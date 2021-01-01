« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:02:56 pm
PaulF on Today at 02:41:48 pm
Would anyone think coutinho for £20m but on same wages as when he left would be sensible. I know it's not gonna happen. Just curious.
Nah the team shape and style has moved on considerably. He can't play in the midfield because he lacks the work ethic and defensive skills, he lacks the dynamism to be our forward. We need younger players, not a approaching 30 year old. I thank him for the memories and enjoy the fact that his stupidity in pushing for the Barca move gave us two of our current legends.
Uncle Ronnie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:02:57 pm
Caston on Today at 02:54:16 pm
Sassuolo CEO Carnevali to Sky: Were in talks for Locatelli with one club from abroad... and its really advanced. Were gonna meet with Juventus in the next days, but there are no negotiations yet with Juve as Italian clubs are in difficult financial situation.

Meant to be Arsenal isnt it?
mkferdy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:09:09 pm
Persephone on Today at 03:02:56 pm
Nah the team shape and style has moved on considerably. He can't play in the midfield because he lacks the work ethic and defensive skills, he lacks the dynamism to be our forward. We need younger players, not a approaching 30 year old. I thank him for the memories and enjoy the fact that his stupidity in pushing for the Barca move gave us two of our current legends.

This is a nutshell is how I feel about Coutinho returning. If Sterling was on the market though...
plura

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:11:56 pm
Drinks Sangria on Today at 03:02:03 pm
Arsenal the heavily linked English club. Apparently need to offload Xhaka first.

Arsenal should offload PL Xhaka and buy Euro Cup Xhaka instead. He was ace.
Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:14:17 pm
plura on Today at 03:11:56 pm
Arsenal should offload PL Xhaka and buy Euro Cup Xhaka instead. He was ace.

They did that in January :)
Lidmanen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 03:17:03 pm
Saul is coming off a bad season at Atletico, supposedly admitted himself that he's mentally been not right, but prior to that he was one of the best in the world. Possibly a refreshing move to a new team and league could revitalise him, and yes, he would in theory be perfect for a Klopp midfield. Works his knackers off, has lots of quality on the ball and is also left footed, so would give a nice balance that we don't currently have (all our CMs are right footers aren't they?)

Also scored one of the greatest goals in Champions League history a few years ago where he dribbled past half the Bayern team, including two midfielders called Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso.
