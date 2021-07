The thing with Mbappe is that it makes financial sense, the asset value is guaranteed to appreciate massively, and he is the most marketable signing we could feasibly make.. Also his age is ideal. It just makes so much sense to go get him this summer. I don't buy the notion that we don't have the money, we need to be smart about it sure, but we can make it happen if we think it makes financial sense and I have no idea how the fuck it doesn't.