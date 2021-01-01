What it comes down to I feel is with our situation is our present targets and the relative short term need of successors to the front 3.



Take someone like Doku - bags of potential but still somewhat raw, but there is something there. If he comes in he has a somewhat big role; he is expected to be the back up to the attack of a title contending team (where squad depth is crucial). If he isn't quite ready, then that's an area we are weaker.



You can look at Arsenal which has a bunch of these great young prospects in their squad with Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, etc. As good as it is having them, look where they are, and look at the chance they could easily lose these players to the higher teams.



What if in 2/3 years time he just hasn't lived up to his potential and for succession purposes we need someone to take over from the front 3 and Doku was meant to be the one, and he isn't. Do we accept him as is and drop off in quality in the hope he becomes class? Do we go for another young project? Do we then spend big money on a replacement we didn't expect to make?



As a young prospect, these are very much possibilities in his development.



It for sure is a balancing act but I just feel it is better to get someone in-between proven world class and raw potential, if you cannot afford the outright stars now. I don't know what our finances are but I feel we can still make these purchases, or at the very least if we cannot, it is better to hold off rather than go for the more risky purchases.



The challenge I think we have now is that the type of player you are suggesting - say a "Mane from Southampton" signing - costs you £50-60m and we still want to pay £35m.Even worse, a level below that, is still £30-50m.Take Doku, he was £25m from Anderlecht but now will be £40m plus when he leaves Rennes most probably.So if we still want to be paying £20-40m for a player then we are most likely going on really young who need plenty of room for development or taking a punt in a player that is a "moneyball" option. Aouar would fall into the moneyball territory because lots of people say "he has not developed like they said he would". You could even make the same argument for Jota as he was in and out of their team for 6 months before he came here and their fans were not gutted when he left.Even someone like Mcginn, a few years ago would be unattractive but would cost £20m, now £40-50m.