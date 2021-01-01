Ok so I get that the Mbappe stuff seems ridiculous and all the rest, BUT now Bouhafsi is saying that PSG have put a £107 million price tag on him to leave this summer after reports that he has rejected a new contract with one year left on his deal. Apparently, Real Madrid don't have the cash to do the deal this summer and want him on a free next summer, but our name keeps getting thrown in the press because he has been reported to be interested in either club. Chelsea going for Haaland, United for Sancho and City for Kane and Grealish suggest to me that none of those sides have got any joy from their inquiries with his management, and you can be sure as shit they inquired.



Now if we want him, now is the fucking time to go get him, we should be able to scratch together £90 Million or so for a late bid at the very least, PSG are cashed up to fuck but can't just let him go for free because they will need to spend big money to replace him and it will fuck them up for FFP. If we are going to move for him we'd move late, and we'd deny being able to afford it up until that moment, even to Mbappe's management we would be vague about it to not give them reason to go to Real early with a demand to reciprocate or miss out, so it just makes sense strategically not simply to exploit PSG's desperation but also for the following reasons:



- It gives us time to try and sell players before other clubs realize we dropping huge cash on Mbappe and screw us in negotiations knowing we need to get bodies out to free space on on the wage bill.

- It lulls Real Madrid into a false sense of security, maybe enticing them to do a few deals for other players only worsening their financial situation because they think they will get him on a free next summer, they pulled out of signing Mbappe when he left Monaco because of financial reasons also.

- It forces PSG to show their arse on a valuation a little bit, giving us a stronger negotiating position.

- It creates the scenario where Mbappe and his management will be forced to make a quick decision, making it more likely that they take a deal without playing as many games.

- It gives us time to sign our bigger players onto new deals before their management has the Mbappe reference point to jack up their demands.



Mbappe makes a lot of sense because he can play on either wing, and so he would be a natural Mane replacement, and Mane dropped to a level below Salah last season after arguably surpassing him the year prior. HOWEVER, it gives us a season to assess, maybe Mane comes good and Salah drops off or refuses to sign a contract which doesn't match Mbappe's or whatever, then we can move him on with Mbappe going on the Right and Jota and Mane here to fight for the left wing slot. Either way, we are sorted and can take in a big transfer fee for whichever or Mane or Salah get displaced by the signing (I think one or the other inevitably will).. The money that comes in would give us the cash to purchase a top top Firmino replacement next season. Or who knows, maybe Klopp converts Salah into a central striker and playing the three of them together works in which case we wouldnt need to sign anyone lol we'd be fucking absurd.. That forward line would rival Messi Suarez Neymar for GOAT status if Klopp got it to click.. Only we'd have Jota and Firmino as backups.. Both insane options... It would be serious jizz hours on the Kop.



The transfer makes so much sense, the prestige, the age of the player, the hype and marketability.. It would blow the actions of United, Chelsea and City this summer out of the water, even if they get all their first choice deals done. And frankly, I feel like we need to match them if they get those deals done and this is our only real chance to do so.



Reasons why I think this could be genuinely legit (no I'm not going to mention the Nike deal like the other Mbappe hope merchants):



- Salah and Mane haven't signed new deals, why is this being allowed to go on with only 2 years remaining on their contracts? Or why have they refused to enter negotiations (do they know Mbappe could come in and are waiting to see first?)

- There is no clear forward target this summer, all the names that have been mentioned dont really make sense and have been batted away as agent talk (Malen, Coman) or gone to other clubs (Daka) or signed new deals (Isak).. The target that would have made sense is Sancho, dude moved for a price we could afford, why did we just let United take him?

- We dont show our arse, we denied being able to afford Thiago all last summer until all of a sudden boom we moved, that story only broke because Thiago let it slip to his mates in the dressing room at Bayern and it got out to the German media.. No one knew jack shit about Tsimikas or Jota until we moved on those deals, all the names floating around in the media were smokescreens. This strategy worked exceptionally well for us, why wouldn't we deploy this strategy for what would be the biggest and most ambitious deal we have ever attempted? We did the same thing with Alisson and Fabinho obviously and it worked great both of those times too, if we intend to move for Mbappe we would present our situation EXACTLY as we are presenting it right now.



There is no way we don't want Mbappe, and there is no way we can't afford him at the price we could get him this season. There is no fucking way we aren't seizing this opportunity, we are ruthless in the transfer market man, how did you all forget this? Alisson was a £70+ million goalie, we denied denied denied and then BOOM we moved and dropped the cash. Now, if we can't find any deals for our fringe players to get them out of the club and we're in the last week of the window, ok maybe we simply can't do the deal, but I highly doubt this.



Lets take a conservative estimate at what kind of money we could bring in..

Neco Williams has indicated he wants to go by all accounts, he's young so I think we could get more but let's say £9 million

Minamino is a decent player, decent age, would do better I think in Germany or Italy.. Prem doesn't suit him, let's say £9 million

Shaq is experienced and quality but old and we don't want him so we aren't in a strong position, I think he would also do well in Germany or Italy, let's say £11 million

Porto want Grujic by all accounts, he's always done well on loan, still young, let's say £13 million

Wilson will score goals in the championship, he's shown this, let's say £7 million

Phillips I think we're looking at £11 million, should be one of the easiest deals to get done judging by reports

Origi would be 15-goal a season striker in a bottom-half Bundesliga side, those goals could be the difference in keeping a side up, let's say £15 million

Awonyi did well on loan and is young, let's say £6 million

Karius is shite so i'm not even going to count him

Ojo and other random youth players we could get little fees for, let's say it all adds up to £4 million



Those are some pretty conservative estimates and that's £85 million.. That is some serious cash, and if you add all of those wages together you are looking at a decent amount, allbeit mainly from deducting Origi's and Shaq's.. But I think you'd clear £200k+ a week in freed up wages. Now Mbappe would probably want at least £350k-400k a week, but that should be a manageable deal to get done, the clubs we compete with do contracts like that, we need to be able to do it for our star players, if Salah wants £300k+ a week as a result so be it the lad is worth it. Milner is leaving next season and he is on good money, if we sell one of Mane or Salah their replacement is unlikely to be on the same coin, I think we will buy young midfielders to succeed Hendo and Thiago and they wont need massive wages either. It's not stupid money really that is necessary.



Now sure, we've already spent £36 million on Konate, but let's say we have a £50 million budget for transfer fees this summer.. This would give us the means to bid £99 million, and if the initial price they slapped on him is £107 million, I think £99 million could get it done. Obviously you always ask for more initially. I just don't see how this deal isn't doable, the benefits are too high, it just makes too much sense.. The profile of the player is the ideal Klopp wide forward, the opportunity is there to get a clean run at him at a feasible price way below his market value.. You sign him and he is instantly worth at least double, Klopp trains him and he performs and bangs in goals for Liverpool Football Club in the Premier League and all of a sudden he is worth triple.



We have to be in for him.