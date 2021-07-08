If/when Jones gets used in his more naturally suited attacking role, I personally think he'll give us plenty of years as a double digits goal scorer in all competitions. I'm very surprised a few on here have said they were underwhelmed with him last season. For me he was one of a few bright spots in a shit, hard to endure season. H e's only 20 and someone I'm massively excited for over the next few years, Klopp loves him too.



Saw Jones get some stick on twitter from some morons was actually a bit shockedHe was very good last season & was very consistent in a side in a crisis at times.Imagine that run & shot goes in vs Fulham the hype would be far higher.He was excellent last season especially in the big games. Great vs Leipzig too in the CL against the intense press.a 4-2-3-1 with Jones as the AM would see his numbers go up .Could suit Eliott too.I think Jones could be an option off the left in the front 3 if needed as well.Maybe when Mane & salah are off in January. Id prefer him in the front 3 than Shaq,Minamino or Origi