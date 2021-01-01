« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Online royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41160 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
Imagine the offspring. A Red Macedonian Eel Wolf.
"I have a specific suggestion about sports analytics. Some of it's getting so good that I think it should embrace and take over sports reporting." (Edward Tufte)

Online jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41161 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:00:33 am
The major sticking point for me is, is Sterling a vegan?, can he put on muscle without working out?, if the answer to both is yes, then I'm all for it.
Sterling would help us with the home baked quota.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41162 on: Today at 09:11:27 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:34:26 am
https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1413156176821473285?

I just struggle to see us spending time in July trying to convince a player to join us over Dortmund. I think if he's strongly considering going to Germany, then we're as likely to just walk away and let him do so.
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41163 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
There's too much noise re Saul. Although that sounds counterintuitive, our signings of late tend to pop out of nowhere, or appear as foregone conclusions. Thiago for example rumbled on and on but there was seemingly never a suggestion he was going anywhere else and his circumstances were unusual. For £40m there would be a number of clubs looking at Saul, it feels like Atletico trying to generate interest to start a bidding war. The price isn't implausible in the current circumstances, especially if Atletico need the cash.

But I just don't feel this is how we're going to find out about our next signing. There'll be an absence of reporting then we'll be told we've agreed a fee with a club and that'll be it. Not weeks of "liverpool are leading the race for" or "liverpool have again been linked with" etc. We're going to see our name mentioned a lot because we're a big club who need a couple of signings. Plus ça change...
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41164 on: Today at 09:15:15 am »
De Paul to Atleti for 35m plus achievable add-ons taking the fee to just above 40m is apparently nearly complete. It might have some influence on what Atleti want to do with Saul, although they're not analogues, they're very different midfielders in fact.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41165 on: Today at 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:15:15 am
De Paul to Atleti for 35m plus achievable add-ons taking the fee to just above 40m is apparently nearly complete. It might have some influence on what Atleti want to do with Saul, although they're not analogues, they're very different midfielders in fact.
Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41166 on: Today at 09:21:25 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:19:54 am
Waiting for your right up on Saul, mate.
Ah yes! Go on son!
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
« Reply #41167 on: Today at 09:30:21 am »
Trashball Football linking us with nearly every relegated midfielder in a repeat of our deal to bring Gini in.

Players picked out of the ether include, Matheus Pereira, Sander Berge and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. I've seen a fair bit of Berge but no idea of the other fellas.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
