Im thinking out loud so dont rip me apart!..



Theres been a lot of chat about how replacing Gini will be tough because he was almost always available. He started almost more games than anyone last season I think. However he probably wouldnt have done had we had a more fit squad to choose from. The injuries at the back saw us have to play Fabinho there, then Henderson, then their injuries meant options were scarce and Gini played more than he maybe would have otherwise.



Assuming we get back to some kind of normality at the back, does it matter as much if we replace Gini with someone who for arguments sake is only fit to start 25-30 games in all comps next season (whether thats Sanchez or someone else). If we do keep one or both of Ox and Keita, and signs are at the moment that we will can we bank on having enough strong midfield options at all times if we did sign an injury prone type of player? We shouldnt have to sign someone thinking well need them to slot straight in and play 50 games for us.