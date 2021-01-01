« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #39960
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:49:07 am
What it comes down to I feel is with our situation is our present targets and the relative short term need of successors to the front 3.

Take someone like Doku - bags of potential but still somewhat raw, but there is something there. If he comes in he has a somewhat big role; he is expected to be the back up to the attack of a title contending team (where squad depth is crucial). If he isn't quite ready, then that's an area we are weaker.

You can look at Arsenal which has a bunch of these great young prospects in their squad with Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, etc. As good as it is having them, look where they are, and look at the chance they could easily lose these players to the higher teams.

What if in 2/3 years time he just hasn't lived up to his potential and for succession purposes we need someone to take over from the front 3 and Doku was meant to be the one, and he isn't. Do we accept him as is and drop off in quality in the hope he becomes class? Do we go for another young project? Do we then spend big money on a replacement we didn't expect to make?

As a young prospect, these are very much possibilities in his development.

It for sure is a balancing act but I just feel it is better to get someone in-between proven world class and raw potential, if you cannot afford the outright stars now. I don't know what our finances are but I feel we can still make these purchases, or at the very least if we cannot, it is better to hold off rather than go for the more risky purchases.
The challenge I think we have now is that the type of player you are suggesting -  say a "Mane from Southampton" signing - costs you £50-60m and we still want to pay £35m.
Even worse, a level below that, is still £30-50m.
Take Doku, he was £25m from Anderlecht but now will be £40m plus when he leaves Rennes most probably.
So if we still want to be paying £20-40m for a player then we are most likely going on really young who need plenty of room for development or taking a punt in a player that is a "moneyball" option. Aouar would fall into the moneyball territory because lots of people say "he has not developed like they said he would". You could even make the same argument for Jota as he was in and out of their team for 6 months before he came here and their fans were not gutted when he left.
Even someone like Mcginn, a few years ago would be unattractive but would cost £20m, now £40-50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39961
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:51:46 pm
Agreed. By the way, what happened to Matrix?

took the blue pill of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #39962
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:16:22 pm
the press wont have a clue.
I hope your right because most of the links are underwhelming. Paying over the odds for average Premier league players that don't improve our 11 or even maintain it.
Barnes is semi decent but Leicester would want £50-70m for him and I don't think he gets in our best 11 or maintains 5hat level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39963
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:58:43 pm
You turn up in Liverpool with Ollie Watkins on your arm....

What are you doing here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39964
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39965
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:00:13 pm
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?

Imagine the amount of bullshit in these 1000 pages. Can feed the entire Soviet population.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39966
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:00:13 pm
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?

Come on down... (Samie)!!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39967
Isak signed a new deal at Sociedad. Dortmund release clause bought out.
So we can rule him out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39968
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:55:19 pm
Isak signed a new deal at Sociedad. Dortmund release clause bought out.
So we can rule him out.
I dont think hell go anywhere this summer, but I think hed still be available at the right price, the right price being a huge uplift on what theyve already paid in addition to the fee paid to remove Dortmunds clause.

Were moving on to Madueke lads!

Tottenham apparently ready to go big for Vlahovic, based probably on him playing in Serie A and Paratici having tunnel-vision focused entirely on Italy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39969
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:07:31 pm
Dont search for...

Best leave this...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39970
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:36:04 pm
He will be saying those cheap bastards will pay you fuck all.

Well he will be owned by Nike and loaned to Liverpool for nominal fee. I have it on good authority
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39971
Do you also drive an Aston Martin?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39972
Ok so I get that the Mbappe stuff seems ridiculous and all the rest, BUT now Bouhafsi is saying that PSG have put a £107 million price tag on him to leave this summer after reports that he has rejected a new contract with one year left on his deal. Apparently, Real Madrid don't have the cash to do the deal this summer and want him on a free next summer, but our name keeps getting thrown in the press because he has been reported to be interested in either club. Chelsea going for Haaland, United for Sancho and City for Kane and Grealish suggest to me that none of those sides have got any joy from their inquiries with his management, and you can be sure as shit they inquired.

Now if we want him, now is the fucking time to go get him, we should be able to scratch together £90 Million or so for a late bid at the very least, PSG are cashed up to fuck but can't just let him go for free because they will need to spend big money to replace him and it will fuck them up for FFP. If we are going to move for him we'd move late, and we'd deny being able to afford it up until that moment, even to Mbappe's management we would be vague about it to not give them reason to go to Real early with a demand to reciprocate or miss out, so it just makes sense strategically not simply to exploit PSG's desperation but also for the following reasons:

- It gives us time to try and sell players before other clubs realize we dropping huge cash on Mbappe and screw us in negotiations knowing we need to get bodies out to free space on on the wage bill.
- It lulls Real Madrid into a false sense of security, maybe enticing them to do a few deals for other players only worsening their financial situation because they think they will get him on a free next summer, they pulled out of signing Mbappe when he left Monaco because of financial reasons also.
- It forces PSG to show their arse on a valuation a little bit, giving us a stronger negotiating position.
- It creates the scenario where Mbappe and his management will be forced to make a quick decision, making it more likely that they take a deal without playing as many games.
- It gives us time to sign our bigger players onto new deals before their management has the Mbappe reference point to jack up their demands.

Mbappe makes a lot of sense because he can play on either wing, and so he would be a natural Mane replacement, and Mane dropped to a level below Salah last season after arguably surpassing him the year prior. HOWEVER, it gives us a season to assess, maybe Mane comes good and Salah drops off or refuses to sign a contract which doesn't match Mbappe's or whatever, then we can move him on with Mbappe going on the Right and Jota and Mane here to fight for the left wing slot. Either way, we are sorted and can take in a big transfer fee for whichever or Mane or Salah get displaced by the signing (I think one or the other inevitably will).. The money that comes in would give us the cash to purchase a top top Firmino replacement next season. Or who knows, maybe Klopp converts Salah into a central striker and playing the three of them together works in which case we wouldnt need to sign anyone lol we'd be fucking absurd.. That forward line would rival Messi Suarez Neymar for GOAT status if Klopp got it to click.. Only we'd have Jota and Firmino as backups.. Both insane options... It would be serious jizz hours on the Kop.

The transfer makes so much sense, the prestige, the age of the player, the hype and marketability.. It would blow the actions of United, Chelsea and City this summer out of the water, even if they get all their first choice deals done. And frankly, I feel like we need to match them if they get those deals done and this is our only real chance to do so.

Reasons why I think this could be genuinely legit (no I'm not going to mention the Nike deal like the other Mbappe hope merchants):

- Salah and Mane haven't signed new deals, why is this being allowed to go on with only 2 years remaining on their contracts? Or why have they refused to enter negotiations (do they know Mbappe could come in and are waiting to see first?)
- There is no clear forward target this summer, all the names that have been mentioned dont really make sense and have been batted away as agent talk (Malen, Coman) or gone to other clubs (Daka) or signed new deals (Isak).. The target that would have made sense is Sancho, dude moved for a price we could afford, why did we just let United take him?
- We dont show our arse, we denied being able to afford Thiago all last summer until all of a sudden boom we moved, that story only broke because Thiago let it slip to his mates in the dressing room at Bayern and it got out to the German media.. No one knew jack shit about Tsimikas or Jota until we moved on those deals, all the names floating around in the media were smokescreens. This strategy worked exceptionally well for us, why wouldn't we deploy this strategy for what would be the biggest and most ambitious deal we have ever attempted? We did the same thing with Alisson and Fabinho obviously and it worked great both of those times too, if we intend to move for Mbappe we would present our situation EXACTLY as we are presenting it right now.

There is no way we don't want Mbappe, and there is no way we can't afford him at the price we could get him this season. There is no fucking way we aren't seizing this opportunity, we are ruthless in the transfer market man, how did you all forget this? Alisson was a £70+ million goalie, we denied denied denied and then BOOM we moved and dropped the cash. Now, if we can't find any deals for our fringe players to get them out of the club and we're in the last week of the window, ok maybe we simply can't do the deal, but I highly doubt this.

Lets take a conservative estimate at what kind of money we could bring in..
Neco Williams has indicated he wants to go by all accounts, he's young so I think we could get more but let's say £9 million
Minamino is a decent player, decent age, would do better I think in Germany or Italy.. Prem doesn't suit him, let's say £9 million
Shaq is experienced and quality but old and we don't want him so we aren't in a strong position, I think he would also do well in Germany or Italy, let's say £11 million
Porto want Grujic by all accounts, he's always done well on loan, still young, let's say £13 million
Wilson will score goals in the championship, he's shown this, let's say £7 million
Phillips I think we're looking at £11 million, should be one of the easiest deals to get done judging by reports
Origi would be 15-goal a season striker in a bottom-half Bundesliga side, those goals could be the difference in keeping a side up, let's say £15 million
Awonyi did well on loan and is young, let's say £6 million
Karius is shite so i'm not even going to count him
Ojo and other random youth players we could get little fees for, let's say it all adds up to £4 million

Those are some pretty conservative estimates and that's £85 million.. That is some serious cash, and if you add all of those wages together you are looking at a decent amount, allbeit mainly from deducting Origi's and Shaq's.. But I think you'd clear £200k+ a week in freed up wages. Now Mbappe would probably want at least £350k-400k a week, but that should be a manageable deal to get done, the clubs we compete with do contracts like that, we need to be able to do it for our star players, if Salah wants £300k+ a week as a result so be it the lad is worth it. Milner is leaving next season and he is on good money, if we sell one of Mane or Salah their replacement is unlikely to be on the same coin, I think we will buy young midfielders to succeed Hendo and Thiago and they wont need massive wages either. It's not stupid money really that is necessary.

Now sure, we've already spent £36 million on Konate, but let's say we have a £50 million budget for transfer fees this summer.. This would give us the means to bid £99 million, and if the initial price they slapped on him is £107 million, I think £99 million could get it done. Obviously you always ask for more initially. I just don't see how this deal isn't doable, the benefits are too high, it just makes too much sense.. The profile of the player is the ideal Klopp wide forward, the opportunity is there to get a clean run at him at a feasible price way below his market value.. You sign him and he is instantly worth at least double, Klopp trains him and he performs and bangs in goals for Liverpool Football Club in the Premier League and all of a sudden he is worth triple.

We have to be in for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #39973
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:03:58 pm
We definitely need sales, both for generating some cash but also creating some room in the squad. Bear in mind that we're already at our max of non-homegrown players (over if you include Karius and Grujic) so if we want to bring anyone else in then realistically we need to sell/loan people (or choose not to register them). We could add Neuhaus and Vlahovic (or whoever) next week, but then afterwards when we're negotiating with Lazio for Shaq they'll know we're in a weaker position as our squad will be too big. That leads to lowball offers.

So timing is really important in what we do this summer. I think that, as much as anything, is why things will be quiet until we move on Shaq, Minamino, Origi (or at least a couple of them).

This is a key point that not enough people seem to grasp.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39974
You have convinced me Gutzon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39975
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:48:51 pm
You have convinced me Gutzon.

Had maybe one too many red bulls today and decided to jump on RAWK and rationalize hope for you all because what is the point of transfer window otherwise?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39976
Next you'll be answering the question "What is the Matrix?"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39977
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:52:39 pm
Next you'll be answering the question "What is the Matrix?"

I said red bulls not red pills mate  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39978
Everything makes total sense now. 

Just do it,John.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39979
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 09:44:46 pm
Ok so I get that the Mbappe stuff seems ridiculous and all the rest, BUT now Bouhafsi is saying that PSG have put a £107 million price tag on him to leave this summer after reports that he has rejected a new contract with one year left on his deal. Apparently, Real Madrid don't have the cash to do the deal this summer and want him on a free next summer, but our name keeps getting thrown in the press because he has been reported to be interested in either club. Chelsea going for Haaland, United for Sancho and City for Kane and Grealish suggest to me that none of those sides have got any joy from their inquiries with his management, and you can be sure as shit they inquired.

Now if we want him, now is the fucking time to go get him, we should be able to scratch together £90 Million

That is moronic.

If he's off for free next year, Madrid don't have the money, he would be happy to come to us, we can afford his wages and PSG have set a £100m price, we don't fucking well meet it.

We take the pricetag for what it is, desperation to get SOMETHING for him.

We go back with an offer of (at maximum) £50m. We say, it's better than nothing next year, no?

Then we wait.

Maybe we even give them a chart with £50m being the starting figure and a diminishing amount the closer we get to deadline day.

PSG do not call the shots. You don't negotiate on the terms of the side that have no power.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39980
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 09:57:11 pm
I said red bulls not red pills mate  ;D

What if I told you Paide Linnameeskond?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39981
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39982
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 09:44:46 pm
Ok so I get that the Mbappe stuff seems ridiculous and all the rest, BUT now Bouhafsi is saying that PSG have put a £107 million price tag on him to leave this summer after reports that he has rejected a new contract with one year left on his deal.............................(snipped)

That makes sense. If Mbappe has definitely said that he will not sign a new contract then PSG would be better off selling him and getting a good price for him now. In fact they should have sold him last summer.

However Mbappe doesn't care about the selling price and if he holds off until his contract expires then he can name his price.

It's a tricky one but I don't see us getting anywhere near signing him. Also, as good a player that he is, would he fit in with our style.........I think he would but it's still a risk.

I see our strategy as selling all our fringe players and using the money to buy one or two more players. I don't see Mbappe as part of the plan unless Nike want to stump up his wages.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39983
Id like to hear more from Gutzon Borglum
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39984
Haaland is also a big target for Real as well. They would love both Mbappe & Haaland but wont ahve the money most likely.

 I wonder would Mbappe prefer to join a club & be main man or play alongside Haaland if he joins Real
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39985
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Today at 09:51:30 pm
Had maybe one too many red bulls today and decided to jump on RAWK and rationalize hope for you all because what is the point of transfer window otherwise?

Thanks mate. I needed that dose of reality after trawling through all that mad stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
Reply #39986
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:16:39 pm
Id like to hear more from Gutzon Borglum

I'm sure he'll be back. I think he's making a good attempt at convincing us but there are too many things that need to line up. Also I think Nike would need to pay his wages somehow otherwise Mane, Salah, VVD etc would all ask for huge pay rises which Gutzon addresses but the club don't have bottomless pockets so bringing in a player who gets paid £350K per week would just cause big problems unless it is obviously a one-off deal.

Lastly, is Mbappe worth it? Yes he is a great player but he didn't look it at the Euros (he was fast and direct but had barely any real impact). Would two players at half his price be better as they could have more impact. On the other hand, bringing in Alisson and VVD made huge improvements.

Interesting debate.
