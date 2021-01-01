Quite a good fit stylistically, would be interesting to see if hes ready, he would at least get time to develop at Liverpool
There's no doubt he's a talent. But someone on here said he's got a worse injury record than Keita the other day. If true then it'd be a risk as a Wijnaldum replacement given Gini was as robust as they come.
With regular injuries to Keita, Ox, Hendo, and more recently Milner, Thiago missed a while last season, even Fabinho and Jones had a couple of injuries, it feels like we need someone with an excellent fitness record.