Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.
I've been a bit less active on the old player profiles as work's been smashing me recently, so less RAWK time, but as it's Friday  ;)

So, Saul, he's... excellent. He's not usually the type of player I do write about because he's that echelon above, that upper tier of quality that you see develop at Liverpool but not usually join fully formed. I don't think he'd be as transformative as they've been, but think Alisson, think van Dijk when we're trying to do a rough quality comparison to the player we've been linked to.

He's 26, so not a bad age for a central midfielder, 27 later this year. He's always been a bit of a lieutenant on the pitch for El Cholo, Simeone, which is reflected in the fact that 3 years ago he signed an 8 year deal, something unheard of in top level football. That would take him beyond his 30th Birthday.

In terms of outright production, he's in a similar vein to Wijnaldum, who he'd essentially be replacing as a function within the side - he's capable of attacking quality but not really given a role in the team for that to come through - hence his highest goalscoring season being 7, last season, and he typically averages just 3 assists a season. So unless he's being repurposed - I wouldn't expect double digits G+A, it's not his game. What is his game is ball winning, shielding, picking the intelligent pass and ensuring that those around him play to the tempo he wants - Saul is by no means a Thiago when it comes to passing, but he has that ability of great midfielders to up the tempo or lower it as needed, whilst ensuring those around him adapt to either the freneticism or control that he's demanding. You're looking at an all-round midfielder who's athleticism is excellent, but he tackles well, is good in the air, holds the ball well under pressure and above all else, he is completely focused and on it for the full 90 minutes. Sounds like Gini somewhat... I think most of us who saw his performances against us as Atleti eliminated us in last season's Champions League could see he was a proper player.

As far as durability goes, he's got a good record. For 6 years from 2013 to 2019, the only injuries he had were impact injuries stemming from his combative style and he's never missed more than 5 games in a season, which is excellent really.

Numbers wise, his pressures are good, his 'stopper' type defending numbers are all excellent, and he has the knack of producing high-level 'progressive passes received,' which is metrics talk for 'he gets into dangerous areas with good movement and then retains the ball in those areas.' Saul is the pass before the pass, assisting the assist. He's not got many caps for Spain, which is bizarre in a way, but they've been well served in those areas during his rise, it must be said.

Saul has been very much typecast because of the limitations of Simeone's tactics and the role he's asked to play - be safe, harry, press, win the ball, recycle it quickly and enable the other midfielders to get beyond you. This isn't all he's capable of - he's a progressive player and a proactive footballer who has more strings to his bow than any of the midfielders Simeone has been most linked to - Koke, Gabi, Partey etc. He's better than any of them as an all rounder. Saul lost some of his attacking edge when Griezmann left. He was a perfect foil, dropping semi-deep to take the ball from Saul, who'd then receive it back and allow the wide players to attack the centre of the box, where he'd pick the pass out and they'd create a tap-in for Griezmann. When Felix joined - more likely to drop very deep to show for the ball then look to turn and play forward always - Saul has ended up morphing into a more defensive-minded centre mid with less progressives than previous seasons.

I genuinely believe that this guy has been one of the World's premier box-to-box players of the past 3 to 4 years. He doesn't get the plaudits he deserves because he's humble enough to subjugate himself for the needs of the team and Simeone's dour game plan. If he's to end his career with the trophies his talent deserves, then he will likely need to move. He's achieved a lot at Atleti but is one of the few I think have outgrown them, as Griezmann did, as Felix likely will. Spain should've lined up with a midfield containing himself, Pedri and Thiago with Olmo dropping into that 10 space and I think Barella would've been exhausted much quicker and Jorginho would've been given way less time on the ball and forced into shorter passes that forced Italy deeper when pressed.

Simeone has at times moved away from his defensive 4-4-2 and into hybrid 3-4-1-2s and 3-5-2s, where Saul has again been the water carrier to allow Lodi and Trippier to deliver the width and threat from full back. His positional sense and diligence mean that there's no threat to Atleti in the wide areas if a turnover should happen further up the pitch - extremely useful if he joins Liverpool.

If he has any weaknesses - it's in that final third. Not much of a shot taker, nor likely to see him take on a highly technical or risky pass on the inside. I've seen the guy showcase absolutely flawless fundamentals and good technique so often though, that I'd argue this is a symptom of Simeone's risk-averse tactics and Saul's well-drilled position in those instructions, as opposed to him being incapable.

A serious player and if he's available at £40m, that's as close to a bargain as you'll see in modern football. A player who would improve almost any midfield but not as fashionable as other names perhaps. If he does join - and I'm not sure how concrete the reports are - I'd expect him to be more of an understated but quality Gini-type functional cog than a transformative midfielder that changes our entire shape, but we'd be adding a midfielder that might just be the absolute best on the planet at the hybrid of skills he is most asked to show. He's better than Wijnaldum in my book, and I seriously rate Gini.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:50 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41174 on: Today at 10:25:11 am »
Thanks Drinks Sangria - back to your tour de force in a moment...

On Sterling - this is the fella who got his agent to fuck the club over and force a move to Man City, then attacked Joe Gomez in the England camp and tried to scratch his eyes out. Let's not re-cast the fella as some kind of messiah from a Liverpudlian perspective.

Sterling has become lionised for a lot of positive stuff, so clearly there are nuances to consider, but can you leave that stuff for the Euro/England threads please?
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,655
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41175 on: Today at 10:27:59 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:25:11 am
Thanks Drinks Sangria - back to your tour de force in a moment...

On Sterling - this is the fella who got his agent to fuck the club over and force a move to Man City, then attacked Joe Gomez in the England camp and tried to scratch his eyes out. Let's not re-cast the fella as some kind of messiah from a Liverpudlian perspective.

Sterling has become lionised for a lot of positive stuff, so clearly there are nuances to consider, but can you leave that stuff for the Euro/England threads please?

If there was opportunity to sign him at a reasonable cost, and he wanted to, then we should definitely explore it. Because he's a cracking footballer.

But there isn't, and there won't be, so its as useful as discussing whether we should be after Harry Kane.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41176 on: Today at 10:33:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:23 am
me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.

Sterling is clearly a class player, and yeah he is really fighting for good causes which is brilliant, but he is also a serial diver, who has hissy fits on the pitch, sings about our fans getting attacked, and petulantly attacked one if our players after we beat him in a match (not even in the confines of a football match like Pickford or Richarluson did). Booing him majorly puts him off his game too at Anfield so we do that.

Apparently not liking him as a player for being a cheat and for attacking one of our own, and actively putting him off his game for our benefit, makes us properly bitter for some reason.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41177 on: Today at 10:33:54 am »
That's a wonderful post Drinks Sangria. I've only seen him play a handful of of games since the Spanish coverage moved, but that perfectly encapsulates him as I saw him. Self sacrifice, durability, and the quality to understand the needs of the team and deliver what's needed to a very high standard. For me that's a nice summary of the kind of midfielder we need really isn't it?
Logged
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,655
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41178 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Question about someone like Saul....

Would we look at him and go 'fucking hell, monster. Never injured, plays 40-50 games with ease'. Or would we maybe be wary that he's got so much football in his legs that injuries could become inevitable? I ask because I was looking at Lallanas appearances the other day and he was actually pretty similar. We signed him at 26 and he'd played 42, 30, 46, 41, 56 and 43 games before we signed him....and then 41, 49 and 35 for us before suddenly becoming pretty injury prone in his late 20s
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online MD1990

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41179 on: Today at 10:43:31 am »
Sterling wasnt even that good last season.
Mane for me still a better player.

He is on 300k a week shown nothing but contempt for Liverpool since leaving as well.

Attacked Gomez,very petulant in games, Tried to break Van Dijk's foot,Kicked Van Dijk in the head at the Etihad in the CL,laughing when asked could Liverpool dominate for years,some shocking dives, not once thanked Liverpool for his development when collecting individual awards.


Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,365
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41180 on: Today at 10:45:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:04 am
Question about someone like Saul....

Would we look at him and go 'fucking hell, monster. Never injured, plays 40-50 games with ease'. Or would we maybe be wary that he's got so much football in his legs that injuries could become inevitable? I ask because I was looking at Lallanas appearances the other day and he was actually pretty similar. We signed him at 26 and he'd played 42, 30, 46, 41, 56 and 43 games before we signed him....and then 41, 49 and 35 for us before suddenly becoming pretty injury prone in his late 20s

Cautionary tale for someone like Robertson then as well. At least in his case it wouldnt be a signing risk we are taking on.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41181 on: Today at 10:50:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:14:51 am
He's a "dickhead" is he? Come on then, let's hear what you have achieved in your life and how many years have you strived to do it?

The absolute state of them comment.

Yerrr wha? You can't be a dickhead if you achieved something or have lots of money?  ;D
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41182 on: Today at 10:54:03 am »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,112
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41183 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:43:04 am
Question about someone like Saul....

Would we look at him and go 'fucking hell, monster. Never injured, plays 40-50 games with ease'. Or would we maybe be wary that he's got so much football in his legs that injuries could become inevitable? I ask because I was looking at Lallanas appearances the other day and he was actually pretty similar. We signed him at 26 and he'd played 42, 30, 46, 41, 56 and 43 games before we signed him....and then 41, 49 and 35 for us before suddenly becoming pretty injury prone in his late 20s

Is there any evidence beyond anecdotal which backs up playing a lot consistently across seasons leads to injuries in later seasons?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41184 on: Today at 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:23 am
me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.

But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.

Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.
Its probably more Sterling looking to force a new contract I'd have thought with only 2 years left. Or maybe he's said he's running it down and they want a fee?  Other than like maybe 3 clubs, 2 who I doubt they'd sell him to, there doesn't seem to be a market for him in terms of wages/fee
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:02 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Online Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41185 on: Today at 11:03:35 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:50:54 am
Yerrr wha? You can't be a dickhead if you achieved something or have lots of money?  ;D

That is laughable! It's also laughable that people think that they know him well enough to justifiably 'hate' him, and that they're better than him because he's made mistakes in his life.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,655
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41186 on: Today at 11:06:56 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:01:11 am
Is there any evidence beyond anecdotal which backs up playing a lot consistently across seasons leads to injuries in later seasons?

No idea!

Probably a lot more anecdotal evidence showing players capable of playing a lot of games well into their 30s and not becoming any more injury prone, but was just curious if it's a thing. I'm sure at some point there must be a point where age makes players more susceptible to injury, but whether that point becomes earlier based on how much football they've played?
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,112
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - BREAKING BAD NEWS ABOUT VEGANS
« Reply #41187 on: Today at 11:08:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:06:56 am
No idea!

Probably a lot more anecdotal evidence showing players capable of playing a lot of games well into their 30s and not becoming any more injury prone, but was just curious if it's a thing. I'm sure at some point there must be a point where age makes players more susceptible to injury, but whether that point becomes earlier based on how much football they've played?

If only we had some sort of physio/fitness/muscle expert on here who might know such things.

Asam?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1025 1026 1027 1028 1029 [1030]   Go Up
« previous next »
 