LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:02:30 pm
I don't recall him playing for us. I do recall him scoring the winner for Barnsley at Anfield though. Bastard.

Wrong ward oops
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm
Grabara and Millar sold = about 4% of an Mbappe
Interesting to see how much we may get on Awoniyi. That could boost the % a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:51:21 pm
Official: https://twitter.com/FCKobenhavn/status/1411351278085607426

Decent deal for us. He could end up having a Gulasci-like career if things go well for him. Good luck to him

Pleased to see a % sell on, I feel the same about his potential
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
https://twitter.com/gffn/status/1411375108522975233?s=21

Quote

PSG are seeking to make 180m in player sales this summer, according to L'Équipe


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Has anyone actually TOLD Monsieur Mbappe that this thread has now exceeded 100 posts 1000 pages?

It's almost like he doesn't know, because if he did, he'd be signed already.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:43:33 pm
Has anyone actually TOLD Monsieur Mbappe that this thread has now exceeded 100 posts?

It's almost like he doesn't know, because if he did, he'd be signed already.
The bastard.

Sell him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:49:52 pm
The bastard.

Sell him
We can't afford that , where would we find the 30M to pay Nike?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm
We can't afford that , where would we find the 30M to pay Nike?
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are picking up the tab don't worry
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
I don't know who he is but he's telling me what I want to hear.  ;D

https://twitter.com/pedrogva6/status/1411372892349161472

Quote
Renato Sanches in Liverpool is almost done. The Portuguese midfielder will sign by English club for around 35M.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
I don't know who he is but he's telling me what I want to hear.  ;D

https://twitter.com/pedrogva6/status/1411372892349161472
Strange that he would quote his own tweet from December where he said we were signing him in January for half that figure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
I don't know who he is but he's telling me what I want to hear.  ;D

https://twitter.com/pedrogva6/status/1411372892349161472


The Portuguese IndyKaila, so done deal 🙌
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
The Portuguese IndyKaila, so done deal 🙌
Does he work at Nandos then?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Sanches looked really good in the games I saw but supposedly has a very questionable fitness record which is quite worrying if indeed our interest is genuine. Does feel like well complete the signing of a CM now that a number of our targets have been eliminated from the Euros.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm
I don't know who he is but he's telling me what I want to hear.  ;D

https://twitter.com/pedrogva6/status/1411372892349161472

Its not confirmed until the Ghanaian Times confirms it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
Its not confirmed until the Ghanaian Times confirms it.
The Burundi Observer is my go to source
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:05:10 pm
The Burundi Observer is my go to source
Someone once linked an article from the Zimbabwe daily news

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Sarge wasn't it?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
The Portuguese IndyKaila, so done deal 🙌

Quite a good fit stylistically, would be interesting to see if hes ready, he would at least get time to develop at Liverpool
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm
Quite a good fit stylistically, would be interesting to see if hes ready, he would at least get time to develop at Liverpool

There's no doubt he's a talent. But someone on here said he's got a worse injury record than Keita the other day. If true then it'd be a risk as a Wijnaldum replacement given Gini was as robust as they come.

With regular injuries to Keita, Ox, Hendo, and more recently Milner, Thiago missed a while last season, even Fabinho and Jones had a couple of injuries, it feels like we need someone with an excellent fitness record.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Sign Bellingham please ta
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
Sign Bellingham please ta

I imagine he isnt leaving until 2023.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
I imagine he isnt leaving until 2023.

Get a better imagination
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm
There's no doubt he's a talent. But someone on here said he's got a worse injury record than Keita the other day. If true then it'd be a risk as a Wijnaldum replacement given Gini was as robust as they come.

With regular injuries to Keita, Ox, Hendo, and more recently Milner, Thiago missed a while last season, even Fabinho and Jones had a couple of injuries, it feels like we need someone with an excellent fitness record.

Yep thats the only thing thats really concerning, we dont seem to be able to stop these injuries recurring
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Perhaps he should get stronger...by lifting weights.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
If I was Bellingham I wouldn't be on my bike for a few more years. He's only 18 and even though careers at the top level are short he does have plenty of time on his side. Dortmund is a great place for him to be now even if they're happy to sell big players on, as they'll no doubt do to him soon. How many clubs of their size would have given a 17 year old from the Championship that amount of game time? Plenty in the prem would want him but using him regularly would be a different thing entirely. Massive decision when he moves on though because I imagine if he keeps on like this that all of the best/richest clubs in the world will be itching to get at him after a couple more years at Dortmund.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm
Perhaps he should get stronger...by lifting weights.

Or get stronger... by not doing so...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:38:39 pm
If I was Bellingham I wouldn't be on my bike for a few more years. He's only 18 and even though careers at the top level are short he does have plenty of time on his side. Dortmund is a great place for him to be now even if they're happy to sell big players on, as they'll no doubt do to him soon. How many clubs of their size would have given a 17 year old from the Championship that amount of game time? Plenty in the prem would want him but using him regularly would be a different thing entirely. Massive decision when he moves on though because I imagine if he keeps on like this that all of the best/richest clubs in the world will be itching to get at him after a couple more years at Dortmund.

Pedri just played 2400 minutes for Barca last season
Foden at city
If youre good enough age isnt relevant

Dortmunds fine for him for another year but beyond that its pointless for him - presuming he stays injury free he should be at a club that can win the CL 

Given the profile of our squad cant see why he wouldnt be our number 1 target next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:49 pm
Sarge wasn't it?  ;D

Oh yes i've posted some beauties, Azebijan times too ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
Pedri just played 2400 minutes for Barca last season
Foden at city
If youre good enough age isnt relevant

Dortmunds fine for him for another year but beyond that its pointless for him - presuming he stays injury free he should be at a club that can win the CL 

Given the profile of our squad cant see why he wouldnt be our number 1 target next summer

I imagine an attacker will be.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
I imagine an attacker will be.
I wonder who that could be
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
I imagine an attacker will be.

Cant see anyone leaving, no ones contract is up and weve got a set front 4

Sancho was a one off - beyond him I can only see project / punt attacker signings for the next couple of years until one of the front 3 leaves on a free
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm
Pedri just played 2400 minutes for Barca last season
Foden at city
If youre good enough age isnt relevant

Dortmunds fine for him for another year but beyond that its pointless for him - presuming he stays injury free he should be at a club that can win the CL 

Given the profile of our squad cant see why he wouldnt be our number 1 target next summer
Don't think Dortmund will want to be seen losing him and Haaland in the same window so could be a bit of a tough one to get done next year

Buy I very much like the idea of building our next midfieldld around him and Jones and also hope we go all out for him anyway
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
Its not confirmed until the Ghanaian Times confirms it.

Thats Accrap source mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:01:11 pm
I wonder who that could be

Someone not called Mbappe or Haaland.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:11:39 pm
I imagine he isnt leaving until 2023.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
I imagine an attacker will be.

What else do you imagine?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
What else do you imagine?

All the people.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:37:26 pm
All the people.
So many people?


(Oh fuck .wrong song).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Hey Jude, come to LFC. Bellingham propaganda still working.   ;D

https://twitter.com/BellinghamJude/status/1411449257962450946
