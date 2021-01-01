There's too much noise re Saul. Although that sounds counterintuitive, our signings of late tend to pop out of nowhere, or appear as foregone conclusions. Thiago for example rumbled on and on but there was seemingly never a suggestion he was going anywhere else and his circumstances were unusual. For £40m there would be a number of clubs looking at Saul, it feels like Atletico trying to generate interest to start a bidding war. The price isn't implausible in the current circumstances, especially if Atletico need the cash.



But I just don't feel this is how we're going to find out about our next signing. There'll be an absence of reporting then we'll be told we've agreed a fee with a club and that'll be it. Not weeks of "liverpool are leading the race for" or "liverpool have again been linked with" etc. We're going to see our name mentioned a lot because we're a big club who need a couple of signings. Plus ça change...