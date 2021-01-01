Saul is coming off a bad season at Atletico, supposedly admitted himself that he's mentally been not right, but prior to that he was one of the best in the world. Possibly a refreshing move to a new team and league could revitalise him, and yes, he would in theory be perfect for a Klopp midfield. Works his knackers off, has lots of quality on the ball and is also left footed, so would give a nice balance that we don't currently have (all our CMs are right footers aren't they?)



Also scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history a few years ago where he dribbled past half the Bayern team, including two midfielders called Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso.