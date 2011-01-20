« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm
Injuries to our midfielders wasn't the problem last season.
Well it hardly helped us either!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Has it been announced if the nine man bench (with three subs) is sticking around next season? Reckon that would be a big factor in Elliott staying, otherwise the risk is hes in the stands most weeks.

The other twats who get to vote will vote no out of spite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Has it been announced if the nine man bench (with three subs) is sticking around next season? Reckon that would be a big factor in Elliott staying, otherwise the risk is hes in the stands most weeks.

I noticed Martyn Ziegler had a piece the other week in The Times that there are fresh calls to reintroduce the five subs again, so I'm assuming (in typical PL fashion) nothing has been decided yet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 12:03:17 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:39:02 pm
Has it been announced if the nine man bench (with three subs) is sticking around next season? Reckon that would be a big factor in Elliott staying, otherwise the risk is hes in the stands most weeks.

Selling hot dogs and popcorn?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 12:06:03 am
For all these Doku shouts I keep hearing, i feel he is far too raw and miles away from being able to play for the first team. His physical attributes are great I admit but there's really not much else there. His end product and decision-making are not mature enough at all and I dont think we'll be able to afford him the game time to develop that. If we were loaded then I can see the point of buying him and loaning him out but for the first team, he makes zero sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 12:08:40 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:50:50 pm
Same here. Last season he missed thirteen games due to five separate hamstring or muscular related injuries. It was very stop-start for him. Since he's been at Lille he's missed 25 Ligue 1 games over two seasons due to hamstring or muscle related injuries (sounds like it was a thigh issue that bothered him most of last season). He played less minutes last season despite appearing in more fixtures than the season prior.

Of the 23 Ligue 1 games he appeared in last season, he managed to play 70+ minutes in 13 of them. He had a stretch between late September and late November where he appeared in 7 straight league games. He was then pretty much out for two months with muscle injuries and didn't start another match until early February. He then made sub appearances for the next four fixtures before he was named in the starting lineup again. Afterwards it was stop-start again as he picked up another injury.

For someone coming into a very dynamic midfield system, his injury record would keep the physio team busy. Unlike in the 5th attacker role, I think with Wijnaldum leaving, midfield is an area where we can't really afford to bringing in a high upside project.

I couldn't have put it any better myself. Good player but I hope we stay well clear and I think we will regardless of the latest reports.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 12:12:41 am
Sorry folks - been on work travel for two weeks - any realistic links?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 12:32:25 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:41 am
Sorry folks - been on work travel for two weeks - any realistic links?

Do you like meat mate?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 01:30:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:32:25 am
Do you like meat mate?

Don't answer this, it's a trick question.

He'll next ask 'what do you get when you mix Salah and Samie?'

The answer is salami and he'll end up sending you a pic of his semi erect cock.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 01:55:57 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:30:52 am
Don't answer this, it's a trick question.

He'll next ask 'what do you get when you mix Salah and Samie?'

The answer is salami and he'll end up sending you a pic of his semi erect cock.


 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 06:46:38 am
:D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 06:55:46 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:30:52 am
Don't answer this, it's a trick question.

He'll next ask 'what do you get when you mix Salah and Samie?'

The answer is salami and he'll end up sending you a pic of his semi erect cock.

Samierection.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:00:32 am
So nothing serious yet in the Sanches rumours?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:01:14 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:06:03 am
For all these Doku shouts I keep hearing, i feel he is far too raw and miles away from being able to play for the first team. His physical attributes are great I admit but there's really not much else there. His end product and decision-making are not mature enough at all and I dont think we'll be able to afford him the game time to develop that. If we were loaded then I can see the point of buying him and loaning him out but for the first team, he makes zero sense.

Yeah can't see us making a move for him at least yet,reason being i don't remember us under FSG signing any players from that age group for a big fee,ever and don't see that changing now.

We use a data driven approach for transfers and typically sign players when they're about 23-26 years old when we have enough information on them,that's how we seem to operate now and it has been working for us so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:02:42 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:07:48 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:01:14 am
Yeah can't see us making a move for him at least yet,reason being i don't remember us under FSG signing any players from that age group for a big fee,ever and don't see that changing now.

Markovic  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:08:04 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
I noticed Martyn Ziegler had a piece the other week in The Times that there are fresh calls to reintroduce the five subs again, so I'm assuming (in typical PL fashion) nothing has been decided yet
At some point surely UEFA/FIFA have to step in and make a worldwide rule and take the decision away from the spiteful 14 who'd always vote against it.

Practically every league / competition in the world implemented 5 subs last season but oh no, not the Premier League, we know better, we won't listen to those pesky foreigners. How very Brexit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:08:47 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:07:48 am
Markovic  :-X

I've blocked him out it seems  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 07:11:42 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 08:58:06 am
Normally take Twitter with a pinch of salt, but there is a guy there from Portugal, Pedro Almeida, who seems to be respected.

Reckons Sanches is done, 37 million euros plus add ons, contract till 2026.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:07:02 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:58:06 am
Normally take Twitter with a pinch of salt, but there is a guy there from Portugal, Pedro Almeida, who seems to be respected.

Reckons Sanches is done, 37 million euros plus add ons, contract till 2026.

Purely in terms of on pitch performances from the Euros, I'm so in. But more broadly, the new moneyball is finding injury prone players who are undervalued as a result?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:09:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:07:02 am
But more broadly, the new moneyball is finding injury prone players who are undervalued as a result?

We've been doing that for a while.

Problem is injury prone players are.... injury prone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 09:22:23 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
I'm the opposite,he has done it away on loan and for this season at least I feel that he will learn more whilst getting cup games and sub appearances than he would paying 30+ for anyone else.

If he was playing for any other side in Europe everybody would be shouting from the rooftops that we should buy him off last season alone.
I would agree if its another cHampionship loan.

But a loan to somewhere like Brentford,Norwich or Watford he could get plenty of gametime in the PL.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:24:05 am
Have we signed many injury prone players? Its obviously easy to say Naby was, but he wasnt when we signed him. Ox is the only one who had pretty clear injury issues before we signed him that I can think of. Lallana for example was a bit of a fitness monster before he came here.

I guess maybe Thiago as well but seems harsh to label him injury prone when the only games he's missed here were because of a virus, and COVID.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:24:23 am
Im thinking out loud so dont rip me apart!..

Theres been a lot of chat about how replacing Gini will be tough because he was almost always available. He started almost more games than anyone last season I think. However he probably wouldnt have done had we had a more fit squad to choose from. The injuries at the back saw us have to play Fabinho there, then Henderson, then their injuries meant options were scarce and Gini played more than he maybe would have otherwise.

Assuming we get back to some kind of normality at the back, does it matter as much if we replace Gini with someone who for arguments sake is only fit to start 25-30 games in all comps next season (whether thats Sanchez or someone else). If we do keep one or both of Ox and Keita, and signs are at the moment that we will can we bank on having enough strong midfield options at all times if we did sign an injury prone type of player? We shouldnt have to sign someone thinking well need them to slot straight in and play 50 games for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:25:30 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:09:17 am
We've been doing that for a while.

Problem is injury prone players are.... injury prone.

I think if we're committing 36 million Euro, we'll do a decent medical so I wouldn't worry about it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:26:55 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:58:06 am
Normally take Twitter with a pinch of salt, but there is a guy there from Portugal, Pedro Almeida, who seems to be respected.

Reckons Sanches is done, 37 million euros plus add ons, contract till 2026.

Worth taking this guy with a pinch of salt as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:22:23 am
I would agree if its another cHampionship loan.

But a loan to somewhere like Brentford,Norwich or Watford he could get plenty of gametime in the PL.

I think the thing with loaning youngsters to clubs likely to struggle is that the coaches tend to divert to the 'tried and tested' players once they do start struggling, and they've got no real incentive to bed our youngsters in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:35:43 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:09:17 am
We've been doing that for a while.

Problem is injury prone players are.... injury prone.

The one flaw in an otherwise brilliant plan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:36:34 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:24:23 am
Im thinking out loud so dont rip me apart!..

Theres been a lot of chat about how replacing Gini will be tough because he was almost always available. He started almost more games than anyone last season I think. However he probably wouldnt have done had we had a more fit squad to choose from. The injuries at the back saw us have to play Fabinho there, then Henderson, then their injuries meant options were scarce and Gini played more than he maybe would have otherwise.

Assuming we get back to some kind of normality at the back, does it matter as much if we replace Gini with someone who for arguments sake is only fit to start 25-30 games in all comps next season (whether thats Sanchez or someone else). If we do keep one or both of Ox and Keita, and signs are at the moment that we will can we bank on having enough strong midfield options at all times if we did sign an injury prone type of player? We shouldnt have to sign someone thinking well need them to slot straight in and play 50 games for us.

That's exactly right. Fabinho was only injured to the extent he was because we overworked him as centre half cover. Henderson too - we couldn't manage him the way we wanted to. Sorting centre half goes a long way to sorting the midfield I think, plus Curtis will up his game time I'd guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:36:45 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:24:05 am
Have we signed many injury prone players? Its obviously easy to say Naby was, but he wasnt when we signed him. Ox is the only one who had pretty clear injury issues before we signed him that I can think of. Lallana for example was a bit of a fitness monster before he came here.

I guess maybe Thiago as well but seems harsh to label him injury prone when the only games he's missed here were because of a virus, and COVID.

Thiago has been the reverse. Well known for missing games through injury, but during his time here, he's mostly been present but for a short covid break and Richie's assault.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:37:06 am
On the Sanches injury history...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:38:46 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:24:05 am
Have we signed many injury prone players? Its obviously easy to say Naby was, but he wasnt when we signed him. Ox is the only one who had pretty clear injury issues before we signed him that I can think of. Lallana for example was a bit of a fitness monster before he came here.

I guess maybe Thiago as well but seems harsh to label him injury prone when the only games he's missed here were because of a virus, and COVID.
Konate's definitely had his issues, but it's too early to say whether it's a trend that'll follow him throughout his career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:40:50 am
Want to hear about more outgoings at the moment, that would feel like a step forward in our preparations for the new season.

Although totally satisfied if we only get a Gini replacement, also right on board the Mbappe train today, since he has not been mentioned so far on this page. Near enough every media outlet has put us in this race so gonna roll with it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:48:55 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:36:34 am
That's exactly right. Fabinho was only injured to the extent he was because we overworked him as centre half cover. Henderson too - we couldn't manage him the way we wanted to. Sorting centre half goes a long way to sorting the midfield I think, plus Curtis will up his game time I'd guess.
Henderson injured his knee last summer & has had his fair share of injuries last few years. Thiago can miss games as well.
We have 3 midfielders in their 30s Milner getting more injuries as well . Ox & Keita who cant stay fit.

We need another CM. Ideally we move on Keita but that will probably be difficult.

With an aging squad & many players starting to pick up more injuries.
It would be very naive to think next season all these players will stay fit in a very demanding style of play.

We need to get in more younger players. Konate is a great start.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:55:15 am
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:37:06 am
On the Sanches injury history...



That recurrence of muscle injuries is not a good sign. Given the increased intensity in English football, recurrence will always be a risk and I doubt he'd get through 90 mins in games. Ox, Naby and Shaq have similar situations where their body cannot take 90 mins at high intensity. Still nobody reliable talking about his link to us though, so I am not sure if its even really a link or just fodder for ITKs to get some clout in this lull.

To be honest I really like Camavinga for the price being quoted but he's in that age group and developmental stage where I am not certain we'd want in on. The only thing that fits with his case is that he'll absolutely make us a profit unless he turns into a crock and is the sort of deal we've done here and there to get some additional funds like Dom and Minamino and possibly Davies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:55:20 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:48:55 am
Henderson injured his knee last summer & has had his fair share of injuries last few years. Thiago can miss games as well.
We have 3 midfielders in their 30s Milner getting more injuries as well . Ox & Keita who cant stay fit.

We need another CM. Ideally we move on Keita but that will probably be difficult.

With an aging squad & many players starting to pick up more injuries.
It would be very naive to think next season all these players will stay fit in a very demanding style of play.

We need to get in more younger players. Konate is a great start.


And yet. you want us to send one of the highest rated youngsters in Europe back out on loan   ???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 09:55:35 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:48:55 am
Henderson injured his knee last summer & has had his fair share of injuries last few years. Thiago can miss games as well.
We have 3 midfielders in their 30s Milner getting more injuries as well . Ox & Keita who cant stay fit.

We need another CM. Ideally we move on Keita but that will probably be difficult.

With an aging squad & many players starting to pick up more injuries.
It would be very naive to think next season all these players will stay fit in a very demanding style of play.

We need to get in more younger players. Konate is a great start.

Our main problem in midfield is that the players who by now were supposed to be holding down the fort (ox and keita) are too injury prone and cannot be relied on. same thing with matip and gomez in defence. for me, especially the midfield duo, should be replaced, maybe not both at the same time but one this summer and another one the next. it's imperative that we sign a midfielder this summer though cause next summer milner will be gone and hendo/thiago are not getting any younger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Today at 09:59:26 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:27:05 am
I think the thing with loaning youngsters to clubs likely to struggle is that the coaches tend to divert to the 'tried and tested' players once they do start struggling, and they've got no real incentive to bed our youngsters in.

Norwich played good football all through their last season in premier league even when they were fighting to survive. They havent changed managers either. Brentford also plays an exciting brand of football and have a similar structure in how they want to build their sides. I would expect those team to give Harvey a fair go if he performs well. Same for a few others like Brighton and Soton.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - VEGANISM AND GENERAL DIETETIC DIDACTIC DISCUSSIONS
Today at 10:00:25 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:55:20 am

And yet. you want us to send one of the highest rated youngsters in Europe back out on loan   ???
Never said to loan him just that a PL loan would only make sense now.

Eliott will be judged over pre season. A good pre season & I wouldnt loan him.
