If I was Bellingham I wouldn't be on my bike for a few more years. He's only 18 and even though careers at the top level are short he does have plenty of time on his side. Dortmund is a great place for him to be now even if they're happy to sell big players on, as they'll no doubt do to him soon. How many clubs of their size would have given a 17 year old from the Championship that amount of game time? Plenty in the prem would want him but using him regularly would be a different thing entirely. Massive decision when he moves on though because I imagine if he keeps on like this that all of the best/richest clubs in the world will be itching to get at him after a couple more years at Dortmund.