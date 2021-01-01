« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #39960 on: Today at 05:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:49:07 am
What it comes down to I feel is with our situation is our present targets and the relative short term need of successors to the front 3.

Take someone like Doku - bags of potential but still somewhat raw, but there is something there. If he comes in he has a somewhat big role; he is expected to be the back up to the attack of a title contending team (where squad depth is crucial). If he isn't quite ready, then that's an area we are weaker.

You can look at Arsenal which has a bunch of these great young prospects in their squad with Saka, Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, etc. As good as it is having them, look where they are, and look at the chance they could easily lose these players to the higher teams.

What if in 2/3 years time he just hasn't lived up to his potential and for succession purposes we need someone to take over from the front 3 and Doku was meant to be the one, and he isn't. Do we accept him as is and drop off in quality in the hope he becomes class? Do we go for another young project? Do we then spend big money on a replacement we didn't expect to make?

As a young prospect, these are very much possibilities in his development.

It for sure is a balancing act but I just feel it is better to get someone in-between proven world class and raw potential, if you cannot afford the outright stars now. I don't know what our finances are but I feel we can still make these purchases, or at the very least if we cannot, it is better to hold off rather than go for the more risky purchases.
The challenge I think we have now is that the type of player you are suggesting -  say a "Mane from Southampton" signing - costs you £50-60m and we still want to pay £35m.
Even worse, a level below that, is still £30-50m.
Take Doku, he was £25m from Anderlecht but now will be £40m plus when he leaves Rennes most probably.
So if we still want to be paying £20-40m for a player then we are most likely going on really young who need plenty of room for development or taking a punt in a player that is a "moneyball" option. Aouar would fall into the moneyball territory because lots of people say "he has not developed like they said he would". You could even make the same argument for Jota as he was in and out of their team for 6 months before he came here and their fans were not gutted when he left.
Even someone like Mcginn, a few years ago would be unattractive but would cost £20m, now £40-50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39961 on: Today at 05:17:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:51:46 pm
Agreed. By the way, what happened to Matrix?

took the blue pill of course
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #39962 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:16:22 pm
the press wont have a clue.
I hope your right because most of the links are underwhelming. Paying over the odds for average Premier league players that don't improve our 11 or even maintain it.
Barnes is semi decent but Leicester would want £50-70m for him and I don't think he gets in our best 11 or maintains 5hat level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39963 on: Today at 05:51:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:58:43 pm
You turn up in Liverpool with Ollie Watkins on your arm....

What are you doing here?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39964 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm »
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39965 on: Today at 06:04:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:00:13 pm
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?

Imagine the amount of bullshit in these 1000 pages. Can feed the entire Soviet population.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39966 on: Today at 06:04:58 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 06:00:13 pm
1000 pages! That means somethings imminent, right? RIGHT?

Come on down... (Samie)!!!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39967 on: Today at 06:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:56:45 pm
All I know is I can type is 'sex' and 'fetish' into a search engine and there's 2,223 matches. Just clicking on one and it says 'MD1990 must be punished for wanting to sign Watkins'.

Dont search for sex fetish and Watkins, it wont end well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39968 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:07:31 pm
Dont search for sex fetish and Watkins, it wont end well.

'Kinell, that just registered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39969 on: Today at 06:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:13:03 pm
'Kinell, that just registered.
A lost Prophecy indeed
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39970 on: Today at 06:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:20:29 pm
A lost Prophecy indeed

Jesus H Christ!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - IS THERE ANYBODY OUT THERE?
« Reply #39971 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:07:31 pm
Dont search for sex fetish and Watkins, it wont end well.

Blimey even an auld arse like me shivered at that reference.
