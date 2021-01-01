« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:28:35 pm
This is the joy of the RAWK transfer thread

A page ago were discussing Mbappe, and now weve got a couple hoping our CM partnership in a season is Billy Gilmour and Declan Rice :D
Gilmour is just another brick in the wall of our new midfield.
Romford_Red

A gilmour of hope, you  might say.
keyop

  Always eleven, acting as one.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 12:32:13 pm
Right, but there's a bit of a difference between spending £20m on Thiago (spread over four years if I recall correctly), and £130m on Mbappe.

Look I get the general sentiment, the club will and does break their established approach where they think there is value to be had. But I just don't see how that extends to possibly nearly doubling our transfer record, on a player who will be "free" in 12 months, in a position we already have 2 of our top earners, whilst ruining our wage structure in the process.

Despite the press rumblings, I actually don't think PSG will sell this summer, they don't need the money, so why would they? FFP is all but dead and buried. He's far more likely to go on a free next year, when he'll probably be able to command £500k+ a week.
Amongst all the speculation and excitement, this is the key point for me.

Klopp runs the footballing side of the club as a meritocracy, and regardless of the wage disparities that already exist, Mbappe's wages would likely be £350k + a week at least. This risks disharmony amongst not only the top earners, but the other players who will see an even bigger chasm between their supposed 'worth' and the shiny new guy.

It could also set a precedent for future wage negotiations plus the expectations of future signings, and although some point to the commercial value he could bring - that's not the Liverpool way either. We don't buy players for shirt sales or adverts - we buy them to make the team better and then develop them into world stars - particularly under Klopp. We were the club that put players like Torres, Suarez, Virgil, and Salah firmly on the map and elevated them into icons. The commercial benefits are a bonus, but getting the right player and person for a Klopp side is paramount.
Romford_Red

Genuine question - do people really fret about setting wage precedents, wage structures, amortisation and all that?
