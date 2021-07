For all these Doku shouts I keep hearing, i feel he is far too raw and miles away from being able to play for the first team. His physical attributes are great I admit but there's really not much else there. His end product and decision-making are not mature enough at all and I dont think we'll be able to afford him the game time to develop that. If we were loaded then I can see the point of buying him and loaning him out but for the first team, he makes zero sense.