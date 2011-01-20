Injuries to our midfielders wasn't the problem last season.
Has it been announced if the nine man bench (with three subs) is sticking around next season? Reckon that would be a big factor in Elliott staying, otherwise the risk is hes in the stands most weeks.
Same here. Last season he missed thirteen games due to five separate hamstring or muscular related injuries. It was very stop-start for him. Since he's been at Lille he's missed 25 Ligue 1 games over two seasons due to hamstring or muscle related injuries (sounds like it was a thigh issue that bothered him most of last season). He played less minutes last season despite appearing in more fixtures than the season prior. Of the 23 Ligue 1 games he appeared in last season, he managed to play 70+ minutes in 13 of them. He had a stretch between late September and late November where he appeared in 7 straight league games. He was then pretty much out for two months with muscle injuries and didn't start another match until early February. He then made sub appearances for the next four fixtures before he was named in the starting lineup again. Afterwards it was stop-start again as he picked up another injury.For someone coming into a very dynamic midfield system, his injury record would keep the physio team busy. Unlike in the 5th attacker role, I think with Wijnaldum leaving, midfield is an area where we can't really afford to bringing in a high upside project.
Sorry folks - been on work travel for two weeks - any realistic links?
For all these Doku shouts I keep hearing, i feel he is far too raw and miles away from being able to play for the first team. His physical attributes are great I admit but there's really not much else there. His end product and decision-making are not mature enough at all and I dont think we'll be able to afford him the game time to develop that. If we were loaded then I can see the point of buying him and loaning him out but for the first team, he makes zero sense.
Yeah can't see us making a move for him at least yet,reason being i don't remember us under FSG signing any players from that age group for a big fee,ever and don't see that changing now.
I noticed Martyn Ziegler had a piece the other week in The Times that there are fresh calls to reintroduce the five subs again, so I'm assuming (in typical PL fashion) nothing has been decided yet
BBC Gossip relaying an Italian story about Inter wanting Tsimikas:https://m.calciomercato.com/news/inter-a-sinistra-e-caccia-all-occasione-rispunta-telles-idea-tsi-78480
Normally take Twitter with a pinch of salt, but there is a guy there from Portugal, Pedro Almeida, who seems to be respected. Reckons Sanches is done, 37 million euros plus add ons, contract till 2026.
But more broadly, the new moneyball is finding injury prone players who are undervalued as a result?
I'm the opposite,he has done it away on loan and for this season at least I feel that he will learn more whilst getting cup games and sub appearances than he would paying 30+ for anyone else.If he was playing for any other side in Europe everybody would be shouting from the rooftops that we should buy him off last season alone.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
We've been doing that for a while.Problem is injury prone players are.... injury prone.
I would agree if its another cHampionship loan.But a loan to somewhere like Brentford,Norwich or Watford he could get plenty of gametime in the PL.
Im thinking out loud so dont rip me apart!..Theres been a lot of chat about how replacing Gini will be tough because he was almost always available. He started almost more games than anyone last season I think. However he probably wouldnt have done had we had a more fit squad to choose from. The injuries at the back saw us have to play Fabinho there, then Henderson, then their injuries meant options were scarce and Gini played more than he maybe would have otherwise.Assuming we get back to some kind of normality at the back, does it matter as much if we replace Gini with someone who for arguments sake is only fit to start 25-30 games in all comps next season (whether thats Sanchez or someone else). If we do keep one or both of Ox and Keita, and signs are at the moment that we will can we bank on having enough strong midfield options at all times if we did sign an injury prone type of player? We shouldnt have to sign someone thinking well need them to slot straight in and play 50 games for us.
Have we signed many injury prone players? Its obviously easy to say Naby was, but he wasnt when we signed him. Ox is the only one who had pretty clear injury issues before we signed him that I can think of. Lallana for example was a bit of a fitness monster before he came here. I guess maybe Thiago as well but seems harsh to label him injury prone when the only games he's missed here were because of a virus, and COVID.
That's exactly right. Fabinho was only injured to the extent he was because we overworked him as centre half cover. Henderson too - we couldn't manage him the way we wanted to. Sorting centre half goes a long way to sorting the midfield I think, plus Curtis will up his game time I'd guess.
On the Sanches injury history...
Henderson injured his knee last summer & has had his fair share of injuries last few years. Thiago can miss games as well.We have 3 midfielders in their 30s Milner getting more injuries as well . Ox & Keita who cant stay fit.We need another CM. Ideally we move on Keita but that will probably be difficult.With an aging squad & many players starting to pick up more injuries.It would be very naive to think next season all these players will stay fit in a very demanding style of play.We need to get in more younger players. Konate is a great start.
I think the thing with loaning youngsters to clubs likely to struggle is that the coaches tend to divert to the 'tried and tested' players once they do start struggling, and they've got no real incentive to bed our youngsters in.
And yet. you want us to send one of the highest rated youngsters in Europe back out on loan
