LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:02:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:41:48 pm
Would anyone think coutinho for £20m but on same wages as when he left would be sensible. I know it's not gonna happen. Just curious.
Nah the team shape and style has moved on considerably. He can't play in the midfield because he lacks the work ethic and defensive skills, he lacks the dynamism to be our forward. We need younger players, not a approaching 30 year old. I thank him for the memories and enjoy the fact that his stupidity in pushing for the Barca move gave us two of our current legends.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:02:57 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:54:16 pm
Sassuolo CEO Carnevali to Sky: Were in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad... and its really advanced. Were gonna meet with Juventus in the next days, but there are no negotiations yet with Juve as Italian clubs are in difficult financial situation.

Meant to be Arsenal isnt it?
mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:09:09 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Nah the team shape and style has moved on considerably. He can't play in the midfield because he lacks the work ethic and defensive skills, he lacks the dynamism to be our forward. We need younger players, not a approaching 30 year old. I thank him for the memories and enjoy the fact that his stupidity in pushing for the Barca move gave us two of our current legends.

This is a nutshell is how I feel about Coutinho returning. If Sterling was on the market though...
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:11:56 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:02:03 pm
Arsenal the heavily linked English club. Apparently need to offload Xhaka first.

Arsenal should offload PL Xhaka and buy Euro Cup Xhaka instead. He was ace.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:14:17 pm
Quote from: plura on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Arsenal should offload PL Xhaka and buy Euro Cup Xhaka instead. He was ace.

They did that in January :)
Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:17:03 pm
Saul is coming off a bad season at Atletico, supposedly admitted himself that he's mentally been not right, but prior to that he was one of the best in the world. Possibly a refreshing move to a new team and league could revitalise him, and yes, he would in theory be perfect for a Klopp midfield. Works his knackers off, has lots of quality on the ball and is also left footed, so would give a nice balance that we don't currently have (all our CMs are right footers aren't they?)

Also scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history a few years ago where he dribbled past half the Bayern team, including two midfielders called Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:28:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:18:36 pm
So is Saul any good?

Good player but with his large wages, Im not sure the meth adds up
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:29:36 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:22:18 pm
The breaking bad puns will be unbearable. Can we move on from this one?

Liverpool is good for the Saul.
FlashingBlade

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:31:08 pm
I want Olmo...be just like signing Kenny...if we don't I'm finished with club ..will tell them via bedsheet on Kop gates
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:31:25 pm
Neil Jones is on the Redmen youtube channel saying we almost signed Saul Niguez when Rodgers was manager (under the same scouting staff). It's actually really good:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eLc_ciX0Zo

Explains the Harvey Barnes link (long term admiration from club staff), explains Saul back story, rubbishes Otavio link, Sanches would only happen if it was cheap, Doku... nah not unless starting places were free.
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:33:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:22:18 pm
The breaking bad puns will be unbearable. Can we move on from this one?

Be interesting to see what RAWK can cook up.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:33:48 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:31:25 pm
Neil Jones is on the Redmen youtube channel saying we almost signed Saul Niguez when Rodgers was manager (under the same scouting staff).

I seem to recall that and people speculating his signing would lead to Suarez getting a lifetime ban
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:36:47 pm
MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:47:04 pm
The Saul links seems legit
BIG DICK NICK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:50:44 pm
I know he scored against us but otherwise Ive seen very little of Atletico in recent years. What kind of player is he? Would he fit in and where would he play for us?
b_joseph

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:03:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:50:44 pm
I know he scored against us but otherwise Ive seen very little of Atletico in recent years. What kind of player is he? Would he fit in and where would he play for us?
Swiss army knife...someone called him a younger Spanish Milner. And there is something to it.
stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:04:15 pm
It's become very cliché but I've always thought he was a very Klopp/Liverpool midfielder i.e. doing a lot of the hard work for the team to allow others to play (and protecting the defence quite well by virtue of being very aggressive and combative* in the middle of the park).

I'd be made up if this were true, especially at 40m.

Can anyone give any insight as to why Atletico Madrid might agree to sell him? Seems odd at that price really.

(*In terms of winning the ball back and getting around men, rather than being an enforcer type.)
Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:14:30 pm
Interesting that we were after him in the Rodgers days, given how different a Rodgers midfield (at the time at least) and a Klopp midfield are, is that indicative of how much of an all rounder he is? I don't know much about him other than he was at one point highly rated and he had that illness after which Atletico gave him like an 8 year contract or something.

Doesn't really strike me as a legitimate link at all but then Thiago didn't either, so there we go!
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:15:47 pm
Saul's injury history makes for very encouraging reading - basically missed no significant game time in his career.
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/saul-niguez/verletzungen/spieler/148928

That would allay a lot of the fears people had when Gini left. Really good size too, physical midfielder - you could imagine Klopp rolling into a big CL game with Fabinho, Saul and Henderson and running the opposition ragged. Add Thiago, Keita, Jones, Ox and Milner into the mix and that's a cracking selection of midfielders.

Only downside for me is his age, thought we'd prioritise a midfielder in that 22-24 bracket. But he still brings the age of our midfield down, only Jones and Keita younger than him (and Naby by like six months). Just need to prioritise younger midfielders in future windows, maybe next summer when Milner leaves (and probably one of Keita/Ox too).
tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:17:09 pm
Pretty much a like for like with Gini, I think.  Robust, technical and tactical midfielder.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:18:47 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:14:22 am
Why do you continually lump every player from a country/league into one group of not good enough?

Its a really really bizarre way to think.


A loan at Norwich for a season is what the lad needs.
Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:21:09 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 04:03:39 pm
Swiss army knife...someone called him a younger Spanish Milner. And there is something to it.

Could he be an squad option as a back up full back, a la Milner?
Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:28:07 pm
If you want to know what his attitude is like, this is a player who had one of his kidneys destroyed on his CL debut in 2015 and his reaction was "Just remove it and let me play."

This from 2017 gives a good idea of his mindset: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/sep/26/saul-niguez-atletico-madrid-chelsea-champions-league
Jwils21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:33:44 pm
Can't believe Saul is still only 26. One of those who seems to have been around for ages
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:35:01 pm
None of the journos who cover Liverpool have said anything about Saul, so that's a good sign.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:35:12 pm
Would absolutely adore Saul if he was to become a red. Not caught much of Atletico in post lockdown football, not been at his best by all accounts but for the majority of his career he's been an outstanding player for Atletico, and if he's available for a reduced price I'd be surprised not to see plenty of others in for him. With all due respects to the other we've been linked with Saul is just a better player than them, a winner too, as well as versatile. If we could add him that'd be not only a superb Gini replacement but just another quality player for the midfield. Get it sorted please, Mr Edwards sir
bornandbRED

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:39:11 pm
Saul is a top player. Would really get my juices flowing if we signed him.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:41:39 pm
Agent Suarez has prob been on the case. He can sneak here in his luggage if he wants.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:45:44 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:50:44 pm
I know he scored against us but otherwise Ive seen very little of Atletico in recent years. What kind of player is he? Would he fit in and where would he play for us?

My memory of him is being a big pain in the arse cos he could dominate a space without the ball - big, strong, good with his body, murder to play through, pretty decent with the ball too but not your typical Spanish 'fancy dan'...

I dunno if I'm mixed up between him and Koke though. I think I might mix them up in my increasingly addled head.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:45:58 pm
Never really seen anything of Saul, is he any good? What type of midfielder is he? Like for like Gini replacement or someone that offers more of a threat going forward?

Edit: seen Nick has already asked.
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 04:46:20 pm
Saul makes a lot of sense. If Atletico are happy to part with him for £40m, hed be great value.
