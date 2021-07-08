Jesus Christ, people would have Stirling back?



Fuck him, he's a dickhead, don't care how good he is.



I mean, it's sheer madness if for no other reason than the fact that he would cost an absolute bomb, and surely there are better, younger options at the price he'd be available at for one of City's rivals.I'd have him if he's available for a reasonable price, say, under 50m. But it'll never happen.I can understand the Saul links.It makes a lot of sense because:1. He's very press resistant2. He's intelligent with his positioning3. He's a fairly good passer4. He's defensively if anything, even better than GiniAll of these things make him a good replacement for Gini. But in addition5. He's fairly versatile, being left-footed and having covered well at left back (makes him a good additional option to Robbo)6. His versatility makes him a good LT replacement for Milner.7. He's still fairly young, and assuming he stays until he's at least 30, that's 5 solid years of service.8. He scores a decent number of goals, despite being mostly a DM.9. He's generally very fit and has few injuries.So potentially we have a replacement for two senior midfielders in one, who is fit all the time and can be a part of the spine for years to come.Would support.