Dumb thing to say but if we keep eyes on a player who obviously has talent but we wait til they get a few good seasons under their belt THEN pounce, wont this method force us to pay way more than we would if we had gotten the player a few years earlier?. ie Sancho and now Bellingham... both latest and great but we refuse to get in early because we either cant or wont play give them minutes to aid development. Will we keep waiting til promising players are 23-25 then jumping on them?.