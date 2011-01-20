Would absolutely adore Saul if he was to become a red. Not caught much of Atletico in post lockdown football, not been at his best by all accounts but for the majority of his career he's been an outstanding player for Atletico, and if he's available for a reduced price I'd be surprised not to see plenty of others in for him. With all due respects to the other we've been linked with Saul is just a better player than them, a winner too, as well as versatile. If we could add him that'd be not only a superb Gini replacement but just another quality player for the midfield. Get it sorted please, Mr Edwards sir